ClutchPoints

Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears

Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
Yardbarker

Bears Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Chicago Sports Nation

PREVIEW – Week 2: Bears @ Green Bay Packers

After an electric season opener at home, the Bears will travel north to take on Green Bay this Sunday. Unlike Chicago, the Packers fell flat in week one. Rodgers never got going on offense and the highly regarded defense allowed Kirk Cousins to run up 23 points. Could this be the turning of the tide Bears fans have been anticipating?
SFGate

Two Minute Drill 09-12-22 Nick Bosa was irate after 49ers' soggy loss to Bears

Nick Bosa was annoyed as any other Niners fan watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle. Though the Bears came away with a surprising 19-10 win, the star defensive end knew his team blew an eminently winnable game.  Trey Lance could hardly be blamed for an inaccurate Week 1 as the undisputed starter, as both teams struggled amid brutal conditions in Chicago. Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception, roughly matching his Bears counterpart, Justin Fields, who also failed to complete 50% of his passes. 
NBC Sports

Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties

The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
