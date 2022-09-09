SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Sioux County has been placed under a burn ban as of 8:00 a.m. on September 13, 2022. Under the terms of that order, all open burning in the county is now prohibited. Sioux County is one of just two counties in the state now under a burn ban. the other is Fremont County on the Iowa-Missouri border.

SIOUX COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO