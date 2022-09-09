Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble
SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
siouxlandnews.com
"Quilts of Valor" on display at Plymouth County Historical Museum
LE MARS, Iowa — Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11th, folks in Siouxland gathered at the Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars for a special ceremony. The "Quilts of Valor" program was held, displaying roughly 60 quilts loaned to the museum by area veterans. The old study hall area in...
agupdate.com
Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling
For 23-year-old Tabitha Demers of Hinton, Iowa, tractor pulling is in her blood. Since age 14, she has been watching her dad, Jeff Demers, of Storm Lake, pull the “Smokin Hot Deere” at various events throughout the country. The two exchanged places when Tabitha took the tractor seat and dad took the track seat.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux County issues burn ban
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Sioux County has been placed under a burn ban as of 8:00 a.m. on September 13, 2022. Under the terms of that order, all open burning in the county is now prohibited. Sioux County is one of just two counties in the state now under a burn ban. the other is Fremont County on the Iowa-Missouri border.
siouxlandnews.com
"We've Got You": MercyOne Trauma Nurses keep Emergency Room running 24/7
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — "We are life savers. We are incredible life-saving bodies and it's not just myself," said trauma nurse Lea Mathison. "All of my nurses that are trauma nurses, they are phenomenal and they're lifesavers and they do wonderful things." You can get a glimpse of their...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Torre Mosley
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding a fugitive who's wanted by two agencies. Torre Mosley is wanted by the Marshals for violating his Federal probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and by Iowa for violating his state parole for charges of willful injury and going armed with intent.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Man Looking For Property For A New Events Center
Sibley, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is looking for a place to put an events center. Businessman Octavio Mejia tells us that right now, they’re focusing on some property in Sibley. He says the property in Sibley at the former cement plant south of the Sibley Pool...
siouxlandnews.com
Rock Valley bond issue falls short of needed votes for school district expansion
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa — Voters in Rock Valley took to the polls Tuesday for a bond issue for a school expansion. In Rock Valley, that district seeking $25 million to build 24 new classrooms and a gym at the high school. The district says that the project would lead...
siouxlandnews.com
Freedom Park hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on 21st anniversary of terror attack
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Here in Siouxland, dozens gathered at South Sioux City's Freedom Park to honor and remember those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001. This annual ceremony is held at sundown and honors not only those who died in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania but veterans and service men and women who fought in the ongoing war on terrorism.
siouxlandnews.com
Tigrayan community of Siouxland gathers for Ashenda Festival
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Tigrayan community of Sioux City gathered for their New Year's festival called Ashenda Sunday evening. Ashenda, also known as "Girl's Day", brings women of all ages together for laughter, food and dancing. The Tigrayan community also joined together to represent the women currently living through genocide in their native country of Ethiopia.
siouxlandnews.com
Council pushes decision to raise parking prices in Downtown Sioux City to next week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The future of parking fees for Sioux City parking meters and ramps remains in limbo. The council continuing to put off a decision on whether to raise those rates first proposed last month. The city's parking department says it needs to raise those rates in...
Structure fire near Jefferson, S.D. accidental, officials say
A morning structure fire near Jefferson, South Dakota has been ruled as accidental according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
DETOURS TO AFFECT TWO MAJOR CITY STREETS WEDNESDAY
TWO MAJOR STREETS IN SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE DETOURS POSTED ON THEM BEGINNING WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT EXPLAINS:. DETOURS OC………….IF YOU CAN. :27. AGAIN THOSE CLOSURES ARE ON DOUGLAS STREET NEAR THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND LAW...
kiwaradio.com
One Dead After Accident West Of Hudson
Hudson, South Dakota — One person died and another was seriously injured in a recent accident west of Hudson. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released. The State of South Dakota holds names of accident victims for four days. According to the South Dakota...
siouxlandnews.com
Rock Valley Comm. Schools District seeking bond vote for new high school addition
ROCK VALLE, Iowa — The Rock Valley Community School District is asking its residents to vote on a bond issue for school upgrades on Tuesday, September 13th. That district is looking to build a new addition to its high school that would add 24 classrooms and a new gym, as well as do some remodeling to its elementary and middle school buildings.
siouxlandnews.com
City of Pierson issues drinking water warning
PIERSON, Iowa — The City of Pierson is issuing a bottled water advisory after water samples show high levels of nitrate. The Pierson City Clerk says that water sample results received on September 13th showed nitrate levels of 10.329 & 10.068 and mg/L. This is above the nitrate standard, or maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Akron Scarecrow Festival
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — LeAnne Philips joined Taylor Deckert on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Akron Scarecrow Festival. The Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17 at Akron City Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Akron Scarecrow Festival is organized by the Akron Friendship...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Marica Lashawn Joaquin, 41, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Aug. 26, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation. Makayla Corynne Nellist, 27, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation for eluding, 20 days jail for OWI. Dillon Robert Huck, 30,...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN GUN RELATED INCIDENT
A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN A GUN RELATED INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED AUGUST 29TH IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. 44-YEAR-OLD RICO WILLIS OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, AND KEEPING A DISORDERLY HOUSE.
