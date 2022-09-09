Read full article on original website
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
Hudson Valley, New York Driver Killed Trying To Pass Car
New York State Police believe a Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash while trying to pass another vehicle. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F reported on an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 97 in the Town of Highland. Sullivan County, New York...
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Very scary”: Why 10% of 911 calls in Ulster County go unanswered
A frightening statistic for those in desperate need of emergency services has come to light in Ulster County. One out of every ten 911 calls for emergency medical services on average goes unanswered. “And that isn’t like a fluke in numbers,” explains Everett Erichsen, Ulster County’s Director of Emergency Services....
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
Want To Get Rid Of An Old Mattress? How To Do Hudson Valley?
So you are either downsizing or upgrading? No, not houses, mattresses. Maybe you went with the fancy foam, maybe it's a hybrid that still has a few coils (innersprings) in it. Or maybe it is one that is flip-able, pillow top or European something or other?. Well, congratulations that is...
MTA Replacing Some Hudson Valley Trains With Buses Until Nov.
If you plan on taking the train to NYC you may actually wind up on a bus. Metro-North Railroad has announced that buses will replace some midday weekday trains and weekend trains used by commuters and visitors to NYC. The switch will begin on Sunday, September 11, and continue through...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Truck Collision in Hudson Valley on Sunday
A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday. Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County Truck Crash. A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30 am on Sunday....
WNYT
Ambulance with patient hit by car in Columbia County
An accident involving an ambulance and a car is under investigation in Columbia County. It happened just before noon Monday on Route 23 at the intersection with Middle Road in the town of Greenport. The county sheriff’s office says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital in...
Popular Community Event Returns Again to East Fishkill, NY
Mark down September 17th on your calendar. September is already flying by and before you know it the month will be ending. It can be hard to keep track of everything going on in the Hudson Valley. Sometimes we need to take a moment and really see what's up. A...
Special Investigation After New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In HV
Officials confirmed a special investigation is underway after New York State police fatally shot a man in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 14 – Sept 20
Eat up. Catskill Food Festival at Dutchman’s Landing Park, Catskill on Saturday, September 17, 12-6 p.m. Food trucks, food vendors, live music and more. Rain or shine. For more information, go to https://m.facebook.com/events/411667894257275/. Celebrate with Red Hook. Hardscrabble Music Festival, Village of Red Hook on Saturday, September 17, 10...
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of DWI on I-84, Assaulting New York Officer
A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving drunk on I-84 and later beating a police officer with his cellphone. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., New York State Police from Orange County responded to the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Wallkill for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
New York State Woman Accused of Driving Over 3X Legal Limit
Here is yet another story concerning a person who should not be behind the wheel. And what is startling about this case of alleged drunk driving is that the suspect was pulled over on the Thruway late morning. Were they still that drunk from the night before, or did they wake up early and start hitting the bottle at breakfast?
Fabulous Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County
The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking
A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man in Hudson Valley, Investigation Underway
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by New York State Police during what's described as a "mental health crisis." On Saturday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation is underway after a New York State trooper fatally shot a man in Ulster County, New York.
Colorful Kickoff Event for the Hudson Valley’s Newest Restaurant
The Hudson Valley is filled with new experiences in each county. There is a wide variety for everyone. In Dutchess County, Casa Mexico recently opened under new ownership. Emma's Cafe & Cones also opened this month in Dutchess County, NY. In Orange County, a new accessory and jewelry store opened....
Give That Dog a Bone! Ulster County K9 Heads to Retirement Life
Congratulations are in order for one Ulster County pup. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced this week that after 7 years of hard work, K-9 Farrell is set to retire. K-9 Farrel started with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office back in 2015 after graduating from K-9 school where he was certified "by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in patrol and narcotics detection" according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. Since 2015, K-9 Farrell has served alongside his handler, Deputy James Slinsky.
Beacon, NY Police Looking to Identify Person, Do You Recognize Them?
Beacon police are looking for the public's help in identifying this person. One tool that many Hudson Valley police departments have continued to use in their attempt to solve crimes is social media. There are so many cases that have been solved because someone online has seen a picture of someone police were looking for or had information about a crime.
