News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Houston County Commissioners on Monday passed a record $63 million-dollar operating budget for next year. The purpose of...
wtvy.com
Train hobbyist shares passion with Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Model trains are the stars of an upcoming event that’s bringing fun for the whole family to the Wiregrass. The 31st annual Model Railroad Show and Sale will be held September 17 and 18 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. President of Wiregrass Steel Wheels George...
wtvy.com
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new brewery will open soon right in-between Diablos and KBC on North Foster Street. Brian Walker, Owner of Circle City Brewing expresses, “We’re getting a lot of messages and emails and texts: when are you opening, when are you opening?”. Brew equipment is...
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Chief
After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue's general manager.
wtvy.com
Dothan Steel Wheels
If this request is approved property owners will see their taxes go up. Wallace Community College President named Woman of Impact. Dr. Young has spent most of her professional career in the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). SARCOA seeks volunteers for Ombudsman program. Volunteers would spend
WSFA
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m. Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene...
wtvy.com
Kevin Dunne talks Walk for Recovery
After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue's general manager.
wtvy.com
Little Miss Peanut Tickets on sale
After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue's general manager. Narcan distribution event teaches community how to save lives. The opioid epidemic reaches every corner of the country.
wtvy.com
Ross Clark Circle turn lane construction
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting Monday, September 12, Midsouth Construction will begin working on a new right turn lane in the northbound direction between Choctaw Street and Chick-fil-A. The project is expected to last two weeks. Several businesses will be impacted by this construction:. Olive Garden’s driveway will be closed....
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Lawyer Stereotypes
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss lawyer stereotypes. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Daleville City Board meeting
Enterprise State Community College's student body is rapidly growing thanks to exciting new programs. A news-4 update this hour on a weekend shooting at a Dothan housing complex called Mcrae homes. We now know the victim is a 19-year-old man. He was shot in each leg when the shooting happened last night. Those injuries are listed as "non-life threatening" and today -- Dothan Police say they expect at least one suspect to be identified.
wtvy.com
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week Nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Friday Night Football Week 3 Player of the Week:. Abbeville RB Wauntavious Conley - 202 rushing yards and 4 TDs. Elba RB Alvin Henderson - 258 rushing yards and 5 TDs. Charles Henderson WR Jy’won Boyd - 4 catches for...
wtvy.com
Insurance requirement removed from Dothan rental ordinance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is removing insurance requirements from its short-term rental ordinance that would regulate Airbnb and similar rentals. Commissioners seemed poised to approve the ordinance at its September 6 meeting but delayed a vote after hearing complaints that the ordinance about a provision that would mandate insurance coverage up to $1 million.
WSFA
Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-65 SB near Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Monday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. The right and middle lanes are currently blocked off. Motorists are being advised to...
Brewton Standard
Walker chosen EOQ for City of Brewton
One employee for the City of Brewton has garnered an award given only four times each year. Lynn Walker, an employee at the Brewton Public Library, has been named Employee of the Quarter by city officials. Library Director Lynn Jackson says Walker is a valuable addition to the library coming...
wtvy.com
SARCOA seeks volunteers for ombudsman program
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ombudsman is a Swedish term that means “to advocate for,” and that’s what SARCOA needs volunteers for!. Volunteers would spend time with residents in long-term care facilities, being a friendly face and listen to their concerns or complaints. Anyone in the community can...
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Cuddle up with Chief
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been a cat party for a while on WTVY’s Pet of the Week, and we have another one ready to tango with us this week. Melissa Gideon with the City of Dothan Animal Shelter once again joined News 4 Live at Lunch, and her plus-one was an 8-month old brown tabby boy named Chief.
wdhn.com
McCraney bond hearing is set for November 10th
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The bond hearing for Coley McCraney is set to take place on November 10th. McCraney has been in jail for more than three years. He is accused of killing two teenage girls, Tracie Hewlett and J.B. Beasley in Ozark more than 20 years ago. McCraney...
WSFA
Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show. Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him. Court...
