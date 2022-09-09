ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: A Multi-Stop Flight Over Traverse City

By Mark Goethel
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

For today’s Sights and Sounds Drone Edition, photojournalist Mark Goethel flies us over several locations in Traverse City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUS1E_0hpEaLmk00
1/17 Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: A Multi-Stop Flight Over Traverse City

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Lake Ann’s Best Kept Secret: The Bread Lady

I don’t mean to butter you up, but….Lake Ann locals have been holding out on us!. The community’s best kept secret is where they get their bread from!. There’s a reason why Rachel Beckwith is known as The Bread Lady! Beckwith turned her passion into a career, starting a bakery right out of her home.
LAKE ANN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Detroit News

Warehouse space offers vintage items from around the world

A vintage barber's chair. A huge Turkish dough bowl. A French grape-gathering barrel. These are just a few of the unusual antiques that can be found in the cavernous Antiquities Warehouse of Grand Traverse. After seeing Facebook ads for the shop, I finally had the chance to visit and satisfy my curiosity during a recent trip north.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
rtands.com

Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan

A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
MANISTEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Photojournalist#Travel Destinations
9&10 News

Brewvine: Fall Favorites at Dead Bear Brewing Company

As we slowly transition into fall, it’s not just the weather and the leaves that are changing. For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to Dead Bear Brewing Company in Grayling, where the beer is starting to see a seasonal change too.
GRAYLING, MI
traverseticker.com

From Traverse City To CBS Sunday Morning: Local Workshop About Bridging Political Divide Lands On National TV

A year ago, as the United States marked 20 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, headlines juxtaposed the current state of the nation to the way things were in the wake of that tragic day. “After 9/11, a moment of national unity. Then, quickly, more and new divisions,” read the title of a piece published by the Washington Post one year ago today. Those divisions are the core topic of a segment that will air next week as part of the CBS Sunday Morning show. The twist? The segment features footage from a recent workshop session held right here in Traverse City, which focused on fostering constructive and respectful dialogue between people on both sides of the political aisle.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan

Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Travel
9&10 News

Traverse City Wants Input as it Reviews City Master Plan

Traverse City will be looking for public input on the City’s Master Plan. The city’s current Master Plan was adopted in 2009 after four years of planning, and has been updated twice since then, in 2013-14 and again in 2017. Traverse City Planner Shawn Winter says, “By State law, every five years if you have a zoning ordinance you have to have a Master Plan. You have to review it and at times you have to update it.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
lostinmichigan.net

The Old Building in Leland

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. The town of Leland in the Leelanau Peninsula is known for historic Fishtown. It draws many tourists to the seaside village but few of them know about this old brick building that stands near the center of town. The bars on the windows gives a clue about what it was used for. In the early days of the county it served as the jail. I am sure it has held many people but one person in particular made this little building world famous in the early 1900s.
LELAND, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy