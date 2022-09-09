Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Licensed marijuana event and cannabis concert heading to Cassopolis this weekend
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- The largest licensed marijuana event of the year is happening this weekend right here in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert on September 17 at the Cass County Fairgrounds. It is expecting to bring in thousands from across the mitten state, along with dispensaries, local crafts and food. For the first-time in the area, you can buy and consume weed on the fairgrounds!
WNDU
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
WNDU
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tyson
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tyson!. Tyson is 8 months old. He is deaf, so he is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame just added water to its sustainable energy portfolio. The current of the St. Joseph River is once again being used to produce electrical current. Notre Dame spent nearly three years and $30 million on a hydro facility near the dam...
Inside Indiana Business
What’s driving growth in Elkhart?
The mayor of Elkhart says his community has changed its way of looking at economic development. While the long-time manufacturing hub is still reliant on the vast recreational vehicle industry, it also understands the need to create opportunities and diverse industries to attract new workers. Mayor Rod Roberson says a key is quality of life.
rvbusiness.com
Forest River Bringing In John Mellencamp for Dealer Expo
ELKHART, Ind. – As a “Thank You” to their dealers, Forest River Inc. officials are excited to announce John Mellencamp and Brantley Gilbert as the entertainment for the 13th annual Forest River Dealer Expo. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and...
Human swine flu case after Berrien County Fair
A human case of the swine flu, Influenza A (H1N2)v, has been detected in someone had contact with the swine at the Berrien County Youth Fair last month, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
max983.net
West Township Trustee Cabin Removed from Home Site, Officials Prepare for New Home at Memorial Forest
The old West Township Trustee cabin has been successfully taken down from its site on State Road 17. Crews from Yoder’s Log and Timber in Nappanee worked to carefully disassemble the log cabin for its new home at Memorial Forest in Marshall County. The project began August 16 and ended August 20.
WNDU
Lt. Gov. visits Plymouth to discuss strengthening rural communities
The DNR is asking hunters to report birds displaying symptoms of the virus. The case was confirmed by the CDC this past Friday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection.
WNDU
South Bend’s ‘May House’ to be moved to new neighborhood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house in South Bend will be on the move this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15. A 2,400-square-foot brick house built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May will be moved to its new location at 919 Riverside Drive in the Chapin Park Historic District, which is approximately 0.2 miles from its current location at 130 Park Lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Niles Township under boil water advisory
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Township is under a boil order for water. That’s according to township officials who reached out to 16 News Now and confirmed the township’s water supply tested positive for traces of bacteria. Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until...
abc57.com
Section of College Avenue closed starting September 14
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of College Avenue will close starting on Wednesday while crews work on infrastructure along the road. The road will be closed east of Century Drive through December 30. The detour will follow Lincolnway East (U.S. 33) to Kercher Road (County Road 38) to County Road...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog Giving Way to Sunshine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: A dense fog advisory is in effect through 9am Wednesday. Areas of dense fog will create visibilities under a quarter mile through the morning commute. Low and changing visibilities are likely through the morning with things beginning to greatly improve after 9am. Plan ahead and give yourself some extra time and space on the roads. Once the fog begins to clear through the middle of the morning the sunshine will begin to warm things up. Highs will likely approach the 80-degree mark through the afternoon. It will be warm and mostly sunny with a light breeze later in the day. High of 80 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.
WNDU
Swine flu case reported in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A human case of swine flu has been reported in Berrien County. The case was confirmed by the CDC this past Friday, Sept. 9. Officials say the person who contracted the virus attended the Berrien County Youth Fair and had contact with swine. Fair officials...
WNDU
Spirit Halloween opens new location at UP Mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tis the season! Spooky season, that is!. Spirit Halloween has a new location to help you get ready for the big night!. It’s at the UP Mall, and is going in where the old Sears used to be. This will be the second Spirit Halloween in Michiana.
WNDU
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified
Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WNDU
FCC launches wireless emergency test system in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County joined communities across the U.S. testing the wireless emergency alert system on Monday. Those include systems like amber alerts and storm warnings that pop-up on your smartphone. The goal is to improve the system’s effectiveness with location-based alerts. ″We look at the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller
For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
Comments / 0