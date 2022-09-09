ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Accountability is everything to man running from addiction

By Sarah Doiron, Mike Montecalvo
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Maurice Lowman loves to run.

In fact, the 43-year-old East Providence resident has spent the past 2,441 consecutive days hitting the pavement.

But the reason he loves running isn’t simply because it gives him an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors.

12 on 12 Digital Original: The Impact of Opioids

“I struggled with hardcore drugs and alcohol for eight to 12 years,” Lowman said. “On January 1, 2016, I decided to hold myself accountable with a 100-day running streak that just never stopped.”

“Running was my go-to exercise when I wanted to feel good about myself,” he continued. “I was never consistent with it because I was always chasing the wrong things. When I got serious about my health, my wellness and my sobriety, it was a no-brainer to use running to keep me on track.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHm34_0hpEbnLB00

For Lowman, running is therapeutic.

“I have a mantra that, ‘I’m running these streets that used to run me,'” Lowman said. “I feel very strongly that if it wasn’t for running … I wouldn’t have a foundation in my sobriety and I would be very likely to fall back into my old ways.”

“Running has opened up a lot of doors for me and I want to continue opening those doors,” he added. “Running has also provided me with a higher quality of life.”

Lowman runs at least one mile a day, though he acknowledged that his daily average typically surpasses five miles.

Running has also helped him reconnect with his son Malik, who he hadn’t spoken with in nearly two decades.

“He saw I was out doing good and spreading positive vibes,” Lowman said. “He finally made the decision to reach out to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSOuE_0hpEbnLB00

The two reunited back in March at a Saint Patrick’s Day 5K, and they plan on running a marathon together in the near future.

When asked what motivates him to stay sober, Lowman’s answer was simple.

“I think about the old times and all of the things I’ve overcome,” he said. “I use that as fuel to keep me going.”

Lowman also credited the unwavering support of his friends and family.

“They couldn’t be prouder that I finally made the decision to turn my life around,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3le3Sd_0hpEbnLB00

Lowman said it’s never too late to do the right thing.

“There’s always hope, even when you think the situation is hopeless,” he said. “Where you are right now is not where you’ll always have to stay, but it is up to you to get up and get going in the right direction.”

So, how long does Lowman plan to keep his running streak alive?

“I believe the world record is 60 years, so I have a long way to go,” he said with a laugh. “I just want to keep going.”

The Impact of Opioids: How to get Help Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

OPINION: New Bedford woman uses CPR on OD victim, disappointed in how addict was treated

“I hate to talk about addiction on this page because people can be so simple-minded but here it goes:. Earlier this week as I was driving to Waterwizz with a girlfriend of mine and we encountered a man that was laying on the ground unconscious. As soon as the light turned green I pulled to the side of the highway and started CPR on this man while my friend went to her grandmother’s house just down the road to grab some Narcan.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Providence, RI
Lifestyle
City
East Providence, RI
East Providence, RI
Health
reportertoday.com

Fall Psychic Fair at the Seekonk American Legion

We will be holding our Fall Psychic Fair on Saturday, 10/9/22 at the Seekonk American Legion located at 351 Fall River Ave, 2nd floor, Seekonk, MA. Admission is free. 15 minute readings are $20.00 each. There will also be several Vendors (spaces still available). The hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for our Veterans, community and children. For more information please call 508-336-9822 or send email to auxiliary311@yahoo.com.
SEEKONK, MA
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids
rinewstoday.com

South County Psychiatry opens weight, wellness program in Cranston – as Lifespan closes theirs

Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Bryant men’s hoops releases full schedule

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – On Tuesday, the Bryant men’s basketball program released its entire schedule. Game times have yet to be announced. November Mon. 7 VS Thomas (ME) Smithfield, R.I. November Fri. 11 AT Dartmouth Hanover, N.H. November Mon. 14 VS Me.-Fort Kent Smithfield, R.I. November Thu. 17 AT Florida Atlantic Boca Raton, Fla. November Sat. 19 AT Florida International Miami, […]
SMITHFIELD, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died

George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
REVERE, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Hospital expands visiting hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Lifespan announced Tuesday that Rhode Island Hospital’s visiting hours have expanded. Patients will be able to have visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. “These expanded hours are intended to better meet the needs of our patients and visitors, while still maintaining...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local charity event raises money for cancer research

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time Olympic medalist, Elizabeth Beisel, hosted the annual Swim Across America event at Roger Wheeler State Beach Saturday.  Swimmers of all ages were invited to take part in the open water swim which raises money for cancer research at Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island.  Around thirty members of the University of Rhode Island […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy