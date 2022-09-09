ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson announced that a new rooftop restaurant is coming to the downtown area. Officials said UP on the Roof will open its third location in Anderson on top of the new public parking garage at South McDuffie and East Market Streets. The award-winning restaurant already has locations in Greenville, SC and Alpharetta, GA, but will now bring its regionally inspired menu to Anderson.

ANDERSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO