Portland, ME

WGME

Here's where violent crime in Portland stands compared to last year

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating what led up to a double shooting early Monday morning in the heart of Portland's Old Port. The shooting on Wharf Street, which left two people seriously injured, is the latest in a number of violent crimes in the city over the past few weeks.
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting

Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Attempted robbery, shooting at Auburn home leads to arrests

AUBURN, Maine — Two men are facing charges after a shooting at a home on Washington Street that left one man injured. According to Auburn Police, officers were called to the home shortly after noon on Monday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. Witnesses also told emergency dispatchers...
AUBURN, ME
Seacoast Current

UPDATE: Missing Kittery, Maine, Woman Located

1 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said Susan Hayes has been safely located. Maine State Police issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old Kittery woman who is believed to have wandered away on foot from her home on Tuesday morning. Susan Hayes' husband said he woke up around 5:30 a.m....
KITTERY, ME
Q97.9

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
LYNN, MA
WGME

Missing Kittery woman found safe

KITTERY (WGME) -- The Kittery Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Police say 70-year-old Susan Hayes has been missing from her home on Picott Road since possibly 12 a.m. Tuesday. Hayes suffers from Alzheimer's and diabetes. Police say she may be wearing jeans...
KITTERY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

'Stop killing us' rally to protest prison deaths held in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — Incarceration and civil liberty advocates gathered at Capitol Park in Augusta Saturday for a "Stop Killing Us" rally to remember those who have died in Maine prisons, including the nine who have died this year. Protesters called on those with mental health and substance abuse issues...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Portland first responders mark 21 years since terror attacks on 9/11

PORTLAND (WGME) - Members of the Portland Police and Fire Departments gathered at Fort Allen Park for a remembrance ceremony of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001. Both Fire Chief Keith Gautreau and Police Chief Heath Gorham laid wreaths and led a moment of silence at 8:46 Saturday morning.
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Restaurant owners, staff launch campaign against Portland proposal to end tip credit

Restaurant owners and workers have launched a campaign against a Portland ballot question that seeks to eliminate the tip credit in favor of an $18-an-hour minimum wage. Under the tip credit, employers pay restaurant workers half the minimum wage and make up the difference if tips don't make up the full amount. If the ballot measure is approved, the tip credit would be fully eliminated in 2025.
PORTLAND, ME

