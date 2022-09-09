ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at...
FORT WORTH, TX
nypressnews.com

Wylie ISD teacher, 1 other person found shot and killed

JOSEPHINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Wylie ISD teacher was shot and killed along with another person at her home in Collin County Sunday night. Josephine Police got the call around 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Mallard Drive. When they arrived, they found Lacie Moore and another person...
JOSEPHINE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Dallas County, TX
Health
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Dallas County, TX
Government
nypressnews.com

2 injured, including suspect after car crashes into South Dallas restaurant following attempted traffic stop, police say

DALLAS — A car crashed into a popular South Dallas pizzeria following an attempted traffic stop Monday afternoon, officials say. Just before 10:50 a.m., Dallas police says a suspect in a stolen vehicle took off after noticing officers behind the vehicle at a stop light in the westbound lane at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy