Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indigenous people plan trek from Sand Creek massacre site to Mount Evans baseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver approves basic income, tent village, hotels for homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver spending half a billion dollars on DIA baggage systemDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s medical office market is nation’s ninth largestMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Denver considers giving homeless coalition $5 million for hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Traffic impacts during metro I-70 bridge replacement
The Colorado Department of Transportation is hoping a bridge replacement project will improve safety along a key portion of the highway that spans the Denver metro.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Denver council approves homeless tent site in city-owned parking lot
The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot. That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70. Under that agreement, the site...
denverite.com
It’s finally time to put that park on top of I-70
The biggest change Ryan Wells noticed in Elyria-Swansea when the I-70 viaduct came down was not the lack of columns overhead, or the rumbling of cars below or that he could now see across the highway. What he noticed was that his rent jumped up by $1,000. It’s been a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
douglas.co.us
Give your input on the future of Lincoln Avenue
Get a first glimpse at plans to improve Lincoln Avenue from Park Meadows Drive to Oswego Street during a public meeting later this month at the Lone Tree Arts Center. You can view current project information and provide comments in person from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., or watch the presentation online. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m., and the link to join virtually is https://us06web.zoom.us/s/81064517053.
Colorado’s I-70 Floyd Hill Project awarded $100 million in federal grant
A federal grant program awarded Colorado $100 million to fund infrastructure improvements to the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the award Friday from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program. The funds will go to the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which plans to address traffic and safety issues along the road from Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnel.
KJCT8
$100 million grant for I-70 improvement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INGRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
Indigenous people plan trek from Sand Creek massacre site to Mount Evans base
(Denver, Colo.) Indigenous people will walk, run, and ride horses from Sand Creek Massacre Historic Site to the base of Mount Evans. The 250-mile trek will occur Oct. 1-9 and shine a spotlight on efforts to rename Mount Evans. Several indigenous groups want to call the summit Mount Blue Sky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather5280.com
State of the Atmosphere: Sunday, September 11th, 2022
What a cool down we felt the past couple of days! Denver hit 51° Saturday, the coolest day since May 21st. And, Sunday morning was a chilly one with some first-freeze locations. Warmer temperatures are expected to return quickly, however. As far as a general summary for the week...
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
cuindependent.com
CU’s Environmental Center hosts Boulder Creek clean up
The University of Colorado Boulder’s Environmental Center, partnering with the university’s Environmental Health and Safety Department, hosted a clean-up of Boulder Creek on Saturday at Scott Carpenter Park. Volunteers participated in a healing circle and ritual led by a local indigenous leader, Andrea Nawage, before splitting into small groups to pick up litter along Boulder Creek.
cpr.org
Thieves are ripping wires out of RTD’s rail system, disrupting train service
Thieves have stolen vital wiring from the Regional Transportation District’s rail tracks more than a dozen times in the last six weeks, leading to thousands of dollars in repairs and repeated service interruptions. “It's significantly hampering our ability to provide the quality of service that we'd like,” said Dave...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cpr.org
A rancher in Weld County canceled his solar project to spend $6 million against Jared Polis
Gov. Jared Polis has spent $7 million of his own money on his re-election campaign this year, reminding Colorado’s political world that he is one of the biggest financial forces in state politics. Not far behind, though, is a new face: Steve Wells, the 64-year-old heir to a ranching...
Westword
RTD Boss on Union Station Crackdown, Drug Market Shifts and More
Late last year, just prior to the Denver Police Department's launch of a crackdown on crime in the area around Union Station following safety complaints from the Regional Transportation District, officials with RTD toured the Harm Reduction Action Center, which promotes a syringe-exchange program and assorted educational and health-related efforts aimed at a wide variety of drug users.
kunc.org
Tensions flare over Loveland encampment ban at town hall meeting
More than 200 people packed into the Rialto Theater in Loveland last month to voice their thoughts on the city’s proposed transitional shelter site at South Railroad Avenue. The site is the latest development in the city’s efforts to enforce its camping ban passed in May. Before opening...
milehighcre.com
Mixed-Use Development at Cherry Creek’s Most Trafficked Intersection Trades for $67.7M
A joint venture led by Corum Real Estate Group and Koch Real Estate Investments (KREI) has acquired 210 University, a mixed-use development with office and retail space totaling 140,832 square feet in Cherry Creek North. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the owner in the sale. In addition, JLL...
cuindependent.com
CU Alerts test planned for Sept. 15
The University of Colorado Boulder will make a biannual test of the CU Alerts system this Thursday, Sept. 15 at 12:20 p.m., notifying community members through text message, email and certain desktop applications. The CU Alerts system is part of the university’s compliance with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of...
Crash cleared near Denver International Airport
Denver International Airport says a crash that closed access to the west terminal on Monday morning has been cleared.
Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlands
(Aurora, Colo.) A homeless encampment has formed in the butterfly garden of Jewell wetlands in Aurora. Resident Joyce Bradney told the City Council Monday that men on motorcycles “verbally and physically threatened me” in the butterfly garden. She said she believes they were drug dealers, as they only stayed a short time.
Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst
Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
Comments / 0