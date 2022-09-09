ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Governor Burgum proposes "framework" to address North Dakota childcare "crisis"

(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is announcing new state efforts aimed at addressing childcare shortages. Burgum spoke at Bright Futures Learning Center in Fargo Tuesday morning announcing what he calls a "framework" to make quality childcare more affordable and available. "Working families are experiencing a childcare crisis. There are...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Former North Dakota gubernatorial candidate expresses "disgust" and calls Mund "tainted" after Haugen's departure from congressional race

(Fargo, ND) -- Cara Mund, the independent candidate for North Dakota's lone congressional seat is taking criticism from a former candidate for governor. Dr. Shelley Lenz made comments while denouncing what she calls the move by the Democratic NPL to force Mark Haugen out of the race, in order to bolster support for Mund.
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz talks bonuses for Vets serving since 9/11

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is outlining a state program to give bonuses for veterans and active-duty military since 9/11. Walz discussed the program Sunday at the Minnesota State Capitol during a memorial for the attacks in 2001. The program passed in the last legislative session. Lieutenant...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Early voting in Minnesota begins next week, with some changes

MINNEAPOLIS -- Election Day for campaign 2022 is a little less than two months away, but early voting will begin next week. That's why this month is Voter Registration Month.Minnesota state officials want everyone to check their registration and update if needed.Early voting will start in Minnesota next Friday, Sept. 23. Voters can either request an absentee ballot and vote from home.Additionally, you can vote early in-person at your local election office. Your voting options are based on where you live. This year more than 150,000 Minnesotans live in areas that will vote exclusively by mail. Those people will be mailed ballots starting Sept. 23, and they'll have to be returned by Nov. 8.That change is part of the recent redistricting that was done.Click here to learn more about your voting options.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sorensen hired as new Superintendent of North Dakota School for Deaf

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announcing Monday that she has hired Donna Sorensen as the new superintendent of North Dakota’s School for the Deaf and Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Sorensen began work at the Devils Lake school earlier this...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Health Official: Recreational Marijuana would reduce Medical Marijuana use

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota health official says the legalization of recreational marijuana would lead to a significant decrease in medical marijuana use. Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl told a legislative panel Monday that many who hold medical pot cards would opt to purchase from recreational sources. Wahl...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Study: North Dakota ranks first in money lost to Cybercrime

(Fargo, ND) -- Americans are spending more time on the internet than ever before, and cybercrime is skyrocketing. This means the chances are you or someone you know has been impacted by malicious activity done via the internet as a new study found 58% of Americans have fallen victim. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Minnesota#Republicans#Election State#Business Acumen#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Minnesotans#Dfl#Kstp
willmarradio.com

Poll shows Minnesotans in favor of legalizing pot

(St. Paul, MN) -- A new survey suggests two-thirds of Minnesotans support the recent legalization of T-H-C edible products. A state law that went into effect in July allows the sales of hemp-based products that contain small amounts of the psychoactive compound. The KSTP/SurveyUSA poll finds 66 percent of respondents strongly or somewhat agree with T-H-C legalization, 24 percent somewhat or strongly disagree, and ten percent are not sure. Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed favor the legalization of recreational marijuana.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Weekly COVID case numbers drop significantly

(Bismarck, ND) -- Weekly COVID-19 case numbers are down significantly in North Dakota. State officials say they aren't sure if the downward trend will continue as the weather cools. A weekly report released Friday showed over eleven-hundred newly confirmed COVID cases. The number is down 20-percent from the previous week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

3 non-union metro hospitals prepped to handle more patients amid nurse strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are three hospitals in the area that are not impacted by the nurses strike because they are non-union. Now those hospitals are doing to make sure the needs of patients and families are met.With more than 15,000 nurses walking the picket line, it's is the largest nurses strike in the country."They need to pay the nurses more. The nurses need to stay on strike until they pay more," said LeeShay Walker. Walker and Christopher Osorio receive their care from Hennepin Healthcare, one of three hospitals in the area where nurses do not belong to the nurses' union....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
sdstandardnow.com

Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office

I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WTIP

Minnesota DNR Shares Changes To Upcoming Deer Hunting Season

The fall season is a welcomed time of the year for many. Before Minnesota hunters take to the woods this upcoming deer hunting season, there are a few changes to be aware of. The Minnesota DNR has decreased antlerless lottery permits in the Superior Uplands Arrowhead region of northeast Minnesota as deer populations remain low. In addition, the DNR has updated regulations regarding chronic wasting disease and non-toxic ammunition. Learn about the changes and more in this week’s WTIP Outdoor News Podcast episode.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
CBS Minnesota

Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDDOT delaying highway project for design change

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Transportation is delaying a road safety project to make a design change. The four-point-two million dollar project involved putting up reflective metal posts to guide traffic. Posts installed on two-way lane state highways with a shoulder less than eight feed wide are being removed because they impede farm equipment. The posts will be reused elsewhere.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy