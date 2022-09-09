Merriam-Webster Highlights Mainstream Growth of Crypto, Adding ‘Altcoin’ and ‘Metaverse’ to Dictionary

Read full article on original website
Here’s How High Ethereum (ETH) Could Soar Before End of Year, According to BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has given an upside target for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) as it approaches the highly anticipated upgrade to proof of stake. In a new interview with Bankless, the crypto veteran says he’s bought call options for ETH with a strike price of $3,000.
Former Goldman Sachs Executive Says Bitcoin and Crypto Bottom Already In, Predicts Big Shift in Macro Backdrop
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal thinks the bottom is in for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and the overall crypto markets. The Real Vision chief executive says in a new YouTube video that traders and investors should look 12 to 18 months ahead as asset markets tend to price the future.
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Collapse Says Historically Accurate Indicator Suggests BTC in New Phase
A popular crypto analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) May 2021 collapse says a historically accurate indicator has flipped bullish. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 125,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s weekly moving average convergence divergence (MACD) has crossed below its “zero-line.”. Previous MACD crosses below...
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Strong Rallies for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bottom believes that BTC and Ethereum (ETH) are gearing up for steep price rallies. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,900 followers that Bitcoin has completed a five-wave rally on the four-hour chart and is now likely poised for a corrective move back down to the $20,000 level.
Kevin O’Leary Names Two Ethereum Rivals That He Believes Could Challenge ETH’s Dominance
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary says the shortcomings of Ethereum (ETH) leave the smart contract platform exposed to competition. In a recent Stansberry Research interview, O’Leary says anything could still happen in the young layer-1 sector. But really, at the end of the day, ETH is slow and...
Here’s How Ethereum’s Upcoming Transition Will Affect Its Token Supply, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A prominent market intelligence firm says that the amount of Ethereum (ETH) issued per block will significantly decrease after the leading altcoin transitions to a proof-of-stake mechanism. New research from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock reveals what to expect from the leading smart contract platform’s upcoming merge. “Ethereum will be...
Bitfinex Lists Sweat Economy As Movement Coin Launches Token Generation Event
September 12, 2022 – Road Town, British Virgin Islands. Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has announced it will list Sweat (SWEAT), the decentralized digital token from ‘Sweat Economy,’ generated by steps taken by its users. Sweat Economy is on a mission to promote healthier living...
Bitcoin Bounce Suggesting Bear Market Bottom? Top Crypto Analyst Weighs In on BTC After ‘Brilliant’ Price Action
A widely followed crypto analyst says he believes Bitcoin (BTC) is in a solid position to carve a bear market bottom. In a new video, pseudonymous crypto strategist Rager tells his 206,000 Twitter followers that nothing’s guaranteed in trading Bitcoin but he does acknowledge that BTC appears to be forming a base above $19,000.
BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum’s Merge May Not Happen – Here’s Why
The chief executive of crypto exchange platform BitMEX says he’s concerned that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism may not happen. In a recent interview on the Bankless podcast, CEO Arthur Hayes says that he and many others don’t believe the merge will actually...
Here Are Top Five Countries With the Most Progressive Outlook on Crypto Tax: Analytics Firm Coincub
A new report from a leading analytics firm is shedding light on the most tax-friendly countries in the world for crypto investors. In a report from Coincub, the firm creates a ranking by awarding positive scores of five points to any aspect of crypto income that is free from tax such as crypto income gains or crypto capital gains.
Top Crypto Strategist Abruptly Flips Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC), Says Liquidation Cascade Could Be Violent
A popular crypto analyst who was previously bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) has suddenly changed his stance after yesterday’s abrupt price drop. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,500 Twitter followers that his previous call for a Bitcoin rally to $28,000 is now no longer valid. Kaleo now believes that BTC...
Big Things Happening Soon for Bitcoin (BTC), According to Popular Crypto Trader – Here’s Why
A popular crypto strategist and trader says a potential shift that could end Bitcoin’s (BTC) multi-month downtrend is on the horizon. Crypto analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 69,200 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is on the verge of taking out its diagonal resistance that has kept the market bearish since November 2021.
Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama Says Bitcoin Is Not a Store of Value, Warns BTC Will Blow Up at Some Point
American economist and 2013 Nobel laureate in Economic Sciences Eugene Fama says that he sees only one instance where Bitcoin (BTC) could have intrinsic value. In a new interview on Kitco News, Fama, who some consider the father of modern finance says that Bitcoin may be of value if it is used as money.
SEC to Add Office of Crypto Assets in Response to Rapid Growth of Digital Asset Industry
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is addressing a recent rise in crypto filings by opening up a new office related to digital assets. In a new press release, the SEC says it’s set to add a new Office of Crypto Assets to its Division of Corporation Finance’s Disclosure Review Program (DRP).
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Makes Prediction for Ethereum (ETH) Merge, Warns of Potential Rough Transition
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is giving his thoughts on what could happen when Ethereum (ETH) completes its highly anticipated merge to proof-of-stake (PoS). In an interview with CNBC, the crypto billionaire says that while in the long term the merge will be beneficial for Ethereum, it’s not unreasonable to expect some turbulence when it first occurs.
Binance Says One Crypto Sector Transforming Revenue Models and Securing Prominent Spot in Culture
Crypto exchange Binance says one crypto sector is changing the way big brands do business and connect with their communities. Binance says in a new blog post that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are transforming the way companies look at memberships and loyalty programs. “Popular brands, including sports organizations, can use NFT-based...
Coin Bureau Host Predicts Major Growth for Crypto Sector, Names One Altcoin To Watch
The host of popular YouTube crypto channel Coin Bureau is naming an “interesting” blockchain gaming platform that he says he’s got on his radar. In a new video update, the pseudonymous analyst known as Guy says that the play-to-earn gaming ecosystem Gala (GALA) saw a significant decline as a result of the bear market, but the platform remains one of the most promising projects in the space.
Crypto Strategist Predicts Steep Rally for Ethereum, Names One Altcoin That Could Erupt Next Bull Market
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for Ethereum (ETH) against both the US dollar and Bitcoin (BTC). The pseudonymous crypto strategist known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 535,400 Twitter followers that Ethereum looks poised for a strong rally as it threatens to take out its diagonal resistance on the lower timeframes.
Google Adds Ethereum (ETH) Merge Countdown Feature as Worldwide Interest Skyrockets
Search engine Google has added a countdown feature for Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming merge as global interest in the leading smart contract platform’s upgrade sharply rises. Google Cloud blockchain developer Sam Padilla unveiled the new feature days ago, telling his Twitter following that if they google the phrase “the merge,” they’d be in for a surprise.
XRP Network Will Play Central Role in Future CBDC System, Says Macro Expert Raoul Pal
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that the XRP network could play a big role in a potential future central bank digital currency (CBDC) based economy. In a new ask me anything (AMA) session, the Real Vision CEO says that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has built a solid foundation by actually being heavily used rather than just attracting speculative fervor.
