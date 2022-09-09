ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Upstate kayaking organization helps veterans tackle mental hurdles

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An upstate organization is using kayaking to address mental challenges after veterans return home. Members of the Greenville chapter of the Team River Runner organization were getting some practice in at the Prisma Health Center before their next trip out on the water. For Chapter Coordinator...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Premier Pedal Parties are bringing the celebration to the street in Greer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Access Carolina) - A first of its kind in the Upstate, Premier Pedal Parties offers rides for up to 14 people around downtown Greer. Rides are available Tuesday-Sunday. On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the rides include Music Bingo. On Sundays, riders compete in a scavenger hunt around Greer.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Rooftop restaurant to bring new views of downtown Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson announced that a new rooftop restaurant is coming to the downtown area. Officials said UP on the Roof will open its third location in Anderson on top of the new public parking garage at South McDuffie and East Market Streets. The award-winning restaurant already has locations in Greenville, SC and Alpharetta, GA, but will now bring its regionally inspired menu to Anderson.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate hospitals catching cancer early with free screenings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate hospital system is doing its part to catch cancer early by offering free prostate screenings. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, and one of the leading causes of cancer death, according to Bon Secours Health System. The CDC said...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
FOX Carolina

Fantasia announces concert at Peace Center in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina native Fantasia announced that she is performing at the Peace Center in Greenville later this year. According to the Peace Center’s website, the Grammy Award winner will perform on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. According to officials, tickets go on sale...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Clover

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Clover. Clover is three years old and is up to date on all her vaccines, is microchipped and spayed. Clover is full of energy, is very...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville Housing Fund updates city council on housing projects

GREENVILLE, S.C. — More housing is on the way for the city of Greenville. Leaders with the Greenville Housing Fund and partnering developers presented future housing projects near Unity Park to city council Monday. The first two are senior living facilities, while the other two will be open to...
GREENVILLE, SC
Michael Bernard
WYFF4.com

Prisma Health launches Addiction Medicine Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Prisma Health’s newly launched Addiction Medicine Center, based in Greenville and extending throughout the state’s largest health care system, is moving full-speed ahead to confront the challenges of addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery in South Carolina and beyond. Dr. Alain Litwin is the Addiction...
GREENVILLE, SC
#Veteran#Open House#The Brandon House
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg Northside townhome plan with affordable units gets preliminary OK

SPARTANBURG — The second phase of Northside Townhomes construction is on track to begin in late 2022 if granted final approval by the city's Design Review Board. John Montgomery, Montgomery Development Group CEO, told The Post and Courier the $20 million project would include 83 townhome units, with 25 percent designated for affordable housing.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

