Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
'Alaskan Bush People' Returning for Season 14, Watch the Trailer
Alaskan Bush People is back, and it's bringing with it brand new adventures and drama in the Brown family. The Discovery show, which returns with an all-new season on Sunday, Oct. 2, picks up a year after the death of the beloved Brown family patriarch, Billy Brown, as the Wolfpack tries to navigate their own personal lives while trying to keep their father's dream and legacy alive.
‘NCIS’ Is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite For the Season 20 Premiere
‘NCIS’ is doing something it has never done for season 20 — starting a season without Mark Harmon.
‘SEAL Team’ Clip Goes Behind the Scenes With David Boreanaz (VIDEO)
On SEAL Team, it’s Bravo One, Jason Hayes, who takes the lead on ops. And behind the camera, the star (and executive producer) who plays him, David Boreanaz, has stepped up as well, directing six episodes (so far). TV Insider has an exclusive first look at one of the bonus features from the Season 5 DVD set, which is out on September 13, showing just that.
‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Premiere: Which Docs Survive the Fire? (PHOTOS)
Well, here’s the good news: We don’t have to wait until the Chicago Med Season 8 premiere on September 21 to find out if Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) survive that fire from last spring’s finale. The photos from “How Do You Begin to Count the Losses” answer that question.
As General Hospital Gives Brando the Hook, Johnny Wactor Speaks Out On His Future in Port Charles
Well, it looks like General Hospital may be turning into a long-awaited sequel to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise because the hook attacker who tried to kill Ava is back — and looking to up the body count!. Today, the would-be serial killer almost claimed...
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
Why Many ‘90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Boycotting ’Abusive’ and ‘Toxic’ ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7
Here's why so many '90 Day Fiancé' fans have refused to watch the 'Happily Ever After?' Season 7 premiere and have decided to boycott this season.
General Hospital Stars Rocked by Casting Shock: ‘Wait… What?!’
Sometimes it’s the actors who are the last to know. As word began to spread that Chloe Lanier would be reprising her General Hospital role of Willow’s “late” twin sister, Nelle, the Emmy winner herself took to Instagram, dropping a photo and teasing, “See ya next week.”
How to Watch ‘Days of our Lives’ on Peacock
News that Days of our Lives is moving to Peacock is major for those who crave their daily dose of Salem drama. The long-running soap opera, which follows the chaotic lives of close-knit residents in the fictional Illinois city of Salem, premiered on NBC in 1965. That means it will be ending a 57-year run on broadcast television when it streams exclusively on Peacock beginning September 12. Shocked about the move? Confused? You’re not alone. The cast of Days of Our Lives had mixed reactions to the news, too.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Kelli Giddish Is Really Leaving the Series After 12 Years
We are getting some clarity around what happened to lead Kelli Giddish off of Law & Order: SVU after 12 years and it might surprise you. Giddish has played Detective Amanda Rollins in the police drama. While fans were dogging new showrunner David Graziano over this matter, apparently it was not in his hands.
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
‘General Hospital’ Casting Shakeups: Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman Out
'General Hospital' is undergoing massive casting shakeups with Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman reportedly on their way out.
‘The Bachelorette’: Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Still Together?
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer end 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale together. Did they remain together after the finale? Here's what to know.
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Want To Give Ridge A Dose Of Self-Awareness
"The Bold and the Beautiful" power couple Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have broken up and gotten back together so many times that no one can keep count of all the times they've gone back and forth. But despite all of the turbulent times that they've gone though, Ridge still has a lot of love for his on-again, off-again wife, despite the fact that her other ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), is in her life as well.
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Shows Off Their Incredible Illinois Home in New Video
The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.
