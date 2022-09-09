Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Top Dolla Thought CM Punk Was Returning to WWE When He Heard ‘Cult of Personality’ During Raw Commercial
– Recently returned WWE Superstar Top Dolla of Hit Row wrote on Twitter last night that he thought CM Punk was returning to WWE last night during Raw when he heard “Cult of Personality” playing on TV. However, Top Dolla’s mistake is that the song was playing during a commercial break.
411mania.com
DDP on the Backstage Drama in AEW, Says CM Punk Rant After All Out ‘Was Entertaining to Watch’
– DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer DDP shared his thoughts on CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. DDP on the backstage drama in AEW: “Politics and egos, and people getting their feelings hurt and guys...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Recalls His Most Embarrassing Moment in the Ring
Every wrestler has moments in the ring that end up being embarrassing for one reason or another, and Chris Jericho recently recalled why his most embarrassing moment was made worse by Vince McMahon’s reaction. Jericho was on Superstar Crossover with YoJoshMartinez and was asked about his most embarrassing moment, looking back to a time he had a gear malfunction in a Raw house show. You can see the highlights below:
411mania.com
Booker T Calls Chris Jericho the Smartest Guy in AEW, Says ‘The Boys Will Screw Every Thing Up’
– During his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed how Chris Jericho handled himself during the AEW media scrum last Sunday at All Out. Booker T reacted to Jericho speaking about the locker room turmoil in AEW, along with Chris Jericho speaking at a recent AEW talent meeting. Below are some highlights.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Forgot to Cut the Feed for Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle
– If you thought the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle was strange, it appears that portion of the show was never meant to make the live television broadcast. Fans thought it was odd that the cameras continued rolling when Tyson Fury came to the ring to console Drew McIntyre and started singing Don McClean’s “American Pie.” According to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, that moment was never meant to make it on the air.
411mania.com
Wrestling Fans Troll Mindy’s Bakery In Chicago With Reviews Mentioning AEW or CM Punk
Following AEW All Out last week, Mindy’s Bakery in Chicago got some unexpected publicity when CM Punk ate a muffin from there during his infamous media scrum. He plugged them by name, noting they were closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, in between burying Scott Colton and taking shots at the AEW EVPs and Hangman Page. Now, Fightful reports that wrestling fans have been trolling the bakery’s Google page with reviews that mention Punk and AEW. You can find examples below:
411mania.com
Steve Austin On If Anybody Else Could Have Made The Undertaker Work, If He Saw Movie Star Potential In The Rock
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Steve Austin discussed the success Mark Calaway has had as The Undertaker and if anyone else could have made that character work, as well as if he saw Hollywood star potential in a young Dwayne Johnson. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Spokane: Drew Mcintyre Beats Sami Zayn
WWE held their ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ branded live event last night at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) * Karrion Kross def. Drew...
411mania.com
WWE News: Note On When Ryan Katz Is Expected To Return To NXT, Frequent WWE Venue Gets New Name, Note On Next WWE Event at Madison Square Garden
– As previously reported, NXT creative producer Ryan Katz, who was released from the company back in January, confirmed he was coming back to the WWE. PWInsider reports that Katz is expected to be back soon, possibly even as early as this week. There is talk backstage that more people...
411mania.com
The Best Cosplay Pics From Rose City Comic Con 2022: Stranger Things, Lord of the Rings, More
Rose City Comic Con took place in Portland this weekend, and as always there was some fantastic work from cosplayers on display. This year’s convention was at full strength after it had to skip 2020 due to the pandemic and was open last year under strict COVID protocols. Masks were still required inside the convention, which is never one to stop cosplayers as they came out in force as a variety of characters from film, television, anime, video games, comics and much more.
411mania.com
NXT Taping Next Week’s Episode On Wednesday
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will not be live, as they will be taping the episode this week according to a new report. PWInsider reports that tomorrow’s 2.0 anniversary episode of NXT will air live, and the September 20th episode will then be taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
411mania.com
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo
It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
411mania.com
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Change Hands on WWE Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Raw. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on Monday night’s show to capture the championships. The win marks Kay and SKY’s first run with the titles, and ends Rodriguez and...
411mania.com
Details On Atmosphere At Titan Tower Following Regime Change In WWE
PWInsider has details on the atmosphere of WWE’s headquarters at Titan Tower since Vince McMahon announced his retirement back in July. Previous reports noted that the news “energized” the locker room and the production team and it appears the same is true for the staff. The vibe is said to be much better as the employees are able to better balance their professional and personal lives. With Vince in charge, there was a fear that taking time off for personal reasons could put your standing with the company in jeopardy. At the time, employees felt they should “keep their heads down.” If Vince worked long hours, employees expected to be asked to do the same and felt they could never turn off their cell phones. The higher up in the company the employee, the more they would be on call.
411mania.com
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a couple of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Chad Gable is currently set to be Johnny Gargano’s opponent on tonight’s show. Gargano is making his in-ring return for WWE tonight after making his on-screen return last month.
411mania.com
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 09.10.22
WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the at the Englewood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Cameron Grimes def. Stacks. Tony D’Angelo was not at ringside. * Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs.
411mania.com
Jey Uso Shows Off His New Tattoos On Instagram
In several posts on Instagram, Jey Uso showed of his collection of new tattoos on his left calf and chest. The tattoos pay tribute to his heritage.
411mania.com
Who Should Win the AEW Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions?
As All Out drew to a close and MJF was officially back in AEW, the promotion seemed to be heading into the fall season with what promised to be an excellent program atop its card. We have seen the magic that MJF and CM Punk are capable of producing together,...
Comments / 0