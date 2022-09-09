Read full article on original website
balldurham.com
Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit
The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
gobigbluecountry.com
Josh Pate Apologizes to Mark Stoops, Kentucky for Picking Florida
It’s not secret that Florida was the pick to win last Saturday’s matchup with Kentucky in the Swamp, especially with the national media. Josh Pate, the host of The Late Kick, regretted picking against Mark Stoops and Kentucky. Pate held up a handmade sign apologizing to Stoops and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 2
Kirk Herbstreit likes what he saw from the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2, and who could blame him?. Kentucky isn’t necessarily known as a big-time football school, though head coach Mark Stoops is doing his best to change that impression. Even Kentucky’s basketball-obsessed fanbase had to have tipped the cap to the football program this past weekend. The Wildcats, ranked No. 20, traveled down to No. 12 Florida and beat the Gators in “The Swamp”, 26-16.
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier is getting blasted on social media for reaction to Kentucky loss
Billy Napier and Dan Mullen are two very different coaches but they have one thing in common — they both lost to Kentucky in their first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Napier, who was hired last winter to replace Mullen, was rudely welcomed to the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky announces timeline for Chris Rodriguez' return, Mark Stoops comments on availability
Kentucky will have Chris Rodriguez available for the Oct. 1 game against Ole Miss after the star running back has already missed the first 2 games of the season, wins over Miami-Ohio and Florida. UK plays Youngstown State this week, and Northern Illinois next week. Rodriguez has been out, and...
Jalen Geiger's Lower Leg Injury "Doesn't Look Good," Stoops Says
While Kentucky is traveling back to Lexington with mostly smiles following a 26-16 win against Florida in Gainesville, the Wildcats will now possibly be down a starter on defense for the future. Free Safety Jalen Geiger went down in the first half against the Gators following a blindside ...
Kavosiey Smoke Proves His Worth With Stellar Second Half Against Florida
No Chris Rodriguez, Ramon Jefferson or JuTahn McClain and a weak offensive line to boot. Yet somehow, senior running back Kavosiey Smoke powered through with a crucial second half performance that helped lead Kentucky to a 26-16 win over Florida in The Swamp. Smoke finished the night with 80 ...
WLKY.com
2021 Kentucky Derby winner retiring
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2021 Kentucky Derby winner is calling it quits. After a 12-race career, winning four Graded Stakes, including the Kentucky Derby, Mandaloun is retiring. He will stand stud at Juddmonte Farms in his retirement. The colt initially finished second in the 2021 Derby, but was declared...
WTVQ
Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Tyler Childers to host Kentucky Rising benefit concert
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers are hosting a special benefit concert for Eastern Kentucky flood relief next month. Kentucky Rising will be held at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with 100% of net proceeds going to support flood relief and recovery efforts. The Kentucky Rising fund, which comes from the concert proceeds, will support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects as they emerge, according to a press release.
WTVQ
Kentucky Castle hosts Bourbon Market
VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Castle hosted its’ inaugural bourbon market Sunday celebrating National Heritage Month. The market highlighted Kentucky’s bourbon history. Several bourbon distilleries took part, offering tastings of their bourbon. There were also food trucks and live music and vendor’s showcased their bourbon coffee, candles, and...
WTVQ
Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel. The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change. “We are excited for the new changes...
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
eaglecountryonline.com
NKY Pizza Franchise Owner Arrested in Human Trafficking Enforcement Operation
The Polk County Sheriff's Office (Florida) announced Friday the arrests of 160 people. (Polk County, Fl.) – A northern Kentucky pizza franchise owner has been arrested as part of a seven-day human trafficking enforcement operation in Florida. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit announced Friday 160 arrests.
WTVQ
State Street ‘chaos’ leaves a family frustrated, car totaled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky win over Florida over the weekend resulted in a wild night on State Street. Now, Lexington police are asking the community for help in an investigation of property damage after one student watched his car get flipped by a mob of fans.
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
Kentucky State Police: Found Lee County human remains identified
The human remains found in a burned structure in Lee County have been identified.
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
clayconews.com
Two Fugitives on the run after Evading a KSP Pursuit in Madison Co. captured in Fayette County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 9, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that , KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 3:00 A.M. Friday morning September 9, 2022, by the Lexington Metro Police Department advising that two wanted individuals being sought by KSP had been taken into custody.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Neeley Family Distillery Uses Moonshiner’s Tricks to Make Bourbon
Running moonshine is in Royce Neeley’s DNA. His 11th-great-grandfather, James John Neeley, brought copper stills with him when he emigrated from Ireland. By the time the family arrived in Kentucky, they’d had plenty of experience making moonshine, eliminating rivals (often violently), and building their business. By the time Royce was in college, he’d tried his hand at the still and started wondering if he could take the family legit. So in 2015, he and his father started Neeley Family Distillery. Two years later, they opened in Sparta, where they apply tricks of the moonshiner’s trade to bourbon. Here, bourbon is triple-distilled in pot stills and aged in barrels with a much lighter char and in a much smaller rickhouse than the big bourbon producers. Once you’ve seen the whole process and met distillery cat Thumper, you’ll get a chance to taste the dizzying selection of moonshine, including an orange moonshine cream. The single barrel bourbon’s toasty vanilla notes make it very sippable, while both rye offerings are much smoother than most. You can buy bottles, cocktails, and T-shirts in the gift shop, along with beef from Whobrey’s Farm, which is fed exclusively on the distillery’s sour mash.
Fugitive found in Rockcastle County woods after 9 months on the run
Kentucky State Police have located and arrested an individual allegedly responsible for an armed robbery and had been on the run for months.
