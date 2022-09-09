Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Old Port shooting becomes latest incident in recent wave of violent crime
PORTLAND, Maine — A shooting early Monday morning in Portland's Old Port District becomes the seventh shooting over the last couple weeks, police said. The bar had closed just after 1 a.m. Monday when police said a man and a woman were shot multiple times on Wharf Street. Authorities...
WGME
Here's where violent crime in Portland stands compared to last year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating what led up to a double shooting early Monday morning in the heart of Portland's Old Port. The shooting on Wharf Street, which left two people seriously injured, is the latest in a number of violent crimes in the city over the past few weeks.
WGME
'It's really a shame:' Locals, tourists concerned with recent violence in Portland
OLD PORT (WGME) – The string of violence in Portland continued early Monday morning with a shooting that left two people injured in the Old Port. At last check, both victims, a man and a woman, are in stable condition at Maine Medical Center, where they’re being treated for serious injuries.
wgan.com
More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting
Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Attempted robbery, shooting at Auburn home leads to arrests
AUBURN, Maine — Two men are facing charges after a shooting at a home on Washington Street that left one man injured. According to Auburn Police, officers were called to the home shortly after noon on Monday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. Witnesses also told emergency dispatchers...
mainepublic.org
2022 on track to be the deadliest for people in Maine jails and prisons
So far this year, 15 people have died in Maine county jails and prisons, 10 of them in the past four months. That number is higher than any yearly total since 2014, according to a group that recently began tracking in-custody deaths, putting this year on track to set a deadly record.
UPDATE: Missing Kittery, Maine, Woman Located
1 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said Susan Hayes has been safely located. Maine State Police issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old Kittery woman who is believed to have wandered away on foot from her home on Tuesday morning. Susan Hayes' husband said he woke up around 5:30 a.m....
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
newscentermaine.com
Portland shooting leaves 2 with serious injuries
Two people were shot multiple times in the area of Wharf Street early Monday morning. Both were taken to Maine Medical with serious injuries.
WMTW
Bail for Kayla Montgomery revoked after she did not appear for hearing last week
The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery will be held on preventative detention after her arrest last week. Defense attorney Paul Garrity did not object to the revocation of bail for his client, Kayla Montgomery, 32, with the understanding that bail could be revisited at a later date. The revocation of bail...
WGME
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Missing Kittery woman found safe
KITTERY (WGME) -- The Kittery Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Police say 70-year-old Susan Hayes has been missing from her home on Picott Road since possibly 12 a.m. Tuesday. Hayes suffers from Alzheimer's and diabetes. Police say she may be wearing jeans...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries Following Monday Afternoon Shooting in Central Maine
At this time it is being reported that 'at least' one person is in custody following an apparent shooting that took place at around noontime on Monday in Central Maine. The Sun Journal is reporting that the shooting took place near a residence on Washington Street in Auburn on Monday.
WMTW
'Stop killing us' rally to protest prison deaths held in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — Incarceration and civil liberty advocates gathered at Capitol Park in Augusta Saturday for a "Stop Killing Us" rally to remember those who have died in Maine prisons, including the nine who have died this year. Protesters called on those with mental health and substance abuse issues...
Old School Bus Transformed By Maine Graffiti Artist Into the 207 Fashion Bus Mobile Thrift Store
Mike Rich is a graffiti artist, but he's not tagging buildings or railroad cars. He's a professional graffiti artist in Maine who is hired to create amazing works of art on buildings, walls and even ugly metal utility boxes. Mike latest project however is a unique one. He has turned...
WGME
Portland first responders mark 21 years since terror attacks on 9/11
PORTLAND (WGME) - Members of the Portland Police and Fire Departments gathered at Fort Allen Park for a remembrance ceremony of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001. Both Fire Chief Keith Gautreau and Police Chief Heath Gorham laid wreaths and led a moment of silence at 8:46 Saturday morning.
mainepublic.org
Restaurant owners, staff launch campaign against Portland proposal to end tip credit
Restaurant owners and workers have launched a campaign against a Portland ballot question that seeks to eliminate the tip credit in favor of an $18-an-hour minimum wage. Under the tip credit, employers pay restaurant workers half the minimum wage and make up the difference if tips don't make up the full amount. If the ballot measure is approved, the tip credit would be fully eliminated in 2025.
Police: Missing Maine family located, ‘no evidence of criminal behavior’ determined
Authorities had been searching for Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen since early July. The months-long search for a Maine mother, her child, and the child’s father was concluded this week with police saying the family was located “unharmed and safe.”. Detectives made contact with Jill Sidebotham,...
Comments / 0