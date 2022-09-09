ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Burning Man worker reveals craziest experiences cleaning portable bathrooms at event

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFHqW_0hpEdEiI00

A Burning Man worker has gone viral on Reddit after sharing some of his most bizarre experiences while cleaning the portable bathrooms at the event.

On the platform, a Reddit user who goes by the name u/FreelancevagrantARS recently hosted an AMA [ Ask Me Anything ] series, where he responded to multiple questions about working at Burning Man this year, which took place earlier this month at a desert in Nevada.

According to its official website , Burning Man is “a global ecosystem of artists, makers, and community organisers who co-create art, events, and local initiatives around the world”.

Through some of the questions in his Reddit post, u/FreelancevagrantARS revealed how much time he spent cleaning the portable bathrooms, and how grateful he was for his co-workers throughout the process.

“We had a good plan but we had a really good crew in the trenches. Everyone was there to work and willing to help each other out,” he wrote. “I can’t speak to previous burns, but I can speak to other events I’ve serviced, and this was by far the best team I’d been a part of.”

When asked if he saw anything “crazy” in the portable bathrooms, the Reddit user said that “a few things” stuck out to him, as this year’s event was “different than usual” and featured some “subversive art” created by attendees with sanitary products.

“I had to clean off a woman that fell into one of the portos in [a section of the desert] because she didn’t know how to use a toilet,” he wrote.

A reader then asked for more information about the woman who fell in the toilets, who allegedly “squatted over the toilet and ended up falling in”.

u/FreelancevagrantARS confirmed that the incident happened and claimed that he had to clean the woman off after she fell into the toilet.

“I hosed her off and got her cleaned up and gave her hand sanitizer to bathe in,” he explained. “But yeah she was a sobbing mess.”

Additionally, the Burning Man worker shared another incident where the “medics” at the event told him that he helped save “a dude’s life”.

“It was around 1pm and the dude had been passed out and locked in there for like at least an hour fifteen by the time I pulled him out,” he wrote. “I got him conscious, started giving him water and got medics on site and they took it from there.”

Regarding the bathroom situation for next year, the worker also prefaced that they are definitely “gonna need more toilets out there”.

As of 9 September, the Reddit post has more than 670 upvotes, with readers expressing their gratitude for the Burning Man employee and the work he did to keep the bathrooms clean.

“Guys you all deserve a standing ovation,” one Reddit user wrote. “It’s my sixth burn and the cleanest toilets I’ve ever seen, always stocked! I’m glad that after three decades your team has finally figured out the porto playa problem.”

“Bless you for your service! I don’t have any questions but wanted to say how thankful we are for you and the rest of the porto team. I was up early daily and always saw you guys out there doing god’s work. You’re the real MVPs,” another wrote.

A third person added: “You are doing the lord’s work. Thank you and your team for your service. Burning Man wouldn’t be here without you guys.”

The Independent has reached out to  u/FreelancevagrantARS for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Influencers are branded 'nasty' and 'disgusting' by furious social media users after putting a toilet seat in the DISHWASHER as a 'cleaning hack' in viral video

A viral toilet 'cleaning hack' has horrified social media users and has them vowing to never eat at other people's homes ever again. Influencers Janelle Flom and Kate Heintzelman, both 30, from Minnesota, are being branded 'nasty' and 'disgusting' after sharing their unusual method for scrubbing their toilet seats in a recent video that was posted on Instagram and TikTok.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portable Toilets#The Burning#Burning Man#A Burning#U Freelancevagrantars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Arts
The Independent

Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease

A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
PETS
TheDailyBeast

Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream

The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy