ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson returns to Seattle in Broncos debut

By Dave Althouse
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkNvx_0hpETu3W00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – At long last, the NFL season is here! Football is back and there is new hope and optimism across the Rocky Mountains. A new owner, a new head coach and a new quarterback are in place for the Denver Broncos.

Each week, we will set you up for the upcoming Broncos game on ‘the Orange and Blue Report.’

This week, we set the table for the 2022 Broncos season and their opening matchup in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Is Russell Wilson ready to play his first Broncos game against his former team?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poJgb_0hpETu3W00
Coaching debut for Nathaniel Hackett (KDVR)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYlh9_0hpETu3W00
Boo or Cheer Wilson (KDVR)

Join our team at the Orange and Blue Report – Arran Andersen, Bruce Haertl, Taylor Kilgore, and Myck Miller – along with former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley each week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
KREX

82-year-old Colorado man’s dance moves go viral

An 82-year-old Colorado man wowed the crowd at a wedding reception with dance moves that defy his age. And a video of his performance has gone viral, with more than 1.2 million views on Instagram.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Seattle#New Hope#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
KREX

Boebert, Frisch debate in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — The Western Slope’s congressional candidates faced off on Saturday night. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and opponent Adam Frisch participated in a debate on Saturday night in Grand Junction. The event was part of a daylong series of debates hosted by Club 20, Colorado Mesa University and the Grand Junction Sentinel.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy