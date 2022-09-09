ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Merriam-Webster Highlights Mainstream Growth of Crypto, Adding ‘Altcoin’ and ‘Metaverse’ to Dictionary

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Collapse Says Historically Accurate Indicator Suggests BTC in New Phase

A popular crypto analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) May 2021 collapse says a historically accurate indicator has flipped bullish. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 125,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s weekly moving average convergence divergence (MACD) has crossed below its “zero-line.”. Previous MACD crosses below...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Strong Rallies for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – But There’s a Catch

A popular crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bottom believes that BTC and Ethereum (ETH) are gearing up for steep price rallies. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,900 followers that Bitcoin has completed a five-wave rally on the four-hour chart and is now likely poised for a corrective move back down to the $20,000 level.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dictionary#Metaverse#Cryptocurrency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Greek
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How Ethereum’s Upcoming Transition Will Affect Its Token Supply, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

A prominent market intelligence firm says that the amount of Ethereum (ETH) issued per block will significantly decrease after the leading altcoin transitions to a proof-of-stake mechanism. New research from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock reveals what to expect from the leading smart contract platform’s upcoming merge. “Ethereum will be...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Bitfinex Lists Sweat Economy As Movement Coin Launches Token Generation Event

September 12, 2022 – Road Town, British Virgin Islands. Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has announced it will list Sweat (SWEAT), the decentralized digital token from ‘Sweat Economy,’ generated by steps taken by its users. Sweat Economy is on a mission to promote healthier living...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
dailyhodl.com

BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum’s Merge May Not Happen – Here’s Why

The chief executive of crypto exchange platform BitMEX says he’s concerned that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism may not happen. In a recent interview on the Bankless podcast, CEO Arthur Hayes says that he and many others don’t believe the merge will actually...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Makes Prediction for Ethereum (ETH) Merge, Warns of Potential Rough Transition

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is giving his thoughts on what could happen when Ethereum (ETH) completes its highly anticipated merge to proof-of-stake (PoS). In an interview with CNBC, the crypto billionaire says that while in the long term the merge will be beneficial for Ethereum, it’s not unreasonable to expect some turbulence when it first occurs.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coin Bureau Host Predicts Major Growth for Crypto Sector, Names One Altcoin To Watch

The host of popular YouTube crypto channel Coin Bureau is naming an “interesting” blockchain gaming platform that he says he’s got on his radar. In a new video update, the pseudonymous analyst known as Guy says that the play-to-earn gaming ecosystem Gala (GALA) saw a significant decline as a result of the bear market, but the platform remains one of the most promising projects in the space.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Google Adds Ethereum (ETH) Merge Countdown Feature as Worldwide Interest Skyrockets

Search engine Google has added a countdown feature for Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming merge as global interest in the leading smart contract platform’s upgrade sharply rises. Google Cloud blockchain developer Sam Padilla unveiled the new feature days ago, telling his Twitter following that if they google the phrase “the merge,” they’d be in for a surprise.
SOFTWARE
dailyhodl.com

XRP Network Will Play Central Role in Future CBDC System, Says Macro Expert Raoul Pal

Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that the XRP network could play a big role in a potential future central bank digital currency (CBDC) based economy. In a new ask me anything (AMA) session, the Real Vision CEO says that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has built a solid foundation by actually being heavily used rather than just attracting speculative fervor.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy