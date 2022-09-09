Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges
David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
Motley Fool
Don't Time the Market: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Now
Netflix is developing solutions to problems it faces in the competitive streaming industry. Despite challenges, Pinterest is keeping its revenue afloat by squeezing more out of its users. Both companies arguably still have plenty of space to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Falling Today
The Consumer Price Index had been expected to fall in August but ticked up from July. Wells Fargo's CFO said at a conference that loan growth is slowing from the prior quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Want $200 In Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
It's been one of the most challenging years for Wall Street in decades. Buying dividend stocks, which have a proven track record of outperformance, is a smart move in a volatile market. These two passive-income powerhouses, with yields of 9.2% and 12.1%, are well-positioned to make investors richer over time.
Motley Fool
Bristol Myers Squibb Is a Must-Own Stock Right Now. Here's Why.
The 2022 bear market has squashed investor interest in speculative growth stocks. Companies with solid revenue streams, elite shareholder rewards programs, and recession-proof businesses have been the one bright spot in this rough equity market. With fundamentals squarely in focus, Bristol Myers Squibb stock appears well on its way toward...
Motley Fool
Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?
That said, this company continues to perform where it matters most. While the short term might be painful, Nvidia is still a dominant force in the space, and it has lucrative opportunities ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: New Stimulus Checks Continue to Be Announced. Will You Get One?
Stimulus payments are now coming for residents of two more states. The federal government has not authorized a fourth stimulus payment. Many states are issuing payments to residents. Several states recently announced plans to distribute more funds. Many Americans are coping with the ongoing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19...
Motley Fool
Is It Time to Sell UiPath Stock?
UiPath is still growing, but growth rates are slowing significantly. Positive free cash flow should remain elusive until next year. This remains a promising company long-term, but it probably isn't a buy right now. But selling if you already own it is a different story. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Why Alibaba, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited Stocks Plunged Tuesday
A key measure of inflation jumped more than anticipated. A long-term outlook makes these stocks compelling opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Was Up 14% Today
Aehr Test Systems has been a hot stock thanks to the electric vehicle market. An order from a new customer -- a top EV industry supplier -- has shares bucking the market sell-off today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
Motley Fool
Apple Stock: Headed to $220?
Two analysts reiterated buy ratings for Apple stock on Monday. One analyst's 12-month price target for the tech stock represents more than 30% upside. Shipment timeframes are slipping for Apple's newest iPhones, suggesting the devices are seeing strong demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why Unity Software Stock Was Falling This Afternoon
AppLovin is backing off its proposal to merge with Unity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks All Slumped Tuesday Morning
A long-term outlook suggests each of these stocks might be worth buying. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble both sell products with tremendous brand power that are consumed or used every day. The two companies offer investors viable and market-topping dividend yields. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks
The world's become highly dependent on most of Microsoft's products. As long as the World Wide Web exists, people will need help navigating it. Google remains the preferred middleman. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Is Oracle Stock a Buy Now?
Oracle’s Q1 numbers were filled with a lot of noise from its recent takeover of Cerner. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,000 in PayPal in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Despite its recent share-price beating, it still performed well over the past seven years. Cost-saving measures funneled into growth opportunities could help the next seven be even better. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Comments / 0