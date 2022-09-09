According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, at almost 5pm on Friday September 9th, 911 received a call of a shooting at the Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff. According to KC Coroner David West, 30 year old Vance Lamar Fowler was killed as a result of that shooting. Upon initial investigation, KC Sheriff’s Investigators discovered that the suspected shooter was 36 year old Trevor Polynice Samuel. Samuel was taken into custody late Friday night, and is at the Kershaw County Detention Center as his bond was denied.

LUGOFF, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO