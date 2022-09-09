Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 2 Review: After A Period, Peace Blooms
Slippery was the word to describe many of the characters on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 2. From Zane, to Roy Miller, Parker and Sam, and the entire St. Josephine parish council, slippery was an adjective that could describe them all. We'll start with the council meeting. There were two...
TV Fanatic
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Stargirl Season 3 Episode 3
Stargirl Season 3 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
RELATED PEOPLE
TV Fanatic
Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 5
On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 5, she realized that things in her life were at a major tipping point. Meanwhile, a fortune-telling machine unpacked secrets about the O'Brien couples. Mick and Megan tried to come to terms with their long-distance relationship. Was there a way forward for all of...
Bravo’s ‘Family Karma’ Season 3 Will Be the Season of Love and Marriage (and Drama)
Bravo's 'Family Karma' Season 3 could feature weddings and engagements ... but also could there be a breakup we didn't see coming?
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 4 Review: King of the Narrow Seas
House of the Dragon excels when the series puts the complicated dynamics of the Targaryens to the forefront. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 4 was relatively slower than the first three episodes, but the series clearly wants viewers to be aware of the relationships before the backstabbing begins.
TV Fanatic
Monarch Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Stop at Nothing
Every family has its secrets, and the Romans prefer to bury them. The season premiere of the highly-anticipated Monarch introduced us to the first family of Country. By the end of Monarch Season 1 Episode 1, it's evident that the first family is a hot damn mess. Seriously, Dottie may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Unveils Din and Grogu's Next Adventure
The wait for The Mandalorian Season 3 has been excruciating. Thankfully, we got a full-length trailer during the D23 Expo this weekend, and we have many questions. We hear Din being told that he is no longer a Mandalorian due to him taking his mask off and showing his face to others.
TV Fanatic
A Friend of the Family: Peacock Unveils Unnerving Trailer and Key Art
Peacock gave viewers the most extensive look yet at A Friend of the Family during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Series star Jake Lacy, who was nominated for an award, introduced the trailer during the Emmys telecast. The official trailer and key art take us inside the world of...
TV Fanatic
NCIS & NCIS: Hawai'i Crossover Trailer Teases High-Stakes Drama
NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will cross paths once again later this month with their season premieres. CBS has dropped a high-octane 90-second trailer for the event that is sure to shake up both series like never before. "Following the cliffhanger Season 19 finale, with Parker (Gary Cole) still on the...
TV Fanatic
Tales of the Walking Dead's Jessie T. Usher, Embeth Davidtz, and Loan Chabanol Unpack Franchise's Most Terrifying Hour Yet
Tales of the Walking Dead has prided itself in showing the apocalypse through a very different lens. Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 5 shifted the action to Maine as we picked up with a man named Davon (played by Jessie T. Usher), who finds himself caught up in a mystery in a cult-like community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Monarch Sings for FOX
FOX's delayed freshman drama Monarch finally premiered on Sunday after several delays. Monarch Season 1 Episode 1 kicked off with 2.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, according to early numbers. UPDATE: In the fast affiliate ratings, Monarch managed a combined 5.3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults...
TV Fanatic
The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer
Disney+ has an early Christmas gift for fans of The Santa Clause franchise. The streaming service revealed Saturday during the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses, a limited series revival of the franchise, will hit the air Wednesday, November 16. Two episodes will be made available on that date. "Scott...
Comments / 0