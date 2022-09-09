ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Alaskan Bush People' Returning for Season 14, Watch the Trailer

Alaskan Bush People is back, and it's bringing with it brand new adventures and drama in the Brown family. The Discovery show, which returns with an all-new season on Sunday, Oct. 2, picks up a year after the death of the beloved Brown family patriarch, Billy Brown, as the Wolfpack tries to navigate their own personal lives while trying to keep their father's dream and legacy alive.
‘SEAL Team’ Clip Goes Behind the Scenes With David Boreanaz (VIDEO)

On SEAL Team, it’s Bravo One, Jason Hayes, who takes the lead on ops. And behind the camera, the star (and executive producer) who plays him, David Boreanaz, has stepped up as well, directing six episodes (so far). TV Insider has an exclusive first look at one of the bonus features from the Season 5 DVD set, which is out on September 13, showing just that.
‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Premiere: Which Docs Survive the Fire? (PHOTOS)

Well, here’s the good news: We don’t have to wait until the Chicago Med Season 8 premiere on September 21 to find out if Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) survive that fire from last spring’s finale. The photos from “How Do You Begin to Count the Losses” answer that question.
Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
How to Watch ‘Days of our Lives’ on Peacock

News that Days of our Lives is moving to Peacock is major for those who crave their daily dose of Salem drama. The long-running soap opera, which follows the chaotic lives of close-knit residents in the fictional Illinois city of Salem, premiered on NBC in 1965. That means it will be ending a 57-year run on broadcast television when it streams exclusively on Peacock beginning September 12. Shocked about the move? Confused? You’re not alone. The cast of Days of Our Lives had mixed reactions to the news, too.
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son

NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Want To Give Ridge A Dose Of Self-Awareness

"The Bold and the Beautiful" power couple Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have broken up and gotten back together so many times that no one can keep count of all the times they've gone back and forth. But despite all of the turbulent times that they've gone though, Ridge still has a lot of love for his on-again, off-again wife, despite the fact that her other ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), is in her life as well.
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea

Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.

