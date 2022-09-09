ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Physicians Speak Out on Proposed National Abortion Ban

Group urges Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to oppose Graham effort to curb reproductive choice. A group of Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care spoke out today in opposition to a legislative proposal being advanced by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina that would ban all abortions nationally after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
wkyufm.org

Tennessee to invest $447 million in broadband infrastructure

Plans to invest well over $400 million in grant funds to expand broadband internet access in unserved areas. Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner Stuart McWhorter detailed the $446,770,282 in grant funding Monday. Lee said these grants will give rural communities the chance to grow through the funding of new infrastructure, and still more going towards broadband adoption programs and digital literacy efforts.
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: We're voting yes on all four amendments

Tennessee voters will find four amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, all presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote would amend the state constitution and adopt the proposed amendment. In each case, we will vote yes. The first amendment adds language to the state constitution that no one...
wpln.org

Tennessee voters will soon decide the future of right-to-work. The outcome could complicate things for workers in a state already stacked toward employers.

Tennessee voters will have to decide in November whether to write the state’s right-to-work law into the state’s constitution. The law, which may be a bit confusing on the surface, boils down to the fact that workers cannot be forced to join a union as a condition of employment. It’s been on the books in Tennessee since 1947.
WTVC

Professor sues Tennessee state rep over Facebook block

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An adjunct professor at Middle Tennessee State University has filed a federal lawsuit against a state representative who blocked him on Facebook, court records show. The block came shortly after the professor called the lawmaker out for getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Dean Fox...
thecentersquare.com

Tennessee plans to distribute $88M in federal funds to build electric vehicle charging stations

(The Center Square) — By the end of September, Tennessee hopes to have approval for what it expects to be an $88.3 million electric vehicle infrastructure plan. The plan was submitted before Aug. 1 to the federal Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, outlining how it planned to spend $13.7 million of federal funds this fiscal year and the remainder over the following four years as part of $7.5 billion nationally being spent on electric vehicle charging station infrastructure.
wilsonpost.com

LSSD’s Penny Thompson named Supervisor of the Year finalist

Lebanon Special School District Instructional Coordinator and Pre-K Director Dr. Penny Thompson has been named one of the nine finalists for the Tennessee Supervisor of the Year award. Thompson, who has been in education since 1982, said, “I am grateful to receive the honor of Supervisor of the Year State...
radionwtn.com

Tennessee Announces $446M In Broadband Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee. In total, the broadband infrastructure grants will provide broadband...
newsleaderonline.com

New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District

The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee welcomed a new face when Neil Thompson of Paris took office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt...
WJHL

Local TN counties see millions in broadband investment through ARPA funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The state of Tennessee has earmarked millions of dollars in investment for broadband internet in the area, according to a press release. In grants announced by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, over $446 million in grants will be spread throughout the state […]
MSNBC

Tennessee abortion ban creates chaos and confusion

Tennessee is one of several states that enacted trigger laws banning abortion as the result of the Dobbs decision. And it’s among the most restrictive, with no exceptions for rape, incest or to save a pregnant person’s life. Attorney Chloe Akers stated a non-profit to help women with the fallout from this ban. And Knoxville OBGYN Dr. Nikki Zite now has to make difficult decisions in how she cares for her patients. Both joined American Voices to discuss. Sept. 11, 2022.
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
WSMV

Fort Care honors Tennessee National Guard with grocery giveaway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fort Care honored the Tennessee National Guard with a grocery package giveaway on Sunday. Fort Care gave food to the soldiers and families that are part of the Tennessee National Guard and thanked them for what they do. The tribute was one of appreciation in honor of 9/11 and what it means to the country.
wilsonpost.com

When the bands come marching in

Seven marching bands based in Wilson County performed a show last Saturday night at Green Hill High School in Mt. Juliet. They were Cumberland University, Green Hill High, Lebanon High, Mt. Juliet High, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, Watertown High and Wilson Central High. The bands finished the show with a combined performance of ‘Hey! Baby (If You’ll Be My Girl). ABOVE: Lebanon High School band. Show title: ‘Dimensional Chaos.’
WILSON COUNTY, TN

