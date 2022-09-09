Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
WYFF4.com
Upstate kayaking organization helps veterans tackle mental hurdles
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An upstate organization is using kayaking to address mental challenges after veterans return home. Members of the Greenville chapter of the Team River Runner organization were getting some practice in at the Prisma Health Center before their next trip out on the water. For Chapter Coordinator...
FOX Carolina
Premier Pedal Parties are bringing the celebration to the street in Greer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (Access Carolina) - A first of its kind in the Upstate, Premier Pedal Parties offers rides for up to 14 people around downtown Greer. Rides are available Tuesday-Sunday. On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the rides include Music Bingo. On Sundays, riders compete in a scavenger hunt around Greer.
FOX Carolina
Rooftop restaurant to bring new views of downtown Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson announced that a new rooftop restaurant is coming to the downtown area. Officials said UP on the Roof will open its third location in Anderson on top of the new public parking garage at South McDuffie and East Market Streets. The award-winning restaurant already has locations in Greenville, SC and Alpharetta, GA, but will now bring its regionally inspired menu to Anderson.
FOX Carolina
Upstate hospitals catching cancer early with free screenings
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate hospital system is doing its part to catch cancer early by offering free prostate screenings. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, and one of the leading causes of cancer death, according to Bon Secours Health System. The CDC said...
FOX Carolina
Fantasia announces concert at Peace Center in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina native Fantasia announced that she is performing at the Peace Center in Greenville later this year. According to the Peace Center’s website, the Grammy Award winner will perform on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. According to officials, tickets go on sale...
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Clover
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Clover. Clover is three years old and is up to date on all her vaccines, is microchipped and spayed. Clover is full of energy, is very...
WYFF4.com
Greenville Housing Fund updates city council on housing projects
GREENVILLE, S.C. — More housing is on the way for the city of Greenville. Leaders with the Greenville Housing Fund and partnering developers presented future housing projects near Unity Park to city council Monday. The first two are senior living facilities, while the other two will be open to...
Community prays for 11-year-old fighting for his life
Friends and family of a middle schooler gathered at the hospital Friday afternoon for prayer.
WYFF4.com
Henderson County kindergarteners get a glimpse into the future
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Local businesses in Henderson County, North Carolina partnered with the Henderson County school district to give kindergarteners 'Class of 2035' T-shirts. Watch above for the student's reaction. It's so cute!
The Post and Courier
Bonds approved for 196 affordable townhomes in western Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG — Meadow Creek housing development is scheduled to begin construction in early 2023 in western Spartanburg County to provide attainable housing for residents based on income. Spartanburg City Council approved a request from Spartanburg Housing on Sept. 12 to issue $27 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds to...
WYFF4.com
Prisma Health launches Addiction Medicine Center
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Prisma Health’s newly launched Addiction Medicine Center, based in Greenville and extending throughout the state’s largest health care system, is moving full-speed ahead to confront the challenges of addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery in South Carolina and beyond. Dr. Alain Litwin is the Addiction...
my40.tv
Asheville pet groomer warns of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville pet groomer is warning pet owners of a mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs across the state. “It’s kind of like a plague that’s come down on dogs,” Hair of the Dog Pet Salon owner Michelle Hart said. Hart said her...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County School employee celebrates 50 years of service
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County School District celebrates 50 years for accountant bookkeeper, Daphine Spivey. She started at Daniel Morgan Technology Center in 1972, and now at 81 years old, she has no plans of retiring. Spivey said, “They asked me that at a board meeting they...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg Northside townhome plan with affordable units gets preliminary OK
SPARTANBURG — The second phase of Northside Townhomes construction is on track to begin in late 2022 if granted final approval by the city's Design Review Board. John Montgomery, Montgomery Development Group CEO, told The Post and Courier the $20 million project would include 83 townhome units, with 25 percent designated for affordable housing.
WYFF4.com
Upstate haunted house opens for its 12th year to hundreds in attendance
PIEDMONT, S.C. — It’s never too early for Halloween, right? Well, the owners of MadWorld Haunted Attraction don’t think so. It was lights, makeup, and screams for the opening of an Upstate haunted house. MadWorld is back and better than ever. "Every year we are adding things...
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. Officers encourage students with “Fist Bump Friday”
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says they’ll be greeting students at school this Friday with a fist bump or words of encouragement as they begin their day. They’re calling this initiative “Fist Bump Friday,” and say they hope it allows children to...
WYFF4.com
Greenville employers still working to fill empty positions as county unemployment rates lower
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Though Greenville's unemployment rate is lower than both state and national averages, several local employers said they're having difficulty hiring for specific positions in the last year and a half. As of September, Greenville County School District needs more than 50 custodians, two dozen bus...
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
FOX Carolina
Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina youth football, cheer league uses rifle as raffle prize
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Update:. The Henderson County School Board discussed the matter during Monday night's meeting. During the meeting the board said the sports organization can not announce the winner of the raffle on school grounds. The board cited the district's policy about no weapons being allowed on school...
