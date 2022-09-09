ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Biden: It’s time to bury the ‘Rust Belt’ label

By Brett Samuels
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8zSf_0hpEU5bH00

President Biden on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of a new Intel factory in Ohio to produce semiconductors, tying the major investment directly to a bipartisan bill he signed into law last month to fund the chips.

Biden visited Licking County, near Columbus, to join state and federal officials from both parties to tout the economic benefits of the $20 billion facility. Biden and business leaders on hand for the groundbreaking argued it was a sign of a shifting economy in the region.

“It’s time to bury the label ‘Rust Belt,’” Biden said, instead suggesting the area should be rebranded as the “Silicon Heartland.”

A senior White House official said the Intel facility is expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 full-time jobs producing semiconductors, which are small computer chips used in numerous appliances, automobiles, computers and other products.

White House officials have warned for months that the U.S. was at risk of becoming dependent on semiconductors produced overseas, which would further stress the supply chain.

“We need to make these chips right here in America to bring down everyday costs and create good jobs,” Biden said in remarks at the site of the future production facility.

Biden last month signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act, which passed with bipartisan support and includes more than $50 billion in incentives for manufacturers to build domestic semiconductor plants. It also includes more than $80 billion for the National Science Foundation authorized over five years to support innovation and research.

Biden was joined Friday by both Republican and Democratic elected officials from Ohio, including Sen. Sherrod Brown (D), Rob Portman (R) and Gov. Mike DeWine (R). Biden recognized Portman, who is retiring at the end of his term in January, “for being a gentleman and showing Democrats and Republicans can work together.”

The race to replace Portman is between Rep. Tim Ryan (D) and Republican J.D. Vance, who has the backing of former President Trump. Ryan has tried to maintain distance from Biden as polls show the race to be closer than many expected .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Here’s how Biden has shifted the war on terror

More than 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, President Biden has shifted the way America fights the war on terror by launching fewer drone strikes, embracing an over-the-horizon approach to killing terrorists in Afghanistan and leveraging alliances.  Following last year’s pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan — ending a war that the 9/11 attacks tipped off — Biden […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
County
Licking County, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Licking County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
WKRG News 5

Biden honors 9/11 victims at Pentagon: ‘So many heroes were made here’

President Biden traveled to the Pentagon on Sunday to mark the 21-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, remembering the attack’s victims while vowing to stand up for democracy in their honor. “Here at the Pentagon, which was both the scene of the horrific terrorist attack and the command center for our response to defend […]
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Mike Dewine
WKRG News 5

DUI suspect found unconscious with car in drive, baby in backseat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after he was found unconscious inside his vehicle with a one-year-old in the backseat, police say. On Friday, police located Nicholas Williams, 28, slumped over behind the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Walnut Grove and Holmes just before midnight. A one-year-old child was […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Automobile#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
WKRG News 5

22-year-old man arrested during Queen’s Coffin Procession

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a “breach of the peace” during the procession of the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday, September 12, Police Scotland said. A Police Scotland spokesperson told Storyful: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

2 women found dead in car after crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said two women have died after being involved in a crash that took place Sunday at around 1:25 a.m. According to officials, officers responded to the scene of the crash on East I-65 Service Road near Main Street, where they found two females dead inside […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
White House
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Keith Morrell

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Keith Morrell, who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Keith Morrell is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violation of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested, fled traffic stop with child: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after police say he led them on chase down Dauphin Street Friday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Billy Taylor, 41, was in the area of Dauphin Street and Florida Street when officers attempted to pull him over. Taylor refused to stop the vehicle […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy