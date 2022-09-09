ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Proud Boys Hawaii chapter founder pleads guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding

By Jared Gans
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vAUVr_0hpEU6U000

The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys and one other man pleaded guilty on Friday to obstruction of an official proceeding for their actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a release that 36-year-old Nicholas Ochs of Honolulu and 32-year-old Nicholas DeCarlo of Fort Worth, Texas, could face up to 20 years in prison, plus financial penalties, for their actions.

Court documents say that Ochs, who is the founder of the Proud Boys’ Hawaii chapter and held a senior leadership role responsible for approving new chapters, traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., the day before the attack happened and stayed in a hotel room with DeCarlo.

The two men attended former President Trump’s rally at the Ellipse that preceded the riot and then joined others who illegally walked on the Capitol grounds. They threw smoke bombs at police who were attempting to hold the rioters back, according to the release.

They climbed the stairs to the Upper West Terrace and illegally entered the building, staying there for about 40 minutes. They filmed themselves smoking cigarettes while in the building, the release states.

DeCarlo then wrote “Murder the Media” with a marker on a door of the Capitol, which Ochs recorded. They went through a U.S. Capitol Police duffel bag near the door, taking a pair of plastic handcuffs.

Ochs was arrested the day after the insurrection, and DeCarlo was arrested later that month. They will be sentenced on Dec. 9.

More than 870 people from almost all 50 states have been arrested for crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and more than 265 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the release.

Many members of the Proud Boys have been charged with crimes for actions they took on Jan. 6, including five top leaders who have been charged with seditious conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Florida Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Blackwater inmate

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Supreme Court upheld a death sentence for a Blackwater inmate accused of killing his cellmate back in 2018. Thomas Fletcher was sentenced to death for the 2018 murder of Kenneth Davis. Fletcher confessed to Florida agents that he strangled Davis in their cell at Blackwater Correctional Facility. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Texas rep presents convicted Jan. 6 rioter with flag from US Capitol

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) presented a flag from the U.S. Capitol on Friday to Simone Gold, who was sentenced to 60 days in prison for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.  Gold, who founded the anti-COVID-19 restriction group America’s Frontline Doctors and promoted the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19, pleaded […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
WKRG News 5

$22M lagoon would bring clearer water to Mississippi Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast […]
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proud Boys#Murder#The Upper West Terrace#Capitol Police#De
WKRG News 5

Gov. Ivey spotlights Mobile’s growth during Chamber Forum

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was in Mobile Tuesday morning to speak at the Mobile Chamber’s Forum Alabama presented by Airbus. It was a chance for a number of business leaders to network and hear what elected officials had to say about the business climate in the Port City. Corporations like Austal, […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Another Alabama county approves medical marijuana dispensaries

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The operation of medical marijuana dispensing sites has been approved in Houston County. After a unanimous vote, the commission voted that businesses and entities can now apply to hold medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas throughout the county. According to Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Matt Parker, it could provide […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Photos wanted for 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast calendar

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is hosting a photo contest for its 2023 calendar. Submitted photos should depict an aspect of the marine resources available on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including recreational and commercial fishing, Coastal Preserves, marine plant and animal life, marsh areas, boating and Mississippi seafood. Submitted images […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Six primary races to watch in New Hampshire and beyond

Voters will be heading to the polls in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware next Tuesday to weigh in on some of the last primaries this year before turning their attention to November. While the spotlight will be on New Hampshire’s Republican Senate primary, which will determine who takes on Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) in […]
DELAWARE STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy