Brentwood, TN

Clarksville orchestra concert to benefit CASA, Grace & Mercy

There will be a joint fundraiser Saturday night at First Baptist Church for Grace and Mercy and Court Appointed Special Advocates. Kira Bailey with CASA says that organization places volunteers in the Family Court system to follow foster children through their proceedings, advocating for the best potential outcome and they could use additional volunteers and board members.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Elkton man injured in Caldwell Co. crash

An Elkton man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Caldwell County were the box truck he was driving overturned. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of the 14-mile marker on Marion Road around 9:36 a.m. for reports of an overturned box truck with possible injuries. Upon arrival, investigation determined that 37-year old David McClure of Elkton had been operating the truck north on Marion Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hampton Meats truck he was driving ran off the shoulder of the roadway.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Clarksville pursuit of semi ends in Oak Grove with arrest

A pursuit of a tractor-trailer that was involved in several accidents in Clarksville ended near the Oak Grove Walmart Saturday evening with the arrest of the driver on several charges. Clarksville police say they began receiving multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. regarding a tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Positivity rate falls, Christian County goes ‘green’ on COVID-19 map

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Kentucky continues to drop, as Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are once again green on the community spread level map. There were 9,074 COVID cases reported in the last week, along with 65 newly reported deaths, putting the death toll at 16,822 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate fell to 16.29 percent, down from 18.41 the week before.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
HS Sports Recap/Preview

A dominating performance last night from the Lady Warriors! Showing why they not only took home the KCAA State title last year, but have a chance this season to repeat themselves! Taking on Webster County, they swept the Lady Trojans in three sets, 25-5, 25-10, 25-9. As you can see, the three set sweep would have been dominating enough, but this team went above and beyond to prove their ability. It was almost routine to watch these young ladies communicate and aid each other defensively. To only give up double digits points in one set and that one set was only ten? Remarkable. Also, it should be worth noting, Webster County is not a bad team. Three wins on the season over decent programs like Union County and Hopkins Central tells me the Lady Trojans are not an automatic win, and the Lady Warriors certainly made it seem as if it were a forgone conclusion.
TODD COUNTY, KY

