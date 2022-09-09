Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies kill Habersham County man carrying replica weapon, GBI says
MT. AIRY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say it's investigating an officer-involved shooting in Habersham County. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Cross Street in Mt. Airy at 8:43 p.m. The caller reportedly told the operator that someone in the home had a gun. The call was then disconnected.
Man wielding replica gun dead after being shot by deputies in Habersham County, GBI says
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man with a replica gun was shot and killed in north Georgia on Monday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed. GBI officials say Habersham County deputies were called to a home in Mt. Airy just before 8:45 p.m. A 911 caller said someone...
nowhabersham.com
‘Reckless conduct’: Cornelia police release video of shooting in bank parking lot
Cornelia’s police chief is standing by his department’s decision to charge a woman with reckless conduct after she opened fire on a vehicle in a bank parking lot. Video released Monday by the Cornelia Police Department shows the woman, Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn, shooting at the pickup as it drives away from United Community Bank on Level Grove Road. Moments earlier, police say the driver, Sterling Strength, reportedly brandished a firearm when Sheriff-Welborn demanded he get out of her husband’s stolen pickup. Immediately after that confrontation, Sheriff-Welborn returned to her car, got her gun and discharged three rounds from a Taurus 9mm handgun, police say.
Suspect dead after being shot by Walton County deputy, GBI says
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 63-year-old man is dead after being shot by deputies at a home off of Hwy. 11 in Walton County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the shooting took place just before noon on North Highway 11 just outside of Monroe city limits.
CBS 46
Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
CBS 46
Rockdale ex-K9 handler isn’t facing criminal charges after 3 personal dogs die
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
Police, ambulance responding to large flight at Dekalb County high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a fight broke out at Towers High School Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The school was place on lockdown. School officials said the situation is now under control. NewsChopper 2 was over...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Woman asleep in the middle of the roadway; two men assaulted in Athens; slew of domestic disputes and shoplifting charges
The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting the following incidents for the period Sept. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person...
Street racer charged in death of 50-year-old husband and father, victim’s family reacts
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A man accused of racing his truck at more than 80 miles per hour along a busy Gwinnett County road is in jail after allegedly killing an innocent driver, according to police. Jeffrey Shannon Smith’s family said he would have done anything for his 10-...
nowhabersham.com
GBI identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Mt. Airy
A Habersham County deputy responding to a 911 call in Mt. Airy shot and killed a man who met him at the door holding a fake gun, officials say. The GBI identified the man as 39-year-old Anthony Maurice Tollison. Preliminary information indicates that the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
Arrest warrants point to alleged shooter in killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants for one of the two suspects in custody following the killing last week of two Cobb County deputies, in what was described as an ambush, identify the alleged shooter. Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were both shot as they attempted to...
Athens woman lying on couch randomly shot in the back during domestic violence incident next door
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens Police say a woman was seriously injured after she was shot in the back during a domestic violence incident at a neighbor’s home. Police said the shooting happened early Saturday morning on Burkland Drive. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m.
WTVC
Suspect shot by officer in Cherokee County, NC; State department now investigating
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC — The Cherokee County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Officials say they received a call about a person discharging a firearm Saturday night in the Hiawassee Dam Community of Cherokee County. When officers arrived, a suspect was shot by an officer. The suspect...
wuga.org
ACCPD Investigating Burkland Drive Shooting
Athens-Clarke police are investigating a Saturday shooting that left a woman seriously injured. Officers responded to a Shots Fired call shortly before 2 o’ clock Saturday morning on Burkland Drive. According to witnesses, multiple gunshots were fired during a domestic incident. The shooter left the area. Additional witnesses told...
Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
The trial began Monday for a metro Atlanta attorney accused of intentionally running over and killing a beloved real est...
fox5atlanta.com
Body found inside car along I-20 in Covington, troopers say
COVINGTON, Ga. - Authorities have not said if the car found along Interstate 20 not far from exit 90 belongs to a missing Newton County woman. Troopers said a body was inside that vehicle. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned.
CBS 46
Woman shot in home while lying on couch in Athens, police say
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Athens are looking for a shooter after a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a home on Burkland Drive. According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:50 a.m. When they arrived, witnesses told them that multiple gunshots were fired during a domestic dispute.
News briefs? Underwear-clad theft suspect arrested in Jackson Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the man they arrested on theft charges was wearing only his underwear when they caught up with him near Hoschton: he’s accused of stealing a truck and a trailer and then crashing it on I-85. From WSB TV…. A thief is behind...
WXIA 11 Alive
Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
accesswdun.com
Agencies investigating after woman’s body found near Tallulah Falls
Local and state officials are investigating after a woman’s body was found Sunday just outside the Town of Tallulah Falls in Habersham County. About 12:30 Sunday afternoon, a Sirius/XM representative contacted the Habersham County E-9-1-1 Center, saying that radio service received an alert that the vehicle of a missing person from Clarke County had placed that vehicle in the vicinity of U.S. 441 / Ga. 15 and Victory Home Lane, Habersham County Chief Deputy Murray Kogod said in a statement.
