Read full article on original website
Related
Last of 8 suspects sentenced in SW MI drug trafficking ring
Eight people who authorities say were running a drug trafficking operation through southwestern Michigan have been sentenced, most of them to prison.
recordpatriot.com
Auburn man arrested for breaking into convenience store
A 40-year-old Auburn man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after reportedly breaking into a convenience store that morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Friday troopers for the Michigan State Police responded to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo's Refresh Shop, located at 401 Midland St., according to MSP in a recent press release.
Bay County man accused of stealing scratch off tickets, cigarettes from convenience store
AUBURN, MI – A 40-year-old Auburn man has been arrested by Michigan State Police authorities after allegations he broke into a local convenience store and stole scratch off lottery tickets and cigarettes. MSP troopers from the Tri-City Post responded to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo’s Refresh Shop,...
recordpatriot.com
Stepbrother, 14, charged as an adult in killing of 10-year-old Saginaw girl
A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in Saginaw. Jameion Peterson, the juvenile suspect, was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Aug. 31, and is being charged as an adult, Saginaw County Court records showed. He is due back in court on Sept. 21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Northern Michigan agencies warn parents of 'rainbow fentanyl'
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police and the Crawford Partnership for Substance Abuse Prevention are sending a warning out to parents of a new drug trend. In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Agency DEA and law enforcement agencies seized brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states. For...
Three Michigan residents arrested for theft outside Scene 75: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police arrested three Michigan residents at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 12 following a report of a theft from Scene 75. During the arrest, officers found marijuana, several bottles of alcohol, THC gummies, a scale, a can of potato chips and three cans of Red Bull inside the suspects’ car. They...
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
Deputy fired after road rage fight in Okemos
A Kent County deputy has been fired and accused of attacking a man following a road rage incident while off duty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wsgw.com
Two Arrested in Huron County Drug Investigation
Two men are facing charges following a Huron County Drug Task Force investigation. Two search warrants were executed Thursday in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56, of Sebewaing and 46-year-old Aron Kemp of Unionville have both been formally charged and were in the Huron County Jail, each with a $100,000 cash bond required for release.
Police ID the victim of the body found on side of the road in Jackson County
A victim, 36-year-old Janz Anne Chatman from Georgia, has been identified as the person who was found dead on the side of the road Friday in Jackson’s Summit Township.
Woman killed in Jackson County hit-and-run crash identified
JACKSON, MI – Police have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Summit Township Friday morning. Janz Anne Chatman, 36, of Georgia, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday, Sept. 9, on Francis Street near W. Coler Street, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Chatman...
nbc25news.com
State Police say use zipper method when merging
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police are urging all drivers to use the zipper method when merging in a construction zone. MSP says when approaching a construction zone in which a lane is reduced, remember to use the zipper merge. To keep traffic moving, drivers should use both lanes, with drivers taking turns alternating into the open lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Flint water prosecution to pursue case with warrants
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The prosecution against a defendant charged in the Flint water crisis plans to pursue the case with warrants, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. A motion to dismiss a charge against a former chief of staff and director of communications for Rick Snyder, Jarrod...
nbc25news.com
Despite not pulling the trigger, man faces death penalty in family-of-8 massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) — George Wagner IV could possibly face the death penalty for his role in the April 2016 killings of eight people in Ohio. That's despite prosecutors agreeing, as Wagner’s brother told them, he didn't actually kill anyone that night. Wagner is one of four members...
UPMATTERS
$30k worth of items stolen across Wisconsin found at a property, suspect on the run
STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of...
themanchestermirror.com
With fewer inmates (and officers), Michigan closes another prison
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Prison facilities in Ionia and Adrian are shrinking this fall in the wake of a plummeting prison population and a crippling shortage of workers. The consolidations won’t result in layoffs, however. There are enough openings in...
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
nbc25news.com
Threat at Oxford Community Schools under investigation
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools was alerted about a threat to the school on Sunday. The threat was from a Snapchat message and it is not believed to be from Oxford students. The message specifically said, "come bring a gun to Oxford school." Oxford Community School's Superintendent,...
nbc25news.com
Michigan receiving a "F" grade regarding child protection rights
SAGINAW, Mich.---A report from Human Rights Watch, an organization that investigates and reports abuse around the world. Ranked Michigan, 42nd out of 50 states, regarding child protection rights. The grades were based on four key issues: child marriage, corporal punishment, child labor and juvenile justice. Emily Yeager is the President...
nbc25news.com
I-75 SB left lane blocked due to crash
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — I-75 south bound's left lane is blocked near I-69 exit 117 Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation posted on Twitter Monday around 3:00 p.m. that a crash occurred on I-75. There is no new information at this time on the severity of the crash or how...
Comments / 2