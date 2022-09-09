CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A K-9 officer with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office is retiring after about two and a half years on the job. The sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit says Nibbles came to the office on Jan. 23rd, 2020 as a narcotics detection K-9. The dog has seized more than 7-1/2 pounds of illegal drugs, and helped find and seize over 11,500 illegal pills, 9 illegal guns, and over $25,000 in cash. Nibbles also helped arrest over 100 people.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO