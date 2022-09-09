After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue’s general manager. This class will be learning the basics of marbling with paper and fabric, using inks and dyes with water to create really gorgeous effects on any kind of medium. Once you learn the technique, you'll be able to apply it to a variety of surfaces. This teacher, Aimee Burr, is taking an artmaking process that looks complicated and making it totally approachable and fun to learn.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO