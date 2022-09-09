ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

East Tennessee high school football: Live updates, scores from Week 4 in Knoxville area

By Tom Kreager, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Maryville football vs. Alcoa is always marked on the yearly preps calendar in East Tennessee each year.

The two teams face off Friday in Maryville in the Knox News Game of the Week. Each team is 3-0, and this will be the toughest test for either program to this point this season.

There are several other interesting games Friday, including Bearden-South-Doyle and Farragut-Oak Ridge.

Follow our Week 4 live game updates below:

WEEK 4 PICKS:Maryville vs. Alcoa — and 9 other TSSAA football score predictions in Week 4

WEEK 4 SCHEDULE:Tennessee high school football schedule for Week 4 of TSSAA 2022 season

SUPER 25:Tennessee Super 25 high school football rankings: It's Alcoa-Maryville week



