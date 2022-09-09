Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Recreational marijuana on Missourians' ballots in November
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal of a ruling upholding the Secretary of State’s process for putting a recreational marijuana legalization measure on the November ballot. Joy Sweeney filed a lawsuit in late August against Secretary of State John...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmakers consider eliminating state income tax, 'Build a better mousetrap'
BATON ROUGE, La. - A key House committee Tuesday began a study on a politically treacherous bid to eliminate Louisiana's individual and corporate income taxes. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, whose resolution earlier this year prompted the review, noted that growing states like Texas and Florida have no income taxes. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11
Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana House committee holds first hearing on potentially scrapping the state income tax
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee held the first in a series of meetings on Tuesday to discuss the state's tax structure, with a focus on eliminating the state's income tax. Lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session approved House Resolution 178, which authorizes the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Missouri law could impact the homeless community
This summer, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation that would make it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization. Advocates across Missouri have raised concerns about how this could affect homeless communities. House Bill No. 1606 makes using state-owned lands for unauthorized sleeping, camping or the construction of long-term...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Petition drive aims to repeal criminal justice package that includes cashless bail
(The Center Square) – Saying Illinoisans' safety will be at risk, an Illinois senator is calling for a full repeal of the Safety, Accountability and Fairness Equity Today Act, or SAFE-T Act. State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, also is providing a petition online where Illinois residents can urge...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Feds OK Indiana to extend Medicaid health coverage for one year post-pregnancy
Hoosier women whose pregnancy care or delivery is covered by Medicaid are now permitted to remain enrolled in the federal-state health program, regardless of their family income, for up to one year after giving birth. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently approved the request of Indiana's Family...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Libertarian congressional candidate withdraws, amid party upheaval
BOISE — A rift in the Idaho Libertarian Party has cost the party its best-known Idaho candidate, 1st Congressional District hopeful Joe Evans, who withdrew in late August and has now been replaced by a first-time candidate from Post Falls. Evans was the party’s top vote-getter in the 2020...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina Republicans sue Board of Elections over absentee ballot deadlines, observer limits
(The Center Square) — Republicans are suing the North Carolina State Board of Elections over state election rules they allege are beyond the board's authority. The Republican National Committee, state Republican Party, and Clay County Republican Party Chairwoman Barbara Deas filed a lawsuit last week over the board's decisions to push back the deadline for absentee ballots and to limit election observers.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Recruiting, retaining an Ohio challenge after 'Deadliest' report
(The Center Square) – A leading Ohio business organization wants to move public safety more to the forefront as a key point in attracting and retaining business throughout the state. The Ohio Chamber of Commerce plans to respond to a recent news report that ranked five cities in the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohioans pay some of the highest property taxes in USA
(The Center Square) – Ohioans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country, above each of its neighboring states and significantly higher than three of its neighboring states. Ohioans pay 1.58% of their housing value in property taxes based on 2020 data, according to a recent report...
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Carolina unemployment is down, but it's higher than the same week in 2021
(The Center Square) — While South Carolina’s new unemployment claims went down in the final week of August, it was a comparison of the number with 2021 that stood out. South Carolina’s unemployment claims were 42.23% higher than in the same week in 2021. The number decreased...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Philadelphia DA files lawsuit, refuses state subpoena
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania House has held Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt after he ignored a subpoena request from a committee investigation. The action is another step in a growing divide between the Republican-controlled General Assembly and the Democratic DA in Philadelphia since the creation...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analyst: Illinois must reverse anti-business climate to grow jobs
(The Center Square) – With a new survey showing Illinois ranked No. 2 in the nation for the number of small businesses planning to lay off employees in the coming months, an analyst said state government needs to reverse its anti-business climate to grow jobs. lllinois has some of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas legislative panel finds state struggles in prioritizing COVID relief aid requests
(The Center Square) – Prioritizing projects to receive COVID-19 relief money in a way that is accountable to taxpayers has proven challenging, a legislative panel has found. Lawmakers on the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER) Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council reviewed $414.4 million in requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, according to Department of Finance and Administration Chief of Staff Alan McVey. The state currently has $867.4 million remaining to allocate, McVey said Tuesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wineries are 'cropping up' all over Georgia
When Cassandra and Gary Wiseman bought 185 acres of land in rural Jackson County, they envisioned preserving the land through sustainable forestry stewardship. Over the next decade, they recognized the abundance of naturally growing muscadine vines throughout the property. This bounty ultimately sparked the dream of operating a vineyard and winery on the property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois cities not retirement friendly, according to ranking
(The Center Square) – A new report ranks 182 cities across the country using certain metrics to determine which cities are the best to retire. Illinois placed just two cities on the list. The report uses specific metrics, including affordability, health care, and others, to determine which states are...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa universities seek $630.5 million from state taxpayers
(The Center Square) – Iowa’s three public universities are asking the Iowa State Board of Regents to request $630.46 million from the Iowa Legislature for the 2024 fiscal year on their behalf, a total featuring a $32 million bump over last year's budget despite some school's reporting slightly lower enrollment year-over-year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Previewing Alaska’s ranked-choice gubernatorial election
Incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R), Les Gara (D), Charlie Pierce (R), and Bill Walker (I) are running for governor of Alaska on Nov. 8. They advanced from the top-four primary on Aug. 16. Dunleavy was first elected in 2018, succeeding Walker, who had served as governor since 2014. Walker withdrew...
Comments / 0