fox5atlanta.com

Deputies kill Habersham County man carrying replica weapon, GBI says

MT. AIRY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say it's investigating an officer-involved shooting in Habersham County. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Cross Street in Mt. Airy at 8:43 p.m. The caller reportedly told the operator that someone in the home had a gun. The call was then disconnected.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

‘Reckless conduct’: Cornelia police release video of shooting in bank parking lot

Cornelia’s police chief is standing by his department’s decision to charge a woman with reckless conduct after she opened fire on a vehicle in a bank parking lot. Video released Monday by the Cornelia Police Department shows the woman, Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn, shooting at the pickup as it drives away from United Community Bank on Level Grove Road. Moments earlier, police say the driver, Sterling Strength, reportedly brandished a firearm when Sheriff-Welborn demanded he get out of her husband’s stolen pickup. Immediately after that confrontation, Sheriff-Welborn returned to her car, got her gun and discharged three rounds from a Taurus 9mm handgun, police say.
CORNELIA, GA
CBS 46

Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD Investigating Burkland Drive Shooting

Athens-Clarke police are investigating a Saturday shooting that left a woman seriously injured. Officers responded to a Shots Fired call shortly before 2 o’ clock Saturday morning on Burkland Drive. According to witnesses, multiple gunshots were fired during a domestic incident. The shooter left the area. Additional witnesses told...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body found inside car along I-20 in Covington, troopers say

COVINGTON, Ga. - Authorities have not said if the car found along Interstate 20 not far from exit 90 belongs to a missing Newton County woman. Troopers said a body was inside that vehicle. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned.
COVINGTON, GA
CBS 46

Woman shot in home while lying on couch in Athens, police say

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Athens are looking for a shooter after a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a home on Burkland Drive. According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:50 a.m. When they arrived, witnesses told them that multiple gunshots were fired during a domestic dispute.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Agencies investigating after woman’s body found near Tallulah Falls

Local and state officials are investigating after a woman’s body was found Sunday just outside the Town of Tallulah Falls in Habersham County. About 12:30 Sunday afternoon, a Sirius/XM representative contacted the Habersham County E-9-1-1 Center, saying that radio service received an alert that the vehicle of a missing person from Clarke County had placed that vehicle in the vicinity of U.S. 441 / Ga. 15 and Victory Home Lane, Habersham County Chief Deputy Murray Kogod said in a statement.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

