Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11
Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Feds OK Indiana to extend Medicaid health coverage for one year post-pregnancy
Hoosier women whose pregnancy care or delivery is covered by Medicaid are now permitted to remain enrolled in the federal-state health program, regardless of their family income, for up to one year after giving birth. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently approved the request of Indiana's Family...
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Carolina unemployment is down, but it's higher than the same week in 2021
(The Center Square) — While South Carolina’s new unemployment claims went down in the final week of August, it was a comparison of the number with 2021 that stood out. South Carolina’s unemployment claims were 42.23% higher than in the same week in 2021. The number decreased...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Payday lenders disappeared from Nebraska after interest rate capped at 36%
Nebraska’s payday lenders have all shut down in the two years since voters capped the interest rate they could charge. The last handful gave up their delayed-deposit services business licenses in December, according to records kept by the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance. Just six months earlier, there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois cities not retirement friendly, according to ranking
(The Center Square) – A new report ranks 182 cities across the country using certain metrics to determine which cities are the best to retire. Illinois placed just two cities on the list. The report uses specific metrics, including affordability, health care, and others, to determine which states are...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana House committee holds first hearing on potentially scrapping the state income tax
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee held the first in a series of meetings on Tuesday to discuss the state's tax structure, with a focus on eliminating the state's income tax. Lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session approved House Resolution 178, which authorizes the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Google lawsuit filing deadline approaches; Four Illinois colleges make rankings list
Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos have less than two weeks to file their claim to be eligible to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement. A lawsuit alleged Google violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act through its face grouping tool. The law, which went into effect in 2008, requires companies to get a user’s consent to use such technology. The deadline to file a claim is Sept. 24.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Recruiting, retaining an Ohio challenge after 'Deadliest' report
(The Center Square) – A leading Ohio business organization wants to move public safety more to the forefront as a key point in attracting and retaining business throughout the state. The Ohio Chamber of Commerce plans to respond to a recent news report that ranked five cities in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa universities seek $630.5 million from state taxpayers
(The Center Square) – Iowa’s three public universities are asking the Iowa State Board of Regents to request $630.46 million from the Iowa Legislature for the 2024 fiscal year on their behalf, a total featuring a $32 million bump over last year's budget despite some school's reporting slightly lower enrollment year-over-year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs letter opposing student loan forgiveness plan
Originally published Sept. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho Gov. Brad Little is one of 22 governors across the country to sign a letter to President Joe Biden opposing his plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt, saying the plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates and exacerbate inflation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Recreational marijuana on Missourians' ballots in November
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal of a ruling upholding the Secretary of State’s process for putting a recreational marijuana legalization measure on the November ballot. Joy Sweeney filed a lawsuit in late August against Secretary of State John...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Petition drive aims to repeal criminal justice package that includes cashless bail
(The Center Square) – Saying Illinoisans' safety will be at risk, an Illinois senator is calling for a full repeal of the Safety, Accountability and Fairness Equity Today Act, or SAFE-T Act. State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, also is providing a petition online where Illinois residents can urge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Colorado using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Previewing Alaska’s ranked-choice gubernatorial election
Incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R), Les Gara (D), Charlie Pierce (R), and Bill Walker (I) are running for governor of Alaska on Nov. 8. They advanced from the top-four primary on Aug. 16. Dunleavy was first elected in 2018, succeeding Walker, who had served as governor since 2014. Walker withdrew...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom urges "no" vote on Proposition 30
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a ballot initiative that would raise taxes on millionaires to fund electric vehicle subsidies and infrastructure, describing the measure as “one company’s cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer funded subsidy.”. Newsom is urging Californians to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Missouri law could impact the homeless community
This summer, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation that would make it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization. Advocates across Missouri have raised concerns about how this could affect homeless communities. House Bill No. 1606 makes using state-owned lands for unauthorized sleeping, camping or the construction of long-term...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Aid to more Connecticut farmers sought
(The Center Square) – If approved on the federal level, more Connecticut farmers could gain assistance for the harsh realities dealt them by the ongoing drought. A natural disaster request was submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Gov. Ned Lamont said, for Litchfield and New Haven counties where drought conditions have caused damage to farms.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Parishes with the highest rate of food insecure children in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with highest rate of food insecure children in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wineries are 'cropping up' all over Georgia
When Cassandra and Gary Wiseman bought 185 acres of land in rural Jackson County, they envisioned preserving the land through sustainable forestry stewardship. Over the next decade, they recognized the abundance of naturally growing muscadine vines throughout the property. This bounty ultimately sparked the dream of operating a vineyard and winery on the property.
Comments / 0