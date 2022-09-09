Read full article on original website
How to redeem Fortnite’s free end-of-season rewards
Fortnite is one of the hottest live-service games out right now, with hundreds of thousands of players logging into competitive Arena matches. Many fans log on regularly to test their skills against others in the ranked competitive modes. Epic Games has given out rewards in past seasons based on how far a player got in the Arena’s ranks and the end of the season.
Best legends for ranked in Apex
There are several game modes players can enjoy in Apex Legends, but one stands out as a favorite among fans: ranked. The game’s ranked battle royale mode is clearly one of its most popular, testing players’ mechanical skill, tactical strategy, and luck. Alongside the more fun experience ranked...
How does the Apex Legends rank reset work and when do ranks reset?
Your rank in Apex Legends is a matter of prestige within the game. High ranks are a sign both of your skill and of your commitment to playing the game since the higher ranks are difficult to achieve for most players without committing significant time and effort to the game’s ranked mode. Achieving higher ranks also comes with special cosmetic rewards that players can unlock, further demonstrating their mastery of the game.
Ubisoft confirms it will price AAA games at $70
For roughly the last two decades, new AAA games would cost around $60 fresh out of the box. Players would have access to the complete game with no additional purchases outside of the introduction of DLC. However, it now appears that some big developers like Ubisoft will begin pricing their biggest games at $70 each.
How to watch Call of Duty: Next
Are you ready to finally see the future of Call of Duty?. It’s time to get excited about what’s next for CoD. Call of Duty Next is a massive live stream event that will peel back the curtain on multiple new CoD games. This is all about what everyone is going to be playing in the coming months.
How to watch the PlayStation State of Play on Sept. 13
Sony has announced there will be a State of Play this coming Tuesday, Sept. 13. This State of Play is also pretty close to the Tokyo Game Show, which happens on Sept. 15. Expect this presentation to be talking more about the updates from their Japanese partners, according to the blog post they posted on their site.
Is Goldeneye 007 coming to Game Pass?
One of the biggest and most surprising reveals from September’s Nintendo Direct was Goldeneye 007 finally making its way to modern consoles with online multiplayer. One of the most beloved N64 shooters and a game that captured attention around the world, with players trying to race through the game’s plot or beat their friend’s in the highly praised split-screen multiplayer.
When does Factorio launch on Nintendo Switch?
The latest Nintendo Direct showcase announced that the construction simulation game Factorio will be having its Switch port. Factorio was originally released in 2020 exclusively for PC and was made by developer Wube Software. Here, players can take the role of an engineer who landed to a planet where aliens live. Players must then gather for resources to make and maintain their own factories.
Who are Beyond Gaming in League of Legends?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is on the horizon, and with the groups for both the play-in and group stage drawn, the expectations are starting to rise. Once again, the play-in stage will begin with two groups of six teams each. In Group A, two Western favorites in the form of Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have slotted themselves against Beyond Gaming, the second seed for the PCS who aren’t unknown when it comes to playing in the international scene. With their experience and individual prowess, the Taiwanese squad deserves all the respect they can get for a handful of reasons.
When does Octopath Traveler 2 launch?
Fans of the throwback art-style and sprawling narratives of Octopath Traveler got a treat at today’s Nintendo Direct, with Nintendo showing off game footage and more information about the sequel to the RPG, Octopath Traveler 2. Sporting the same distinctive art style and your choice of eight different characters and stories to choose from, Octopath Traveler 2 should have everything fans of the series crave.
What time does the next Splatfest start?
During September’s Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 developer revealed information about the game’s first post-launch Splatfest. It’s an event that fans have been waiting for since the World Premiere Splatfest, which acted as a demo and introduced players to the new game’s Splatfest procedures. This is the first time that players will be able to jump headfirst into the fray after the game’s release.
When does Pikmin 4 release?
At long last, a new Pikmin game is upon us. Nearly a decade after the release of Pikmin 3, Nintendo announced Pikmin 4 during its September Direct event. And while there was no gameplay footage to show and only a couple of stills alongside a teaser trailer, it was enough to have Pikmin fans chomping at the bit for a new puzzle and strategy game to play their way through.
What platforms will Tekken 8 be on?
Tekken 8 has officially been revealed, with the first “gameplay” being showcased during the September 2022 PlayStation State of Play. We didn’t get a long look at the game or much information about what changes are being made to the fighting game heading into its next-gen appearance. But, we did get some nice confirmation that should excite fans of the franchise in regards to how the newest entry in the iconic series is being handled.
What is Fortnite Paradise?
It’s that time of year again when Fortnite is ending one season in anticipation of starting another. Chapter Three, season three has received mixed reactions from fans, but this next season already looks like something unique and spectacular. Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is set to release on Sept. 18 and we finally have a name for it: Paradise.
How to get unbanned in Apex Legends
Players get banned in games for a variety of reasons, with innocent players sometimes getting caught in the crossfire. For Apex Legends players, there’s a remedy that’ll help you get your accounts unbanned. Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale has a high standard of gameplay, where toxicity is punished heavily,...
When does Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe release?
As part of this morning’s Nintendo Direct, featuring a variety of games scheduled to release at the end of this year and into the beginning of 2023, Nintendo announced that the classic Kirby title, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land, will be re-released on the Switch in the form of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.
Is Disney Dreamlight Valley on Game Pass?
Disney Dreamlight Valley is the game that’s turned into the talk of the town virtue of its unique hybridized adventure and life-sim style game that lets players come across and mingle with an array of legendary Disney and Pixar characters such as Mickey Mouse, Wall-E, Moana, and so many more.
All the winners and losers of the Worlds 2022 group draw: Fnatic, Cloud9, more
On Sept. 11, Riot Games revealed the groups for both the main event and the play-in stages of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. We’ve been treated some interesting pairings and a raft of very competitive groups, with Cloud9, T1, and EDG in Group A and JDG, G2 Esports, and DK in Group B, to name a few.
Best Miss Fortune counters in League of Legends
Ever since she strutted onto the Summoner’s Rift in 2010, Miss Fortune has become a staple champion for many League of Legends AD carries and supports around the world. Runeterra’s favorite bounty hunter brings a whole cascade of damage in her kit that can instantly burst down an unwary enemy team with ease.
League of Legends guide to minions
League of Legends is a complex game, and there are a lot of things to learn and master if you aim to become a professional player or just simply climb the ladder in solo queue. Managing and farming minions are major factors. Minions are units that spawn for both teams...
