Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts coaching staff after blowout loss
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t have much of a chance to stop star Minnesota Vikings wide
49ers' Nick Bosa irate after ugly loss to Bears team that 'couldn't move the ball'
Nick Bosa was annoyed as anyone else watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle.
Haugh: Bears shock NFL world with win over 49ers … even if their coach wasn't surprised
The Bears’ 19-10 win against the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field was an example of what happens when the coachiest of football coaches gets complete and total buy-in from a bunch of players with much to prove in the NFL.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
Aaron Rodgers Not Pleased After Christian Watson Drops Easy Touchdown Pass
Aaron Rodgers made his first annoyed face of the season after rookie Christian Watson dropped a sure touchdown.
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
PREVIEW – Week 2: Bears @ Green Bay Packers
After an electric season opener at home, the Bears will travel north to take on Green Bay this Sunday. Unlike Chicago, the Packers fell flat in week one. Rodgers never got going on offense and the highly regarded defense allowed Kirk Cousins to run up 23 points. Could this be the turning of the tide Bears fans have been anticipating?
Two Minute Drill 09-12-22 Nick Bosa was irate after 49ers' soggy loss to Bears
Nick Bosa was annoyed as any other Niners fan watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle. Though the Bears came away with a surprising 19-10 win, the star defensive end knew his team blew an eminently winnable game. Trey Lance could hardly be blamed for an inaccurate Week 1 as the undisputed starter, as both teams struggled amid brutal conditions in Chicago. Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception, roughly matching his Bears counterpart, Justin Fields, who also failed to complete 50% of his passes.
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 2 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. The Packers are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Green Bay is -475 on the...
Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames Cardinals' stadium turf for injuries
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid blamed "loose" field turf at State Farm Stadium for injuries some players sustained during their Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
Nazareth Academy coach suspended after attacking Marist player on sideline
LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — A Catholic high school football coach was suspended after a video captured him attacking a player on the opposing team. Nazareth Academy, located in La Grange Park, played host to Marist High School on Friday. Late in the second quarter, Nazareth’s quarterback scrambles toward his team’s sideline and was tackled […]
Charlotte Hornets Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
NBA stardom does not look the same for everyone, but one thing is consistent – it doesn’t last forever, for anyone. Human beings have this annoying habit of aging. Most of us would like to avoid it, but none of us will. NBA players are no exception. Some...
