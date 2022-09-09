SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: A dense fog advisory is in effect through 9am Wednesday. Areas of dense fog will create visibilities under a quarter mile through the morning commute. Low and changing visibilities are likely through the morning with things beginning to greatly improve after 9am. Plan ahead and give yourself some extra time and space on the roads. Once the fog begins to clear through the middle of the morning the sunshine will begin to warm things up. Highs will likely approach the 80-degree mark through the afternoon. It will be warm and mostly sunny with a light breeze later in the day. High of 80 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO