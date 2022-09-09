ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

National Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Owen to live out dream playing for Diamond Dawgs

Over the years, a lot of dreams have come true for players around the state of Mississippi getting a chance to wear the M over S on their hat and play for Mississippi State. Chalk another one up in the form of Starkville native Jackson Owen. The Bulldog from birth played his baseball in Starkville from coach pitch all the way through school with the Starkville Yellow Jackets. He spent many weekends sitting in the stands at Dudy Noble Field, ran the bases at the park and even stood with the players for the national anthem a decade ago as a young boy.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Back-to-Back: Sharp named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp has once again been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. The Bulldogs traveled to the Southwest on Saturday and beat Arizona 39-17. Sharp won the same award following the Bulldogs’ week one defeat of Memphis. He shares the week...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Crews working in Starkville to repair a water line

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – You may notice crews up and down main street in Starkville for water line repairs. The city is replacing an aging waterline downtown on top of addressing the sewer lines and stormwater draining issues in downtown. The repairs come on the heels of a design...
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
State
Mississippi State
Starkville, MS
Football
City
Mississippi State, MS
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
wtva.com

Report: Amory trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash

WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, Sept. 9 along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

UPDATE Man wanted in Winona double shooting found

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police Chief Roshaun Daniels tells WTVA's Ethan Foster the man wanted for questioning in Friday's double shooting in Winona has been found. Also, he has learned one of the two shooting victims had died. Look for more from Winona on this story ahead on WTVA...
WINONA, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Arnett
Person
Will Rogers
breezynews.com

Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala

JERRY D SMITH, 54, of Carthage, Drug Court Order – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. JASON A TOLLESON, 35, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, MDOC. Bond N/A. JONATHAN L TOWNSEND, 36, of Carthage, Careless Driving, No Tag, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $168, $218,$418, N/A.
CARTHAGE, MS
wtva.com

Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Wildcats#American Football#College Football#The Memphis Tigers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man arrested for rape, Oxford police say

OXFORD, Miss. — A man was arrested for a rape charge this week, according to the Oxford Police Department (OPD). On Sept. 1, officers responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. Investigators identified the suspect as Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona, Miss. A...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made after Winona shooting that left one dead, one wounded

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — A man from Grenada is charged with murder and aggravated assault following the Friday shooting of two people in Winona that killed one person and wounded another. Police arrested Daniel Cordell, Junior, 21, without any problems just one day after the shooting of Derric Suddoth...
WINONA, MS
wtva.com

22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
TUPELO, MS
FanSided

FanSided

282K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy