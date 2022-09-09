Read full article on original website
National Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Owen to live out dream playing for Diamond Dawgs
Over the years, a lot of dreams have come true for players around the state of Mississippi getting a chance to wear the M over S on their hat and play for Mississippi State. Chalk another one up in the form of Starkville native Jackson Owen. The Bulldog from birth played his baseball in Starkville from coach pitch all the way through school with the Starkville Yellow Jackets. He spent many weekends sitting in the stands at Dudy Noble Field, ran the bases at the park and even stood with the players for the national anthem a decade ago as a young boy.
wtva.com
Back-to-Back: Sharp named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp has once again been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. The Bulldogs traveled to the Southwest on Saturday and beat Arizona 39-17. Sharp won the same award following the Bulldogs’ week one defeat of Memphis. He shares the week...
saturdaydownsouth.com
3 things I liked, 3 things I didn’t like about Mississippi State’s win
Mississippi State kept flirting with blowing open its late-night game at Arizona on Saturday night. The Bulldogs grabbed a 15-7 lead by the end of the 1st quarter and never let the Wildcats catch up. But they did let them hang around. Each time State seemed poised to remove any...
wcbi.com
Crews working in Starkville to repair a water line
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – You may notice crews up and down main street in Starkville for water line repairs. The city is replacing an aging waterline downtown on top of addressing the sewer lines and stormwater draining issues in downtown. The repairs come on the heels of a design...
wtva.com
Report: Amory trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, Sept. 9 along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
Mississippi man turns himself in after officials say he fatally shot man in abdomen
A Mississippi man has been charged with second-degree murder after he turned himself in to authorities after he reportedly shot a man in the abdomen. Officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jay West of Fulton turned himself in. The shooting reportedly occurred on Deck Taylor Road...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
wtva.com
UPDATE Man wanted in Winona double shooting found
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police Chief Roshaun Daniels tells WTVA's Ethan Foster the man wanted for questioning in Friday's double shooting in Winona has been found. Also, he has learned one of the two shooting victims had died. Look for more from Winona on this story ahead on WTVA...
breezynews.com
Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala
JERRY D SMITH, 54, of Carthage, Drug Court Order – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. JASON A TOLLESON, 35, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, MDOC. Bond N/A. JONATHAN L TOWNSEND, 36, of Carthage, Careless Driving, No Tag, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $168, $218,$418, N/A.
tippahnews.com
PLANEGATE 2022: Crew takes on the task of dismantling Tupelo plane involved in Saturday’s terrifying hours-long incident
GRAVESTOWN–The aircraft that Corry Paterson, 29, of Shannon is accused of stealing and threatening to crash into the Walmart located on West Main Street in Tupelo is now being dismantled. That’s so the plane can be properly removed from the Gravestown soybean field where it currently resides. A...
wtva.com
Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly breaks into house twice — one time assaulting victim with knife, lamp base
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a Mississippi residence two times — one time kicking in the back door and assaulting a victim inside with a knife and lamp base. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jedidiah Gasaway, 36, of Tupelo, and charged him with...
Man arrested for rape, Oxford police say
OXFORD, Miss. — A man was arrested for a rape charge this week, according to the Oxford Police Department (OPD). On Sept. 1, officers responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. Investigators identified the suspect as Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona, Miss. A...
Mississippi man arrested after officers say they found him attacking 88-year-old grandmother
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he was reportedly found attacking his 88-year-old grandmother. Officers with the Tupelo Police Department responded to a disturbance on Millsap Street shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Officers arrived to hear a physical altercation in progress and made an emergency entry. Suspect...
wtva.com
Arrest made after Winona shooting that left one dead, one wounded
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — A man from Grenada is charged with murder and aggravated assault following the Friday shooting of two people in Winona that killed one person and wounded another. Police arrested Daniel Cordell, Junior, 21, without any problems just one day after the shooting of Derric Suddoth...
wtva.com
22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
