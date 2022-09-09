ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emotional moment pilot told BA flight of Queen’s death captured on video

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvhT8_0hpEdXEr00

A British Airways crew and passengers onboard a New York to London flight were left fighting back tears as its pilot announced the death of the Queen.

The announcement was made over the tannoy by the pilot as the plane approached London Heathrow, just over an hour after news emerged that the Queen had died at Balmoral on Thursday.

The emotional moment onboard BA Flight 178 was captured on video by passenger Michael Capiraso, who was flying from the US to the UK to drop his daughter off at the University of Edinburgh.

“Elizabeth, the Queen, passed away earlier today with the family by her side, we have little more information than that at the moment,” the pilot can be heard announcing on the video.

“But I thought I should at least tell you that before you arrive at the terminal as I know many will be very, very sad about this.

“It will give you some time to reflect, as I say we have 40 minutes to landing. We’ll all be thinking about her family at this time.”

A visibly upset air stewardess can be seen on the video wiping tears from her face with a tissue, while a passenger held her hands over her face in shock.

Mr Capiraso, 60, posed the video to social media, along with the caption, “Surreal to be on a British Airways flight to London today and the pilot announced the passing of the Queen.”

He told MailOnline.com that he would “always remember the moment” of experiencing “the emotions of the flight crew and passengers.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the Queen had passed away “peacefully” at her private state in Aberdeenshire at the age of 96.

She has been replaced on the throne by her oldest son, who is now known as King Charles III .

The Independent

The Independent

