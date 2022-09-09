ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Comments / 1

hudsonvalleyone.com

“Very scary”: Why 10% of 911 calls in Ulster County go unanswered

A frightening statistic for those in desperate need of emergency services has come to light in Ulster County. One out of every ten 911 calls for emergency medical services on average goes unanswered. “And that isn’t like a fluke in numbers,” explains Everett Erichsen, Ulster County’s Director of Emergency Services....
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Ambulance with patient hit by car in Columbia County

An accident involving an ambulance and a car is under investigation in Columbia County. It happened just before noon Monday on Route 23 at the intersection with Middle Road in the town of Greenport. The county sheriff’s office says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital in...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 14 – Sept 20

Eat up. Catskill Food Festival at Dutchman’s Landing Park, Catskill on Saturday, September 17, 12-6 p.m. Food trucks, food vendors, live music and more. Rain or shine. For more information, go to https://m.facebook.com/events/411667894257275/. Celebrate with Red Hook. Hardscrabble Music Festival, Village of Red Hook on Saturday, September 17, 10...
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Woman Accused of Driving Over 3X Legal Limit

Here is yet another story concerning a person who should not be behind the wheel. And what is startling about this case of alleged drunk driving is that the suspect was pulled over on the Thruway late morning. Were they still that drunk from the night before, or did they wake up early and start hitting the bottle at breakfast?
PUBLIC SAFETY
101.5 WPDH

Fabulous Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County

The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking

A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
MONTGOMERY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Give That Dog a Bone! Ulster County K9 Heads to Retirement Life

Congratulations are in order for one Ulster County pup. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced this week that after 7 years of hard work, K-9 Farrell is set to retire. K-9 Farrel started with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office back in 2015 after graduating from K-9 school where he was certified "by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in patrol and narcotics detection" according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. Since 2015, K-9 Farrell has served alongside his handler, Deputy James Slinsky.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beacon, NY Police Looking to Identify Person, Do You Recognize Them?

Beacon police are looking for the public's help in identifying this person. One tool that many Hudson Valley police departments have continued to use in their attempt to solve crimes is social media. There are so many cases that have been solved because someone online has seen a picture of someone police were looking for or had information about a crime.
BEACON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
