York News-Times
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. September 8, 2022. Editorial: Measured approach on sports gambling is the best bet. WarHorse Casino should be open this month, just in time for the NFL and college football seasons. However, even though sports betting was approved by voters in the 2020 referendum that established casino gambling...
York News-Times
Availability, focus on COVID numbers shifted over time in Nebraska
OMAHA -- Doug Rose has checked COVID-19 case counts and other data off and on during the pandemic, but he says he was never obsessed with it. He has reviewed case counts for his destination when he planned to travel. Last year, the retired Omaha schoolteacher went to Galveston, Texas, instead of his usual spot in the Rio Grand Valley because of concerns about a potential for increased COVID cases there.
York News-Times
Amie Just: Make no mistake, Mickey Joseph deserves opportunity at his alma mater
Mickey Joseph: interim head football coach at the University of Nebraska. I wouldn’t have imagined writing that collection of words a year ago. But, at this moment, as I sit in the press box Sunday at Memorial Stadium, it’s a sentence fragment that feels good to type. Another...
York News-Times
Detective tells judge that Omaha teen helped plan 2021 homicide
An Omaha police detective said in court Monday that tracking apps and surveillance video led police to conclude that an Omaha teen was part of a plan to shoot someone in — or living near — a rival gang. Gatluak Jiel, 16, appeared Monday during a preliminary hearing...
York News-Times
York takes fifth in Hastings invite at Lochland CC
HASTINGS – The York girl’s golf team traveled to Grand Island on Monday night and was right back up and at it on Tuesday morning as they made their way to the Hastings Invite at Lochland Country Club. With a busy start to the week the Dukes managed...
York News-Times
Rapid Reaction: Nebraska fires Scott Frost
Amie Just and Luke Mullin return to Memorial Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, to discuss the firing of football head coach Scott Frost.
York News-Times
Omaha native Malcolm X chosen as newest member of Nebraska Hall of Fame
Omaha native and human rights activist Malcolm X has been chosen as the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Members of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission first voted 4-3 for him, but one member then moved to make the vote unanimous, and that measure passed. Both actions...
York News-Times
Local school board members recognized for achievements
YORK – A number of local school board members were recognized this past week as recipients of the 2022 Award of Achievement presented by the Nebraska Association of School Boards. The NASB held its recognition meeting in York. The NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs...
York News-Times
Malcolm X becomes 1st Black honoree in Nebraska Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fifteen years after being rejected as too controversial, Malcolm X is the first Black honoree to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The organization’s commission selected the civil rights icon on Monday with a 4-3 vote, edging out the late University of Nebraska educator and author Louise Pound.
York News-Times
Sunny and very warm Tuesday; when will rain return to southeast Nebraska?
Sunny skies with above normal temperatures in southeast Nebraska Tuesday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Just a light breeze expected in the afternoon with gusts around 15 mph. Clear skies are expected for much of Tuesday...
York News-Times
Jury: Omaha police chief retaliated against ex-captain
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha police captain has prevailed in her lawsuit against Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and the city, having sued over allegations that the chief failed to promote her in retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint. A federal jury agreed Monday that Schmaderer based...
York News-Times
2022 Yorkfest Band Competition and more
Heartland was again the overall winner of the high school band competition during Yorkfest. Heartland won the Class C division and then earned the Governor’s Trophy over all the classes. York High School placed first and York Middle School placed second in the Class A division. Centennial placed second in Class C. McCool Junction placed first in Class D, followed by Harvard High School in second place and Dorchester High School in third.
York News-Times
Bob Roth turns a lot of shavings
YORK – A skill Bob Roth experimented with in high school is one to which he returned in earnest during the decade of his 70s. Now 79, Roth has ‘turned’ himself into a skilled and artistic craftsman with his two favorite tools; a table saw and Powermatic lathe. Add exotic woods, most from a specialty shop in Omaha, to clever ideas and attention to detail to get a wide variety of bowls, urns for both pets and people, decorative boxes, cutting boards and all manner of interesting pieces – each a one of a kind creation.
York News-Times
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for York
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
York News-Times
Goldenride, a two-day bike ride, returns taking cyclists from Lincoln to Beatrice
A bike ride that organizers say is for everyone is back for a second year. The Goldenride, a two-day bike ride from Lincoln to Beatrice and back, is Sept. 24-25. The ride is a fundraising event for Bike Walk Nebraska, a nonprofit group that promotes safe and accessible transportation through partnerships, education and advocacy.
York News-Times
Dukes can’t keep pace with Class B No.1 Bennington
BENNINGTON – The first half ended with the York Dukes still very much in Friday night’s game at No.1 Bennington, trailing 7-3. The second half was a different story however as the Dukes offense hit a brick wall. Nick Colvert scored his second touchdown of the night and ran for 206 yards on 24 carries as the Badgers pulled away for the 33-10 win.
York News-Times
York sweeps through talented field at Bishop Neumann
WAHOO – Fresh off their first loss of the season against Lakeview earlier in the week, the York Dukes returned to the volleyball court Saturday as they took on a stout field at the Bishop Neumann invite. York opened the day with three-set wins over LJS Class B No....
York News-Times
New slate of features available in print and online
YORK — The York News-Times has been the community’s leader for local news for the past 150 years and it’s our responsibility to provide strong, compelling, diverse and trustworthy local journalism to you, our loyal readers and subscribers. Whether it’s breaking news, sports, business, lifestyle or weather coverage, we take our role in the community extraordinarily seriously when it comes to accurately reporting the news that matters most to you, because the York News-Times is where your story lives.
York News-Times
Car thief sent to jail for non-compliance
YORK – Non-compliance with post-release supervision, a lengthy criminal history that includes repeated thefts and getting caught with a stolen vehicle in York County has led to a 54-year-old Lincoln man being incarcerated again. According to court documents and earlier factual basis proceedings provided by the county attorney’s office,...
York News-Times
Watch now: Trev Alberts' news conference following firing of Scott Frost
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts speaks at a news conference after firing football coach Scott Frost, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
