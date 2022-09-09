Read full article on original website
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
CBS Sports
Astros' Taylor Jones: Booted from 40-man
Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was the 40-man roster casualty after Blake Taylor was activated from the 60-day injured list. Jones, 28, is hitting .263/.370/.456 with 12 home runs in 74 games at Triple-A.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Out for season with broken finger
Ortega suffered a fractured left ring finger during Tuesday's win over the Mets and will miss the rest of the season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. The 31-year-old singled in his lone plate appearance Tuesday before he suffered the injury on a bunt attempt. Ortega will miss the final few weeks of the season and will finish the campaign with a .241/.331/.358 slash line, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 118 games.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out of Game 2 lineup
Hayes is not in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Reds. Hayes went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs in the first game on Tuesday's schedule, but he will not start the second contest with the Pirates loading up on lefties against Reds starter Fernando Cruz. Rodolfo Castro will man the hot corner in Hayes' place.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jon Berti: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Berti is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Berti started the past six games and will head to the bench after he went 5-for-24 with a double, three RBI, five runs and two stolen bases during that span. Charles Leblanc will step in at the keystone for Miami.
CBS Sports
Pirates' David Bednar: Beginning rehab assignment Tuesday
Bednar (back) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Indianapolis, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. After missing more than a month of action with a back injury, Bednar is ready to get back up on the bump. It's unclear how many times he will throw in the minors before being activated from the injured list, but his return should not be far off.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Fans four in win
Wilson (3-8) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Reds. Wilson turned in three shutout innings to begin the game before serving up a two-run shot to Aristides Aquino in the fourth. The 24-year-old righty has given up at least three runs in six straight starts, posting a 6.43 ERA through 28 frames during that stretch. His season ERA is now sitting at 6.03 with a 62:24 K:BB through 21 appearances. Wilson is projected to face the Mets on the road this weekend.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brendan McKay: Goes on 60-day IL
The Rays transferred McKay (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay's move to the 60-day IL will open up a spot on the 40-man roster and comes as little surprise given that he's set to undergo Tommy John surgery this week. The upcoming procedure is the latest in a long line of arm-related setbacks for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft, who has tossed just 28 total innings at any level since reaching the big leagues in 2019. Given that he'll now be sidelined for both the rest of this season and all of the 2023 campaign, the 27-year-old could be a non-tender candidate this winter.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals base in four-hit performance
McCarthy went 4-for-6 with a triple, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 12-6 victory over the Rockies on Saturday. McCarthy tallied hits in four consecutive at-bats and stole second base in a highly productive start from the number three spot in the lineup. McCarthy punctuated the performance with an RBI triple in the ninth inning. It was his third triple of the season. McCarthy is now slashing an excellent .305/.365/.484 in 80 games played. The 25-year-old has a an enviable success rate on the basepaths as well, having stolen 17 bases in 18 attempts.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Lands on IL
La Stella was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to neck spasms, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. There had been no mention of an injury prior to Monday's announcement, though La Stella has been out of the lineup the last few days. The Giants haven't released a timetable for the infielder's return, though as Pavlovic notes, this could potentially end his season with only a few weeks to go.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jeurys Familia: DFA'd after loss
Familia (2-3) was designated for assignment after being charged with the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. The right-hander gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit with three walks and zero strikeouts. The 32-year-old issued a walk to the first batter he...
CBS Sports
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Goes deep Monday
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Cubs. New York had trouble generating offense throughout the contest, but Lindor stayed hot with his third multi-hit effort over his past five games. He took Brandon Hughes deep in the ninth inning for his 23rd homer of the season, pushing his season RBI total to 92. That ties the career-high mark he established in 2018 while with Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Added to big-league roster
Collins was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Collins was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Sept. 7, and he will join the big club less than a week later. He primarily plays behind the plate, but with two other catchers on the roster, he could see action at first base and as the designated hitter from time to time.
CBS Sports
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Optioned to Triple-A
Criswell was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings in Monday's spot start against the Blue Jays. Josh Fleming is up to take Criswell's spot on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Out Week 1
Ojulari (calf) is out Sunday against the Titans. Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari was considered doubtful coming into Sunday, so his absence was mostly expected, although he was able to log limited practices all week. In his absence, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should see extra opportunity.
Twins have eyes on bigger prize in tilt vs. Royals
Thanks to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.’s one-out double in the ninth inning Tuesday night, the Kansas City Royals avoided becoming
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Sent down following rough start
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday's loss to the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino made two turns through the Rays' rotation over the last week, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up nine runs on five hits and four walks while failing to strike out a batter in 1.1 innings Sunday. The right-hander has posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 34 innings over nine Triple-A starts and could be an option to rejoin the major-league club if the Rays need a spot starter down the stretch.
Turning to Dane Dunning, Rangers conclude season series vs. A’s
Corey Seager got a rare day off on Tuesday, but the host Texas Rangers plan on having their power-hitting shortstop
CBS Sports
Orioles' Cam Gallagher: Scooped up by O's
The Orioles claimed Gallagher off waivers from the Padres on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Reliever Rico Garcia was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Gallagher, who joins his third organization of the season after opening the year with the Royals. Gallagher should be first in line for a promotion to the big leagues if something happens to one of the two backstops on the Orioles' 40-man active roster, Adley Rutschman and Robinson Chirinos.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tyler Naquin: Not part of Tuesday's lineup
Naquin is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. Naquin went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Monday and is hitting just .157 since Aug. 12, so he will be held out Tuesday despite a righty being on the mound for the opponent. Jeff McNeil will man right field in Naquin's place.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Matt Bush: To serve as opener
Bush will open Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Bush's longest outing of the season lasted just 1.1 frames Thursday against the Giants, so he figures to work the first inning before turning the ball over to a long reliever. The right-hander owns a 2.70 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over his last 10 outings (10 innings).
