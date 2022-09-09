Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Physicians Speak Out on Proposed National Abortion Ban
Group urges Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to oppose Graham effort to curb reproductive choice. A group of Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care spoke out today in opposition to a legislative proposal being advanced by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina that would ban all abortions nationally after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
New Tennessee AG opposes placing 'gender identity' into Title IX law
Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti initiated a formal complaint letter Monday against the U.S. Department of Education in its efforts to add gender identity protections under Title IX.
wkyufm.org
Tennessee to invest $447 million in broadband infrastructure
Plans to invest well over $400 million in grant funds to expand broadband internet access in unserved areas. Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner Stuart McWhorter detailed the $446,770,282 in grant funding Monday. Lee said these grants will give rural communities the chance to grow through the funding of new infrastructure, and still more going towards broadband adoption programs and digital literacy efforts.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: We're voting yes on all four amendments
Tennessee voters will find four amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, all presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote would amend the state constitution and adopt the proposed amendment. In each case, we will vote yes. The first amendment adds language to the state constitution that no one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpln.org
Tennessee voters will soon decide the future of right-to-work. The outcome could complicate things for workers in a state already stacked toward employers.
Tennessee voters will have to decide in November whether to write the state’s right-to-work law into the state’s constitution. The law, which may be a bit confusing on the surface, boils down to the fact that workers cannot be forced to join a union as a condition of employment. It’s been on the books in Tennessee since 1947.
WTVC
Professor sues Tennessee state rep over Facebook block
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An adjunct professor at Middle Tennessee State University has filed a federal lawsuit against a state representative who blocked him on Facebook, court records show. The block came shortly after the professor called the lawmaker out for getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Dean Fox...
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee plans to distribute $88M in federal funds to build electric vehicle charging stations
(The Center Square) — By the end of September, Tennessee hopes to have approval for what it expects to be an $88.3 million electric vehicle infrastructure plan. The plan was submitted before Aug. 1 to the federal Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, outlining how it planned to spend $13.7 million of federal funds this fiscal year and the remainder over the following four years as part of $7.5 billion nationally being spent on electric vehicle charging station infrastructure.
MTSU professor sues state representative for blocking him on Facebook
A Middle Tennessee State University professor is suing a Tennessee State Representative claiming the representative violated his First Amendment rights by blocking him on Facebook
RELATED PEOPLE
wilsonpost.com
Texas Public Policy Foundation advocates for Texas declaring invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – The head of the Texas Public Policy Foundation is advocating for the state to declare an invasion at the southern border to protect Texas sovereignty and Texans “from cartel forces and their allies.”. TPPF CEO Greg Sindelar says the foundation is advocating for the...
wilsonpost.com
LSSD’s Penny Thompson named Supervisor of the Year finalist
Lebanon Special School District Instructional Coordinator and Pre-K Director Dr. Penny Thompson has been named one of the nine finalists for the Tennessee Supervisor of the Year award. Thompson, who has been in education since 1982, said, “I am grateful to receive the honor of Supervisor of the Year State...
titaninsider.com
Tennessee investigation found Madison County commissioner unlawfully charged $115K in marriage fees
(The Center Square) — A Madison County commissioner was found to have collected more than $115,000 in fees from 1,970 marriages unlawfully, according to an investigation from the Tennessee Comptroller’s office. The commissioner would charge a $60 fee for marriages even though commissioners "may not charge a fee...
radionwtn.com
Tennessee Announces $446M In Broadband Expansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee. In total, the broadband infrastructure grants will provide broadband...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsleaderonline.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee welcomed a new face when Neil Thompson of Paris took office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt...
Local TN counties see millions in broadband investment through ARPA funds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The state of Tennessee has earmarked millions of dollars in investment for broadband internet in the area, according to a press release. In grants announced by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, over $446 million in grants will be spread throughout the state […]
MSNBC
Tennessee abortion ban creates chaos and confusion
Tennessee is one of several states that enacted trigger laws banning abortion as the result of the Dobbs decision. And it’s among the most restrictive, with no exceptions for rape, incest or to save a pregnant person’s life. Attorney Chloe Akers stated a non-profit to help women with the fallout from this ban. And Knoxville OBGYN Dr. Nikki Zite now has to make difficult decisions in how she cares for her patients. Both joined American Voices to discuss. Sept. 11, 2022.
actionnews5.com
Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis CEO was sentenced to three years in prison for fabricating and submitting hundreds of false water monitoring reports required under the Clean Water Act in Tennessee and Mississippi. The U.S. District Court ordered co-owner and CEO of Environmental Compliance and Testing (ECT) DiAne Gordon,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
WSMV
Fort Care honors Tennessee National Guard with grocery giveaway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fort Care honored the Tennessee National Guard with a grocery package giveaway on Sunday. Fort Care gave food to the soldiers and families that are part of the Tennessee National Guard and thanked them for what they do. The tribute was one of appreciation in honor of 9/11 and what it means to the country.
wkms.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
wilsonpost.com
When the bands come marching in
Seven marching bands based in Wilson County performed a show last Saturday night at Green Hill High School in Mt. Juliet. They were Cumberland University, Green Hill High, Lebanon High, Mt. Juliet High, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, Watertown High and Wilson Central High. The bands finished the show with a combined performance of ‘Hey! Baby (If You’ll Be My Girl). ABOVE: Lebanon High School band. Show title: ‘Dimensional Chaos.’
Comments / 0