Scout Masterson Dead at 48: Jenna Dewan, Hilarie Burton and More Stars Mourn Publicist's Passing
Hollywood peers and friends are honoring Scout Masterson's legacy. The publicist's husband Bill Horn confirmed the tragic news on Sept. 12 that Scout had passed away at the age of 48. Following his death on Sept. 11, Tiffani Theissen shared an emotional tribute dedicated to her friend. "This family needs...
Zendaya Reveals How She Celebrated Her Historic 2022 Emmys Win With Boyfriend Tom Holland
Are your Spidey senses tingling yet? They will be after watching this cute video. Following Zendaya's historic win at the 2022 Emmys—she nabbed Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria—she stopped by the Live From E! After Party and revealed how she's celebrating. "Well, I didn't have...
Tori Spelling's Best Friend and "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48
Tori Spelling is mourning the loss of her best friend Scout Masterson. On Sept. 12, one day after the publicist's death, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum penned a moving tribute to her late pal. "I struggled with this post today," her message, posted to Instagram, read in part. "But, sadly it is real. Yesterday, our friend Scout passed away. This unbelievably kind human who was the best dad, husband, son, dog dad, friend, and Guncle was taken way too soon."
See Drew Barrymore React to Ex Justin Long's Relationship With Kate Bosworth
Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. A supportive friend? We love to see it. During the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 11, Drew Barrymore and Justin Long sat down to discuss their past and present relationships. The two dated on-and-off for three years before officially calling it quits in 2010.
Alexis Neiers Reveals Where She Stands With Nancy Jo Sales After That Pretty Wild Phone Call
Watch: E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?. Nancy Jo Sales, someone is still talking about your story. More than 12 years ago, Alexis Neiers delivered an unforgettable phone call to the Vanity Fair journalist who was investigating her involvement in the bling ring. While the unscripted moment,...
Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys
Watch: Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?. A daddy-daughter date night. Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).
Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys
Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
Why Luke Bryan's Sons Could Push the Country Singer to "Slow It Down"
Luke Bryan can strip it down, but can he slow it down?. Before returning to judge American Idol in 2023, the country singer is hitting the road for the Farm Tour and continuing his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. But as his kids Thomas "Bo", 14, and Tatum, 12—whom he shares with wife Caroline Boyer Bryan—continue to grow up in Nashville, the 46-year-old is trying to focus on his musical dreams, while also being the best father possible.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Accessory at the 2022 Emmys
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. All of you will love Chrissy Teigen's 2022 Emmys look. After all, at the Sept. 12 event, the pregnant model had her baby bump on display as she walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater alongside her husband John Legend. While the "All of Me" singer sported an all white suit, Chrissy stunned in a long-sleeve patchwork gown with sequins. The final touch? A hot pink clutch. (See every star's look here.)
Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmys 2022 Acceptance Speech Is a Must-See
Sheryl Lee Ralph's 2022 Emmys acceptance speech is going to be a tough one to follow. The Abbott Elementary star was shocked to hear Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers announce that she is the winner of the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. After composing herself, the actress walked up the steps of the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, Calif.—and then broke out into song.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Who Asked When She Spends Time With Her Kids
Khloe Kardashian has no time for people coming for her parenting. The mom of two—who shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a 1-month-old baby boy with her ex Tristan Thompson—was recently photographed attending Beyoncé's star-studded 41st birthday bash. After an Instagram fan page shared a photo from the Good American founder's night out, one user tagged Khloe and asked, "When do you spend time with your kids?" To which she responded, "When they are awake, baby doll."
Serena Williams Shuts Down Vogue World Runway in Stunning Silver Look
Serena Williams is the GOAT on and off the tennis court. All eyes were on the tennis champion as she commanded the room to open the Vogue World runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12. For her epic entrance, Serena stunned in a custom silver metallic Balenciaga...
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win
Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Emotional Reunion With Ex Justin Long
Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited for an emotional conversation about their past. In the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 12, Barrymore reunited with her ex, who she dated from 2007 to 2010. The talk show host immediately broke down in tears saying, "I will always love you so much. You were so important to me. I really am, I'm really grateful."
Meadow Walker Pens Message to Dad and "Best Friend" Paul Walker On What Would've Been His 49th Birthday
Watch: Remembering Paul Walker 8 Years Later: E! News Rewind. Meadow Walker is remembering Paul Walker on his birthday. The model celebrated what would have been the Fast and Furious actor's 49th birthday, with a sweet throwback photo of the two hugging. "Happy birthday to my best friend and twin...
Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List
TV's biggest and brightest stars are being honored as we speak during the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. The ceremony—hosted by Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson—brings together the television industry's most talented and respected actors, writers, directors, hosts and more for a night that's sure to be unforgettable.
Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Pens Heartfelt Letter After Being Honored for Her Sobriety Journey
Watch: Lala Kent Reveals She Co-Parents With Ex Randall Emmett Through App. Lala Kent is being celebrated for inspiring others with her sobriety journey. The Vanderpump Rules star was honored as this year's Spirit of Sobriety Honoree at the Brent Shapiro Foundation's 2022 Summer Spectacular Gala on Sept. 10. Joining the likes of past honorees such as Demi Lovato and Will Arnett, Lala stated that she was "honored and humbled" by the award in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Find Out Why Gabby Windey Called Part One of The Bachelorette Finale a "Big, Fat Dumpster Fire"
Watch: Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale. A season with two Bachelorettes demanded a two-part finale. On Sept. 13, part one of the explosive Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience, welcoming both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey to the stage in order to re-live the dramatic events that unfolded in Mexico.
Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech
Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys. Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."
