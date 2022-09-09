Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167
PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
q13fox.com
3 cars involved in Lakewood carport fire
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire under a carport in Lakewood Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 8101 83rd Avenue Southwest. According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue, there was a fire involving three cars under a carport. Crews got...
q13fox.com
Around 80 residents, staff evacuated after fire at Montesano long-term care facility
MONTESANO, Wash. - Dozens of patients at a Montesano long-term care facility were evacuated due to a fire Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m., the Montesano Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Montesano Health and Rehab facility at 800 North Medcalf Street. There were about 50 firefighters from several agencies throughout the region also responded.
visitrainier.com
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life
Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
q13fox.com
q13fox.com
WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
Chronicle
Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response
Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
q13fox.com
Tacoma shelter says several abused, neglected animals brought in last week
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have been caring for increasingly more neglected animals over the last week. The agency said on Monday, Sep. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought in covered in scabs, bumps and pustules, and hardly had any hair. According to the veterinary team, the puppy has demodectic mange, which is medicated with daily baths to soothe the skin.
q13fox.com
Olympia woman found dead in home; adopted son, 30, arrested
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of an 82-year-old Olympia woman. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, family members went to the woman's home in the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after they couldn't get a hold of her over the phone.
kezi.com
Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been ordered by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office for the Kalama Fire on Friday, burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens. The fire, which grew from 4 to 80 acres from Thursday to Friday,...
q13fox.com
WSP looking for highway drive-by shooting suspect
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for a man accused of shooting at another driver while on a highway in Spanaway. Troopers say on Sept. 14, an orange Dodge Charger was stopped northbound on SR-7 to turn left onto Cross-Base Highway. The driver of a silver Audi sedan pulled up next to the Dodge's passenger side and fired multiple shots at the stopped vehicle.
q13fox.com
Owner tracks stolen truck, fires shots while confronting man suspected of stealing it
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a shooting that was allegedly the result of a driver confronting a person who stole their truck. On Thursday night, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located by the owner near the Costco at the Crossings Shopping Center.
masonwebtv.com
Full Burn Ban Begins Saturday
A full burn ban goes into effect Saturday in Mason County. According to a Mason County news release, due to the Red Flag Fire conditions that will be impacting the County over the next few days, the National Fire Danger Rating System has been elevated to Very High Fire Danger. Because of this condition the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be banning all Recreational Fires upon the lands they are responsible for and the Mason County Fire Marshal will be doing the same for all non-DNR lands in the County. This ban will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 and remain in effect until further notice.
q13fox.com
Opioid overdose drug coming soon to Orting vending machines
ORTING, Wash. - A new tool used in the fight against opioid overdose fatalities is coming soon to the South Sound. The Pierce County Medical Examiner reports fentanyl-related deaths are growing at an alarming rate, increasing 80% during the first six months of 2022 over the same time last year. The Tacoma-Pierce County Department of Health said four children under the age of 17 have died from fentanyl-related poisoning since the beginning of 2022.
KOMO News
Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance
TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
thereflector.com
Kalama Fire on south side of Mount St. Helens estimated to be 4 acres in size
The Kalama Fire was estimated to be about 4 acres in size on Wednesday. The fire, located southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens, was first discovered on the evening of Aug. 31. It is being managed as a type four fire, stated...
q13fox.com
Mobile park tenants in Puyallup reach tentative agreement with developer
People living at a mobile home park in Puyallup are breathing a sigh of relief. They were supposed to leave in October, but a new agreement is giving them more time to move.
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
q13fox.com
Police investigate homicide after man shot, killed in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police detectives are investigating a homicide Thursday after a deadly shooting. Officers responded to a report of a shooting before 10:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue. When police arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who was shot. He was taken to the...
Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters
Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
