COVID is still here. And it’s costing the economy.
COVID-19 has been circulating for well over two years, and new research looks at what the disease has meant for the workforce. Kimberly and guest host Amy Scott dig into it. Plus, who’s in charge of investigating a crash in space? Then, is it too early to start talking about leaf peeping and Halloween? Welp, we’re going to do it anyway.
In the customs business, delays are becoming less common
As container ship congestion eases in some major U.S. ports (while building in others), customs broker Gretchen Blough is starting to see things “calm down” in Erie, Pennsylvania. “We know the fixed date of when freight is arriving now,” Blough said. “Before, it was a little unpredictable because...
Canadian Bank Loan Programs For Black Entrepreneurs Have Been Mostly Non-Existent
Two years after making pledges to increase funding to Black entrepreneurs, Canada’s six big banks have approved very few loans for Black business owners, and their reasons sound more like excuses. The Globe and Mail reports four of Canada’s top banks, The Bank of Montreal (BMO), The Canadian Imperial...
Retailers Brace as 70% of US Consumers Skip Retail Purchases to Buy Groceries and Gas
RH (Restoration Hardware) CEO Gary Friedman and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen both had it right last week when they reported their respective Q2 earnings: Inflation is taking a heavy toll on consumer spend. It’s also creating a potential windfall if you happen to operate in a category of retail spend...
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
The CEO of a major student-loan company says 'it's hard for us to believe' Biden won't extend the debt payment pause 'given where we are in the calendar'
Navient CEO Jack Remondi said in an earnings call he thinks Biden will extend the payment pause. Student-loan payments are set to resume on September 1, and Biden has yet to give an update. Another lender previously said it expects the pause will be extended through 2023. Leadership of a...
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: September 10, 2022 | Fixed rates increase for the third week in a row
Mortgage rates increased again this week. The average 30-year fixed rate, now at 5.89%, is closer to 6% than it's been in over a decade, according to Freddie Mac. Rates previously peaked in June and had been trending down, but the likelihood of more aggressive Federal Reserve policy has pushed them back up.
Gen X and elder millennials who 'sacrificed' to pay off their student loans have a complicated view of Biden's debt forgiveness: 'Are they going to give me a $20,000 tax credit? No they aren't.'
Not all Americans were thrilled with last week's student-debt cancellation. Some who already repaid their loans believe the decision was unfair.
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’
There was no confetti. No congratulations or fanfare of any kind. No one cheered for Steve, a 36-year-old software engineer in Texas, when he woke up at 6 a.m. on March 15, 2022, and made his final student loan payment. He didn’t think this moment would be so matter-of-fact, considering the huge—and at times painful—impact his loans had on his life.
High mortgage rates drive borrowers to ARMs for savings, expert says
Homebuyers vying to gain a foothold in the housing market are dealing with affordability issues such as high borrowing rates and home prices. With interest rates on fixed-rate loans on the rise, homebuyers may be weighing their options. For some, that could mean sidelining their search until prices or mortgage...
3 lessons a 24-year-old learned working at a bank that helped her pay off $47,000 of student loans in 2 years
Clarisse Sison paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. To clear her debt fast, the 24-year-old made weekly payments of $100 and additional lump-sum payments of up to $800 each month, according to records viewed by Insider. "I had the advantage going into it because I worked...
Average Home Equity in the U.S. Just Hit a Record High of $300,000
The housing market may be cooling down, but homeowners are still getting wealthier. According to a new report from real estate data firm CoreLogic, the average home equity for borrowers is now nearly $300,000 — a record high. Home equity is the difference between your home’s market value and...
Small businesses say inflation is still their biggest problem
Small business owners were feeling a bit more confident in August. That’s according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses’ monthly optimism index. But their optimism is still historically low, with small business owners dealing with high inflation, plus pandemic labor shortages and supply chain challenges that haven’t quite smoothed out.
Report: Inflation Reduction Act Could Bring Black Americans $22.3 Billion Economic Impact
Offering some potentially encouraging news, the fresh Inflation Reduction Act could bring an overall economic impact of roughly $22.3 billion for Black Americans. According to The Inflation Reduction Act and the Black Community, August 2022 report by Creative Investment Research, the figure represents spending and tax rebates that could flow back into the Black community over nine years. The nearly $740 billion health care, tax, and climate bill became a law after President Joe Biden signed it last month. Collectively, the legislation is expected to bring relief to millions of Americans, including Blacks.
Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1
Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
The supply chain may be derailed again
Possible train strike could derail supply chain even more. A nationwide rail shutdown could cost $2 billion a day, the Association of American Railroads said. China's lockdowns continue to disrupt personal lives and the global economy. by Amy Scott and Anais Amin. Sep 12, 2022. "There was a convenience shop...
Some consumers using credit card rewards to pay for essentials amid high inflation, study says
Americans are leaning into credit card rewards to help offset the rising costs of everyday purchases amid inflation concerns, according to a Wells Fargo study. The study surveyed over 2,000 adults in the U.S. and said that 92% of Americans are worried about rising inflation and nearly half of rewards cardholders have used these earned benefits to help offset the price of some everyday expenses.
Biden’s $10,000 student loan forgiveness could wipe out the debts of nearly half of all borrowers. But for others, it won’t even make a dent
President Biden unveiled a student loan forgiveness program on Wednesday that will wipe out the federal education debts of millions of Americans. The long-awaited executive action includes $10,000 in loan forgiveness for individual federal borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year and households earning less than $250,000 as well as $20,000 in forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients, according to the White House. Pell Grants are awarded to undergraduate students who “display exceptional financial need.”
