Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Mo' Better Blues Services Impressive Vegan Chicken in HoustonLia Jane JohnsonHouston, TX
Related
Gov. Abbott sits down for exclusive interview with KHOU 11 during campaign stop in Houston
HOUSTON — Governor Greg Abbott was in Houston for several campaign stops Tuesday and KHOU 11 was the only news organization to sit down with him for an exclusive one-on-one interview. KHOU 11's Len Cannon asked the governor about criticism about his abortion policy and what’s next in the Uvalde investigation.
On this day 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy gave his historic address at Rice University
HOUSTON — Monday marks 60 years since former President John F. Kennedy gave his famous speech at Rice University, reaffirming his support for the manned space program. It was on Sept. 12, 1962, in the school's football stadium, that Kennedy uttered his famous quote, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
Why did NASA pick Houston?
HOUSTON — Why is Houston space city? By the time President John F. Kennedy gave his historic speech at Rice University, NASA had already announced that Houston would be home to the manned spacecraft center. Originally it had been located at Langley, Virginia. However, when Kennedy committed to lunar...
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News
Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Rape is a crime' | Gov. Abbott still working on promise to eliminate rapists in Texas
HOUSTON — There are less than 60 days until election day, and at the top of the ticket is a matchup between the Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat. Abbott is holding on to a slight lead in polling and he made a campaign...
Fight leads to active shooter scare at Heights High School in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A fight at Heights High School on Tuesday led to a scare at the north Houston campus, Houston Police Department said. At 1:11 p.m., HPD said it got a call to the school at 413 E.13th St. about shots being fired and shooting in progress, Chief Troy Finner said. The report claimed 10 people were shot in classroom 213, which turned out to not be true. Officers searched the building as HPD arrived to evacuate students, police said.
KHOU
Large alligator lunges at trapper in Cinco Ranch in Katy, Texas
This is video of an alligator lunging at a trapper in Cinco Ranch Monday, September 12. The gator, which measured 10'6", was being relocated.
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side
HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
RELATED PEOPLE
HPD: Don't be alarmed if you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters, starting Tuesday
HOUSTON — If you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters around Houston, police say don’t be alarmed. According to Houston police, they’re working with the Department of Defense and other federal law enforcement agencies on training exercises beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, September 23. The...
Man killed in crash on I-10 in west Houston
HOUSTON — All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway were closed for a while Tuesday after a deadly crash, according to Houston Police. The crash happened just before noon at I-10 near Dairy Ashford. Police said a man was driving a Hyundai eastbound when he crashed into a truck....
KHOU
'It's skyrocketing' | Young Hispanic women fuel local spike in voter registration
With 57 days to go until election day, new voter registrations continue to spike in Harris County. Who these voters are could swing outcomes in November.
Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age. Two people, including...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston nurse was conscious, in control before fiery crash that killed six, documents say
LOS ANGELES — A Houston nurse accused of killing six people in a fiery crash is waking up in a Los Angeles jail Tuesday morning after a judge denied bail. Nicole Lorraine Linton, the traveling nurse who's facing six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter, pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.
Lake Jackson intermediate student sent threatening emails to Brazosport ISD students, district says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazosport ISD has increased security at each campus Monday morning following threats made by email over the weekend, according to the school district. District officials said in a Facebook post that students received threatening emails that originated from fake BISD student email accounts Saturday and...
Lamar CISD moving bus stop after concerns of kids' unsafe walk
RICHMOND, Texas — Lamar CISD is moving one of its bus stops to make sure students are able to get to school safely. This comes after a Richmond mother shared concerns over her kids' early walk to the bus stop. Sierra Rodriguez said her kids have to be at...
Man accused of killing 4 members of Cypress family in 2014 taken into custody after arriving from China
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused in a 2014 quadruple murder in the Cypress area was arrested Sunday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody when he landed in San Francisco on a flight from China, Gonzalez said. The crime. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
KHOU
Get rid of erectile dysfunction and get your love life back!
HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, and it's helping men everywhere get their love life back. Andrew Rineheart with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
KHOU
Students, parents describe their reactions to incident at Heights HS
There were reports of an active shooter at Heights High School Tuesday, September 13. Fortunately, it was a false alarm and there were no injuries.
Man with tire iron shot, killed by Liberty County officer at restaurant, HPD says
A man died after he was shot by a uniformed investigator with the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office who was working security at a restaurant Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after the restaurant closed around 11 p.m. at 300 Gulfgate Mall near the...
Comments / 0