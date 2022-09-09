Accountability is everything to man running from addiction

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Maurice Lowman loves to run.

In fact, the 43-year-old East Providence resident has spent the past 2,441 consecutive days hitting the pavement.

But the reason he loves running isn’t simply because it gives him an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors.

“I struggled with hardcore drugs and alcohol for eight to 12 years,” Lowman said. “On January 1, 2016, I decided to hold myself accountable with a 100-day running streak that just never stopped.”

“Running was my go-to exercise when I wanted to feel good about myself,” he continued. “I was never consistent with it because I was always chasing the wrong things. When I got serious about my health, my wellness and my sobriety, it was a no-brainer to use running to keep me on track.”

For Lowman, running is therapeutic.

“I have a mantra that, ‘I’m running these streets that used to run me,'” Lowman said. “I feel very strongly that if it wasn’t for running … I wouldn’t have a foundation in my sobriety and I would be very likely to fall back into my old ways.”

“Running has opened up a lot of doors for me and I want to continue opening those doors,” he added. “Running has also provided me with a higher quality of life.”

Lowman runs at least one mile a day, though he acknowledged that his daily average typically surpasses five miles.

Running has also helped him reconnect with his son Malik, who he hadn’t spoken with in nearly two decades.

“He saw I was out doing good and spreading positive vibes,” Lowman said. “He finally made the decision to reach out to me.”

The two reunited back in March at a Saint Patrick’s Day 5K, and they plan on running a marathon together in the near future.

When asked what motivates him to stay sober, Lowman’s answer was simple.

“I think about the old times and all of the things I’ve overcome,” he said. “I use that as fuel to keep me going.”

Lowman also credited the unwavering support of his friends and family.

“They couldn’t be prouder that I finally made the decision to turn my life around,” he said.

Lowman said it’s never too late to do the right thing.

“There’s always hope, even when you think the situation is hopeless,” he said. “Where you are right now is not where you’ll always have to stay, but it is up to you to get up and get going in the right direction.”

So, how long does Lowman plan to keep his running streak alive?

“I believe the world record is 60 years, so I have a long way to go,” he said with a laugh. “I just want to keep going.”

