wcn247.com
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide as tractors plowed through thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in Southern California. Cleanup efforts and damage assessments were underway Tuesday in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. Firefighters searched in Forest Falls to make sure no residents were trapped. The downpours were remnants of a tropical storm that brought badly needed rainfall to drought-stricken Southern California last week, helping firefighters corral a wildfire that had been burning out of control. A fire in Northern California erupted and new evacuations were ordered.
Virginia county votes to remove Lee, Jackson highway names
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals. The 9-1 vote Tuesday would change the name of Lee Highway in the county to Route 29 and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to Route 50. The route numbers have already been linked to the highways for many years. The board’s lone Republican, Pat Herrity, was the sole vote against the change. A county task force recommended the changes, even though a majority of people in an unscientific survey conducted by the task force supported keeping the Confederate names. The county estimates the cost of the name changes at $2.9 million. The state's Commonwealth Transportation Board still must approve the changes.
Westminster ranked #1 in Pa., #9 in nation in social mobility
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College is one of the leading liberal arts colleges in the country for enabling students to get ahead in the world, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges ranking released Sept. 12. Westminster earned the No. 9 spot in the nation in the Top Performers on Social Mobility list, while also ranking No. 1 in the state of Pennsylvania.
