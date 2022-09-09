ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler police focusing on pedestrian, bicyclist safety this month

By Ellie Willard, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Chandler police will be paying extra attention this month to behavior that could put pedestrians and bicyclists in harm's way.

From Sept. 12-23, the Chandler Police Department will conduct citywide pedestrian and bicyclist education and enforcement from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Motorists, pedestrians, or bicyclists who commit violations under state pedestrian and bicyclist traffic laws or Chandler city codes will be stopped by police," the Chandler Police Department said in a statement.

These offenses could result in a verbal warning, written warning or civil citation, police said.

In 2020, Arizona ranked fourth in the nation for pedestrian deaths.

Funded by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, Chandler's enforcement campaign seeks to educate drivers and improve their behavior, police said.

The rise in pedestrian and cyclist deaths is linked to cellphone distraction by motorists and non-motorists.

In Arizona, it is illegal to talk or text on a cellphone while driving, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Reach breaking news intern Ellie Willard at ellie.willard@gannett.com or on Twitter @EllieWillardAZ.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

