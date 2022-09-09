ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

CU’s Environmental Center hosts Boulder Creek clean up

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Environmental Center, partnering with the university’s Environmental Health and Safety Department, hosted a clean-up of Boulder Creek on Saturday at Scott Carpenter Park. Volunteers participated in a healing circle and ritual led by a local indigenous leader, Andrea Nawage, before splitting into small groups to pick up litter along Boulder Creek.
CU Alerts test planned for Sept. 15

The University of Colorado Boulder will make a biannual test of the CU Alerts system this Thursday, Sept. 15 at 12:20 p.m., notifying community members through text message, email and certain desktop applications. The CU Alerts system is part of the university’s compliance with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of...
Things to do at CU – Week of Sept. 12

For the week of Sept. 12, students and Boulder community locals can attend many upcoming events from live music at the UMC and Fox Theater to the Boulder Fall Festival. The Connection in the University Memorial Center will host the CU Jam Society every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. Grab your friends or make new ones while listening to live music from CU students!
