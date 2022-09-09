Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Another Rabid Raccoon Found in Lenoir County
On September 9, 2022, The Lenoir County Health Department received confirmation from the North Carolina State Laboratory that another raccoon has tested positive for rabies. The animal was located in Kinston between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River west of Queen Street. This is the sixth raccoon in 2022 that...
WITN
‘We are so proud’: Craven County K-9 Nibbles retires
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A K-9 officer with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office is retiring after about two and a half years on the job. The sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit says Nibbles came to the office on Jan. 23rd, 2020 as a narcotics detection K-9. The dog has seized more than 7-1/2 pounds of illegal drugs, and helped find and seize over 11,500 illegal pills, 9 illegal guns, and over $25,000 in cash. Nibbles also helped arrest over 100 people.
WITN
Eastern Carolina school districts work around federal free lunch waiver expiring
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A federal waiver introduced during the pandemic that allowed schools to feed their students at no cost has expired. School districts in Eastern Carolina are working to ensure that their students can still eat for free in order to eliminate the financial burden for parents.
wcti12.com
Lenoir County offers new permits for concealed handgun holders
Lenoir County, North Carolina — Lenoir County has started offering new permits for concealed handgun holders. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram and the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will now issue plastic credit card style concealed handgun permit cards. The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is the first in the state to offer...
WITN
Greenville police to hold meeting discussing school safety
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An eastern North Carolina police department is set to hold a meeting Tuesday night to discuss school safety. The Greenville Police Department will hold the meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the Greenville city council chambers. Area officials will speak including Interim Police Chief, Ted Sauls, and Pitt...
WITN
‘Kid’ around with goats in Eastern Carolina
LUCAMA, N.C. (WITN) - From the farm to your yoga pose, Sarah Ratley’s gaggle of goats are bringing Eastern Carolina flair to fall fun. At The Painted Farmer in Lucama, Ratley has coaxed her goats into being the perfect party guests. She restored a 100-year-old barn into a warm...
WITN
New Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Director named
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville. Tyshanda Brown began her duties Monday after her promotion from facility supervisor. The Beaufort County native has served the state in multiple roles in...
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
wcti12.com
Pitt County bridge to be replaced
GRIMESLAND, Pitt County — The bridge over Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week for it to be replaced. NC Department of Transportation officials said the bridge will close around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. They said the bridge will be demolished...
neusenews.com
Adyson Whaley becomes the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Lenoir County
On Saturday, over $12,000 in scholarships and other gifts were given to the Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County Class of 2023. The Distinguished Young Woman of Lenoir County program is part of a nationwide effort to recognize, reward, and encourage excellence and education among all young people. Eight senior girls competed for the scholarships.
WITN
New Bern police continue search for missing woman
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say they are continuing to follow up on leads concerning a missing woman. The New Bern Police Department first asked for help finding Adriana Ilvento on Friday. They said she was last seen wearing a white headband, a green t-shirt, blue sweatshirt, and bleached-stained black pants.
Pitt County bridge replacement begins Wednesday
GRIMESLAND, N.C. – The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week, so the bridge can be replaced. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begin to demolish the 47-year-old bridge, then build a modern structure. The new bridge […]
WITN
Pitt County honors 9/11 lost lives by giving back
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteers honored the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attack by serving the community. Pitt County community members came together to improve and maintain Greenville’s Wildwood Park and trails. Participants put on gloves, long pants, tennis shoes, and brought water bottles to work outside in...
WITN
Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide
WITN
Rocky Mount launching urgent repair program for residents
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The application period is now open for the city of Rocky Mount’s urgent housing repair program. The program is offering $15,000 to assist in the rehabilitation of deteriorating homes owned by low-income families. The goals of the Urgent Repair Program are to:. Alleviate housing...
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
WITN
Nonprofit organizations expand to serve more people in need
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Outreach organizations in several parts of Eastern Carolina have expanded resources after seeing an increased need for food security due to record high inflation hikes. Martha’s Mission Cupboard of Morehead City has added a 24/7 accessible “blessing box” outside of its building for nonperishable toiletries...
WITN
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third woman has been charged in a fraud case where deputies say thousands of dollars were withdrawn from the checking accounts of victims. Pitt County deputies say Myshyla Murray, of Greenville, was arrested on Friday. In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began...
cbs17
Urgent housing repair program in Rocky Mount open to applications
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Once a year the city of Rocky Mount offers up to $15,000 in assistance to very low-income homeowners facing the urgent need for housing repairs. On Monday, the newest batch of those grants opened up to applications. A couple of the main goals of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 10, 11 & 12
Larry Perkins, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022.. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. RANDOLPH O. GRADY, SR., Harkers Island. Randolph O. Grady, Sr., 93, of...
