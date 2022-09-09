Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Burgum proposes "framework" to address North Dakota childcare "crisis"
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is announcing new state efforts aimed at addressing childcare shortages. Burgum spoke at Bright Futures Learning Center in Fargo Tuesday morning announcing what he calls a "framework" to make quality childcare more affordable and available. "Working families are experiencing a childcare crisis. There are...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former North Dakota gubernatorial candidate expresses "disgust" and calls Mund "tainted" after Haugen's departure from congressional race
(Fargo, ND) -- Cara Mund, the independent candidate for North Dakota's lone congressional seat is taking criticism from a former candidate for governor. Dr. Shelley Lenz made comments while denouncing what she calls the move by the Democratic NPL to force Mark Haugen out of the race, in order to bolster support for Mund.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Walz talks bonuses for Vets serving since 9/11
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is outlining a state program to give bonuses for veterans and active-duty military since 9/11. Walz discussed the program Sunday at the Minnesota State Capitol during a memorial for the attacks in 2001. The program passed in the last legislative session. Lieutenant...
Early voting in Minnesota begins next week, with some changes
MINNEAPOLIS -- Election Day for campaign 2022 is a little less than two months away, but early voting will begin next week. That's why this month is Voter Registration Month.Minnesota state officials want everyone to check their registration and update if needed.Early voting will start in Minnesota next Friday, Sept. 23. Voters can either request an absentee ballot and vote from home.Additionally, you can vote early in-person at your local election office. Your voting options are based on where you live. This year more than 150,000 Minnesotans live in areas that will vote exclusively by mail. Those people will be mailed ballots starting Sept. 23, and they'll have to be returned by Nov. 8.That change is part of the recent redistricting that was done.Click here to learn more about your voting options.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sorensen hired as new Superintendent of North Dakota School for Deaf
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announcing Monday that she has hired Donna Sorensen as the new superintendent of North Dakota’s School for the Deaf and Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Sorensen began work at the Devils Lake school earlier this...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Health Official: Recreational Marijuana would reduce Medical Marijuana use
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota health official says the legalization of recreational marijuana would lead to a significant decrease in medical marijuana use. Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl told a legislative panel Monday that many who hold medical pot cards would opt to purchase from recreational sources. Wahl...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Study: North Dakota ranks first in money lost to Cybercrime
(Fargo, ND) -- Americans are spending more time on the internet than ever before, and cybercrime is skyrocketing. This means the chances are you or someone you know has been impacted by malicious activity done via the internet as a new study found 58% of Americans have fallen victim. A...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Poll shows Minnesotans in favor of legalizing pot
(St. Paul, MN) -- A new survey suggests two-thirds of Minnesotans support the recent legalization of T-H-C edible products. A state law that went into effect in July allows the sales of hemp-based products that contain small amounts of the psychoactive compound. The KSTP/SurveyUSA poll finds 66 percent of respondents strongly or somewhat agree with T-H-C legalization, 24 percent somewhat or strongly disagree, and ten percent are not sure. Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed favor the legalization of recreational marijuana.
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Weekly COVID case numbers drop significantly
(Bismarck, ND) -- Weekly COVID-19 case numbers are down significantly in North Dakota. State officials say they aren't sure if the downward trend will continue as the weather cools. A weekly report released Friday showed over eleven-hundred newly confirmed COVID cases. The number is down 20-percent from the previous week.
3 non-union metro hospitals prepped to handle more patients amid nurse strike
MINNEAPOLIS -- There are three hospitals in the area that are not impacted by the nurses strike because they are non-union. Now those hospitals are doing to make sure the needs of patients and families are met.With more than 15,000 nurses walking the picket line, it's is the largest nurses strike in the country."They need to pay the nurses more. The nurses need to stay on strike until they pay more," said LeeShay Walker. Walker and Christopher Osorio receive their care from Hennepin Healthcare, one of three hospitals in the area where nurses do not belong to the nurses' union....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river
A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.
WTIP
Minnesota DNR Shares Changes To Upcoming Deer Hunting Season
The fall season is a welcomed time of the year for many. Before Minnesota hunters take to the woods this upcoming deer hunting season, there are a few changes to be aware of. The Minnesota DNR has decreased antlerless lottery permits in the Superior Uplands Arrowhead region of northeast Minnesota as deer populations remain low. In addition, the DNR has updated regulations regarding chronic wasting disease and non-toxic ammunition. Learn about the changes and more in this week’s WTIP Outdoor News Podcast episode.
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches
Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing
We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDDOT delaying highway project for design change
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Transportation is delaying a road safety project to make a design change. The four-point-two million dollar project involved putting up reflective metal posts to guide traffic. Posts installed on two-way lane state highways with a shoulder less than eight feed wide are being removed because they impede farm equipment. The posts will be reused elsewhere.
Comments / 0