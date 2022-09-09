NBA moving toward in-season tournament besides playoffs for 2023-24

The NBA's proposed in-season tournament could begin as soon as next year.

The Athletic's Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Friday that the league's front office and its Player's Association (NBPA) have negotiated possibly launching its tournament framework during the 2023-24 regular season.

The current framework involves:

Cup games through November

Eight teams advance to a single-elimination final in December

Other 22 teams continue with regular season

All games part of normal 82-game schedule; one extra for two in-season tournament final teams

This new tournament concept is still being finalized between the NBA and NBPA. There would be to-be-determined prizes for the eight teams that advance to the single-elimination round.

Commissioner Adam Silver proposed what he originally called a "mid-season tournament" in addition to the postseason's single elimination-game play-in tournament in 2019.

This could be similar or different from the league executives' first pitch of the in-season tournament format:

$1 million bonus for each of the winning team's players; $1.5 million bonus pool for the winning coaching staff.

Tournament would begin with an eight-game home-and-home round-robin against opponents within each division.

Six division winners plus two wild cards with the next-best record would advance to the quarterfinals, with four games at team arenas.

Semifinal and final rounds would be located at a neutral site, such as Las Vegas.

The proposal came after a league memo revealed a fan study that 60% liked the idea of a shorter schedule, 68% were interested in an in-season tournament and 75% were interested in a play-in tournament.

Silver further addressed the media about what he called the broader titled "in-season tournament" during last February's All-Star Weekend.

Silver said the players have been amenable about the in-season tournament after the success of the play-in tournament.

“Related to that, to me, in terms of trying new things, then does it make sense to look at some other concepts we’ve talked about, like an in-season tournament," Silver said.

"In some ways, the players have been more receptive to the possibility of an in-season tournament, because the Play-In has been a bit more successful."

The play-in games have occurred since the Orlando bubble in 2020. That tournament involves East and West teams who finished the regular season in seventh through tenth place. Each conference's play-in tournament's same-numbered seeds play each other in single elimination games to earn the final eighth seed for a playoff berth.

During this past postseason, the New Orleans Pelicans were the West's play-in tournament's ninth seed, which beat both the No. 10 San Antonio Spurs and No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers to advance to the first round before losing to top overall seed Phoenix Suns in six games.

