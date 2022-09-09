Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
albionnewsonline.com
Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash
Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
foxnebraska.com
One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
News Channel Nebraska
Three-vehicle crash leads to partial closure of Highway 30 in Merrick County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A three-vehicle crash near Grand Island claimed the lives of two people Sunday night. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office was called out the the scene on Highway 30 east of Grand Island around 7:00. The highway closed down after the crash from Beck Road to Grand Island. It took more than three hours for the road to completely reopen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
Man trapped in grain silo in Roseland dies
ROSELAND, Neb. — A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain silo in Roseland. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, around 4:05 p.m., emergency services were called to CHS Ag Services in Roseland for a worker trapped in a grain silo. Multiple emergency crews arrived on...
KSNB Local4
One dead in Roseland grain elevator accident
ROSELAND, Neb. - A Hastings man died Monday evening in a grain silo accident at CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property. Thelander was a worker for CHS, and since it is a workplace death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.
News Channel Nebraska
Two dead, four others injured in crash near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Authorities are releasing more details about a crash that killed two people near Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were dispatched to US Highway 30 about a half-mile east of Gunbarrel Road at 6:50 Sunday night. A news release says 18-year-old Brady Buechter of Belgrade and 39-year-old Dustin Geier of Columbus died at the scene. Four other people were transported to a Grand Island hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxnebraska.com
Gravel truck fire stops traffic on Highway 44
AXTELL, Neb. — A gravel truck caught on fire on the side of Highway 44 Monday afternoon. NTV's reporter on the scene said traffic stopped around 3:15 p.m. in both directions. Traffic was back to normal later in the afternoon. The truck was just a half mile north of...
Kearney Hub
Police rescue man from car after it plunges into Kearney Canal
KEARNEY — A motorist was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital Sunday after the vehicle he was driving went into Kearney Canal. Sunday, Kearney emergency responders received a report of an occupied car in the canal by the Kearney Country Club at 2800 19th Ave. The Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics from Good Sam all responded to the scene.
foxnebraska.com
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
foxnebraska.com
GI man charged after stealing car, assaulting owner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces charges after police say he stole a car, assaulted a woman and was later found with drugs. Ryan Lopez, 24, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during suspension.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Machine shed a total loss in afternoon Clay County fire
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A machine shed is a total loss in rural Clay County after a Monday afternoon fire. Sutton Police Chief Tracey Landenberger told Local4 the incident originally started as a grassfire, but spread quickly to a nearby shed. Workers had been cutting metal just west of the machine shed when a spark fell to the ground and caught the grass on fire. The workers quickly tried to use a garden hose to control the flames, but it was too late.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man arrested for stealing vehicle and pills, police say
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Grand Island man is facing several criminal charges after police say he tried to steal a car and prescription pills. A news release say officers responded to a report of a robbery around 11:00 Saturday night in north Grand Island. Police say 24-year-old Ryan Lopez stole keys from a residence with intent to steal a car. The victim tried to stop him, but he pushed her to the ground.
York News-Times
Driver admits to meth possession while in York
YORK – Amber Wilcox, 39, of Lincoln, has pleaded guilty in a case involving her possession of methamphetamine and marijuana while driving in York. Wilcox was arrested after a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw her van moving along the shoulder of South Lincoln Avenue. According...
gifamilyradio.com
Two Lives Claimed In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
A fatal accident just east of Grand Island has claimed the lives of Two people. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office around 7:40 last night were investigating a three-vehicle accident on highway 30. No other information on the accident is available at this time as the investigation continues. The highway was...
Kearney Hub
Authorities seize eight pounds of meth after pursuit near Kearney, four in custody
KEARNEY — Four suspects are in custody after a pursuit Wednesday morning led to the seizure of eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Kearney Police Department notified the Nebraska State Patrol to be on the lookout on Interstate 80 for a black Buffalo County-licensed Chevrolet Impala believed to be headed to Kearney with a large amount of suspected meth. An NSP police report said the driver was believed to be Randall Lizer Jr., 49, of Kearney.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man arrested after threatening with a gun
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after he reportedly threatened someone with a gun. According to Kearney Police, officers arrested 22-year-old Raider Arabie after he got into an argument with someone who was helping him move on Wednesday over on Meadow Lane in the west part of Kearney.
KETV.com
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for 44-year-old man in Nebraska
INAVALE, Neb. — Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 44-year-old man in Nebraska on Friday morning. He went missing from Inavale in south central Nebraska. -4d44-9b1a-d7674cf31aec' mediaId='503949db-d149-44d1-84c3-cc1fce68ad96' align='center' size='medium' share='true' caption='' expand='' crop='original'][/image]
York News-Times
York man takes plea deal in meth dealing case
YORK – Richard Sandage, 53, of York (who is also classified as a transient in court documents), was initially charged with seven felonies regarding the dealing of methamphetamine, but as part of a plea agreement, five of those charges were dismissed. According to court documents, local law enforcement was...
Comments / 0