Dallas, TX

papercitymag.com

Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance

Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
Barbie Malibu’s Pop-Up Truck Will Make Two Stops In The DFW Area

Do you miss the Hello Kitty truck? Don’t worry, Barbie is here to cheer you up!. The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour (say that five times in a row) will be making two stops in the DFW area this month. Mark the dates and make sure to say happy 50th birthday to iconic OG California girl, Malibu Barbie after you’ve checked all the merchandise she’s bringing with her.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Bad Bunny met with Uvalde shooting survivor during trip to Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Music sensation Bad Bunny spent some time with one of the survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde during his trip to Arlington last weekend. On Sunday the Correa Family Foundation, started by former Houston Astro and current Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, shared photos of Bad Bunny meeting Mayah Zamora at the concert at AT&T Stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

A $7.6 million ranch west of Fort Worth is on the market

WEATHERFORD, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dolce Vita Ranch is situated on 130 acres in the Parker County city of Weatherford, about 90 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. The ranch is currently being listed for $7.6 million. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Daily South

Blue And White Is Always Right: See Inside This Family-Friendly Dallas Home

Sometimes you just know. When a Dallas couple was looking for a guide to help hone their style, they were sure Amy Berry was that person. They shared with her their dream of creating a home that blended traditional decor with family-friendly touches, choosing foundational pieces that were timeless, and using color so it always felt like spring inside.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket

The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
AUSTIN, TX
tvnewscheck.com

KDFW Dallas Morning Anchor Turns Retirement Into Blood Drive

Over the years, Tim Ryan, the morning news co-anchor on KDFW, has given more than 17 gallons of blood. So during Ryan’s final week on Good Day before retiring, he encouraged viewers to donate blood in his honor. And boy, did they. Tim Ryan, the morning news co-anchor on...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

5 Must-Shop Fall Looks Created By Dallas’ Stanley Korshak

This outfit is the perfect transition to fall style while staying cool in the Dallas temperatures. (Photo by Sonya Woods Rose) This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. With Labor Day in the rearview mirror and back-to-school season in full swing, it’s officially fall in...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Enjoy The Heat and Climb Aboard the Tex-Mex Train

The Tex-Mex segment in Dallas is en fuego. Within the circulation boundaries of Preston Hollow People and Park Cities People alone, there are at least 12 Tex-Mex restaurants including Rafa’s, Mesero (2), Odelay, Mi Cocina (2), Fernando’s, El Fenix, Muchacho, and Jalisco Norte. That doesn’t include two Chipotles, one Taco Joint, a Velvet Taco and two upscale predominantly Mexican, not Tex-Mex restaurants, Jose and Tulum. Just a smidge outside our circulation area is Casa Rosa, Mia’s, Uncle Julio’s, Doce Mesas, Chuy’s, Tupinamba, and Desperado’s. Days after the print version of this story was submitted, I received news that a new Tex-Mex concept called Escondido would open in Preston Hollow.
DALLAS, TX

