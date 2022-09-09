Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a...
Sheriff: Columbia teen shoots into home, ends up shooting his hand
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a teen they say shot into a home -- but wound up shooting himself. Officers say the incident happened Monday, September 12 on Sutters Mill Road which is just off Clemson Road near Interstate 20. According to deputies, around 1 a.m....
WIS-TV
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to...
Woman with special needs, health concerns missing since June; reward offered
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — The Florence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman with special needs and health concerns. Deputies say 63-year-old Sylvia Ann Brooks has been missing from her home on Cherry Johnson Road in Effingham, South Carolina, since the early morning hours of Sunday, June 19, 2022. She is believed to have left home on foot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
Elgin area man killed in Lugoff apartment shooting identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a 30-year-old man who was found shot dead at an apartment complex in Lugoff on Friday afternoon. Kershaw County Coroner David West said that his office was called to Hallmark at Truesdell Apartments at 4:49 p.m. following a shooting at the location.
WIS-TV
CPD: fatal collision leaves one dead, one injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced a fatal collision occurred on the 7400 block of Monticello Road. According to CPD, two cars were involved in the incident. One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital and the other driver was pronounced dead at the scene. CPD Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident.
WIS-TV
One dead, two injured after Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision in Sumter County. The collision occurred on Monday afternoon, around 1 p.m. near Goodman Road. The driver of a Chevy Tahoe and passengers were traveling south on Narrow Paved Road when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kool1027.com
Homicide in Lugoff Late Friday Afternoon
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, at almost 5pm on Friday September 9th, 911 received a call of a shooting at the Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff. According to KC Coroner David West, 30 year old Vance Lamar Fowler was killed as a result of that shooting. Upon initial investigation, KC Sheriff’s Investigators discovered that the suspected shooter was 36 year old Trevor Polynice Samuel. Samuel was taken into custody late Friday night, and is at the Kershaw County Detention Center as his bond was denied.
wach.com
Chapin man sentenced; stole thousands of dollars from his mother in nursing home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Chapin man will be in prison after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his mother who was a nursing home resident, the SC Attorney General's Office said. 50-year-old David Crider, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison and an additional...
wach.com
Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One person dead in single car accident in Sumter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after an afternoon car accident in Sumter county. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell the accident happened a little after 1 pm on Monday afternoon. A Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Narrow Paved road when...
coladaily.com
Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market
A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
WIS-TV
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a woman has been charged after a West Columbia flea market reported thousands of dollars were missing. Kathryn Ward is charged with Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Ward was arrested in...
cn2.com
Wrong Way Driving Accident Takes 4 lives
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on I-77 early Sunday morning led to the deaths of 4 people and even more injured. Parents of Thomas Grant III, 19, of Columbia who was killed told our news partners...
coladaily.com
Prisoner dies after fight in Broad River Correctional Institution
An inmate is dead after being critically injured during a fight with his cell mate at the Broad River Correctional Institution on Saturday. According to prison officials, Jermaine Antonio Goss, 36, was taken to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries. The SCDC Office of Investigations and...
4 killed, 2 hurt in South Carolina crash involving wrong-way driver
Traffic is being diverted to HWY 901 and HWY 9 in Chester County.
wgac.com
Man Wanted for Stealing Vehicle From Gas Station in Augusta
Richmond County authorities are looking for a man who is believed to have stolen a car from a local gas station. The 2010 blue Nissan Altima was stolen from the Chevron station in the 200 block of East Boundary Street in Augusta. But investigators say it has since been recovered.
Fight at Broad River Correctional Institution leads to inmate's death
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An inmate has died at the hospital following a prison fight that happened on Saturday. According to a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections, the fight happened at the Broad River Correctional Institution and initially left one of those involved critically injured. Authorities said...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0