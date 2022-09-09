ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey: Cowboys, Dak, ready to play

By Adam Bradshaw
 4 days ago

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It’s being described by some as an epic rematch, Tom Brady versus Dak Prescott in a repeat of the 2021 season opener.

This time the game is the 2022 season opener and it is being played Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys fans may remember the painful walk off field goal that gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 31 to 29 victory as the game ended in Tampa last September.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola looks ahead to Sunday Night Football and says the Cowboys are ready for this one and Dak is ready to play.

The game kicks off Sunday night at 715pm Central Daylight Time.

Turpin shines, Cowboys crush Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin is making the most of his first chance to make a National Football League roster. The Dallas wide receiver became the first player in nine seasons to have kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, leading the Cowboys to a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers […]
Maher safe as Cowboys cut five players

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Veteran kicker Brett Maher’s return to the Dallas Cowboys seems almost certain as the team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. That leaves Maher as the team’s remaining kicker. The NFL mandated cut down from 85 players to 80 took place on Tuesday afternoon. The other four players the […]
Cowboys roster cut to 53 active players

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys joined the rest of the teams in the NFL in cutting their 80-man rosters down to 53 active players before the NFL deadline Tuesday afternoon. Among the cuts are both backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier, as well as the team’s only kicker veteran Brett […]
Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to undergo hand surgery, out for several weeks

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 season is off to a miserable start. First, they lost many of their key pieces to free agency. After that, they got steamrolled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. It’s already a bad start to a critical season for the franchise. The latest news about Dak Prescott will only […] The post Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to undergo hand surgery, out for several weeks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Cowboys receiver Brice Butler had concerns about team before Prescott's injury

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Brice Butler played for the Cowboys from 2015-2017.   He was on the team when Dak Prescott got drafted.  Now working in the media himself, he delivers an honest take on the team and the expectations of the fans. Keep in mind, this was before Prescott's injury in the season opener.   "We all know why people hate the Cowboys fanbase and we also know why people inside the fanbase love the fanbase," Butler said. "There is a sense of faith beyond anything I can explain. I know that everyone that is a Cowboys fan believes the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl."
Cowboys have a lot to consider after win over Seahawks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Lock threw for a touchdown with three interceptions before the Dallas Cowboys rallied to beat the Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night in Seattle’s final preseason game before deciding on Russell Wilson’s replacement. A pair of long shots for the Dallas roster connected for the winning score when Ben DiNucci found […]
Defense shines in Cowboys tight victory

ARLINGTON, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys defense took advantage of four interceptions and a couple of fumbles to eek out a 27-26 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the final preseason game of the 2022 NFL season. All three backup quarterbacks saw action in the last game before the NFL requires teams […]
Jerry Jones: Dak needs hand surgery

ARLINGTON, TX (Silver Star Nation) – As if Sunday night’s embarrassing 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t bad enough, now comes word that the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback is about to miss time with the team. According to reports first released by ESPN, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told some media members after the […]
Surgery done, Dak on the road to recovery

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on Monday afternoon to repair a broken bone in his throwing hand. Sources close to the team say the surgery went well after Prescott told reporters that the break was “very clean.” No word on how long Dak Prescott’s recovery will be, […]
Mickey: It’s all about stopping Tom Brady

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys will try to erase a bitter memory from the 2021 season opener when they get a rematch with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night’s first game of the year. Last year, the Cowboys bested Tom Brady and the Bucs in every statistical […]
Cowboys offense no match for Bucs defense in season opener

ARLINGTON, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Fans hoping for redemption from last year’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were sorely disappointed at AT&T stadium Sunday night as Tom Brady’s squad soundly defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-3. The Cowboys scored only one field goal against the Bucs defense, and that was on the first […]
NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

The Commanders worked out DL Benning Potoa’e. He was later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson) Commanders released S Ferrod Gardner from their practice squad. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could return prior to Week 9, with the team currently planning to start QB Cooper Rush this Sunday against the Bengals. (Tom Pelissero)
