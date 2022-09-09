ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver council approves homeless tent site in city-owned parking lot

The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot. That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70. Under that agreement, the site...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

It’s finally time to put that park on top of I-70

The biggest change Ryan Wells noticed in Elyria-Swansea when the I-70 viaduct came down was not the lack of columns overhead, or the rumbling of cars below or that he could now see across the highway. What he noticed was that his rent jumped up by $1,000. It’s been a...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder, CO
Cars
Boulder, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
douglas.co.us

Give your input on the future of Lincoln Avenue

Get a first glimpse at plans to improve Lincoln Avenue from Park Meadows Drive to Oswego Street during a public meeting later this month at the Lone Tree Arts Center. You can view current project information and provide comments in person from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., or watch the presentation online. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m., and the link to join virtually is https://us06web.zoom.us/s/81064517053.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado’s I-70 Floyd Hill Project awarded $100 million in federal grant

A federal grant program awarded Colorado $100 million to fund infrastructure improvements to the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the award Friday from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program. The funds will go to the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which plans to address traffic and safety issues along the road from Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

$100 million grant for I-70 improvement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INGRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Underpass#Construction Maintenance#Stampede#The Cu Independent
weather5280.com

State of the Atmosphere: Sunday, September 11th, 2022

What a cool down we felt the past couple of days! Denver hit 51° Saturday, the coolest day since May 21st. And, Sunday morning was a chilly one with some first-freeze locations. Warmer temperatures are expected to return quickly, however. As far as a general summary for the week...
DENVER, CO
cuindependent.com

CU’s Environmental Center hosts Boulder Creek clean up

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Environmental Center, partnering with the university’s Environmental Health and Safety Department, hosted a clean-up of Boulder Creek on Saturday at Scott Carpenter Park. Volunteers participated in a healing circle and ritual led by a local indigenous leader, Andrea Nawage, before splitting into small groups to pick up litter along Boulder Creek.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Westword

RTD Boss on Union Station Crackdown, Drug Market Shifts and More

Late last year, just prior to the Denver Police Department's launch of a crackdown on crime in the area around Union Station following safety complaints from the Regional Transportation District, officials with RTD toured the Harm Reduction Action Center, which promotes a syringe-exchange program and assorted educational and health-related efforts aimed at a wide variety of drug users.
DENVER, CO
kunc.org

Tensions flare over Loveland encampment ban at town hall meeting

More than 200 people packed into the Rialto Theater in Loveland last month to voice their thoughts on the city’s proposed transitional shelter site at South Railroad Avenue. The site is the latest development in the city’s efforts to enforce its camping ban passed in May. Before opening...
LOVELAND, CO
cuindependent.com

CU Alerts test planned for Sept. 15

The University of Colorado Boulder will make a biannual test of the CU Alerts system this Thursday, Sept. 15 at 12:20 p.m., notifying community members through text message, email and certain desktop applications. The CU Alerts system is part of the university’s compliance with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of...
BOULDER, CO
David Heitz

Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlands

(Aurora, Colo.) A homeless encampment has formed in the butterfly garden of Jewell wetlands in Aurora. Resident Joyce Bradney told the City Council Monday that men on motorcycles “verbally and physically threatened me” in the butterfly garden. She said she believes they were drug dealers, as they only stayed a short time.
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst

Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy