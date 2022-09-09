Teen found shot on I-240: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teen was found shot on I-240 Friday afternoon.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was found at I-240 and Lamar Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at just after 4 p.m.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Park Avenue and Getwell Road.

According to police, the teen’s brother told officers he and the victim were involved in an accident with a man driving a newer model Ford sedan. Police say the accident on Park Avenue just west of South Goodlett Street.

After his vehicle was struck, the suspect reportedly got out of the car with a handgun. The teen’s brother reportedly told police he got back into his own vehicle because he was afraid.

Memphis Police say the suspect fired two shots at the victims’ car as they drove past him.

Police say the suspect continued to shoot at them as they headed south on Getwell Road. As they were heading towards Rhodes Avenue, the teen’s brother reportedly realized the teen had been shot.

They ended up at I-240 and Lamar, where they were able to call for help.

Memphis Police say the teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as a thin man with neck-length dreads. Memphis Police say the suspect is around six feet tall and was wearing a gray t-shirt.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

