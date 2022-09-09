ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen found shot on I-240: MPD

By Courtney Anderson, Bria Jones
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teen was found shot on I-240 Friday afternoon.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was found at I-240 and Lamar Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at just after 4 p.m.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Park Avenue and Getwell Road.

According to police, the teen’s brother told officers he and the victim were involved in an accident with a man driving a newer model Ford sedan. Police say the accident on Park Avenue just west of South Goodlett Street.

After his vehicle was struck, the suspect reportedly got out of the car with a handgun. The teen’s brother reportedly told police he got back into his own vehicle because he was afraid.

Memphis Police say the suspect fired two shots at the victims’ car as they drove past him.

Police say the suspect continued to shoot at them as they headed south on Getwell Road. As they were heading towards Rhodes Avenue, the teen’s brother reportedly realized the teen had been shot.

They ended up at I-240 and Lamar, where they were able to call for help.

Memphis Police say the teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as a thin man with neck-length dreads. Memphis Police say the suspect is around six feet tall and was wearing a gray t-shirt.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Related
WREG

Police release video of car used in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help in finding the individuals responsible for what appeared to be a targeted shooting in South Memphis Sunday. Police said the victim had just left the Rosewood QuickMarket in the 1900 block of Lauderdale and was walking down South Orleans with two others when someone in a white Kia […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Caught on camera: Road rage shooting on Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after one of our videographers captured a jaw-dropping moment of what appears to be a road rage shooting on a Memphis street. It happened Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at Tuggle, where traffic was stopped because a tractor-trailer stalled. A driver in a pickup pulls up and is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical, suspects on the run after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Memphis Tuesday night. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Smith Avenue at 7:24 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One. Police said three male suspects wearing ski masks fled the scene in a white Kia. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the suspect was known to the victim, and this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Police identify suspect they believe shot, killed woman in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help tracking down a person they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in South Memphis. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive.  She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have put out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Missing Memphis 18-year-old found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
WYNNE, AR
WREG

One shot to death at apartments near U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex near the University of Memphis Sunday night. Memphis Police say they found a man who had been shot to death inside the Stratum Apartments located at 510 South Highland Street around 10:40 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man accused of firing shots at fleeing women arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of firing several shots at his girlfriend and her sister outside a motel on Aug. 28. has been arrested and charged, police say. On Sunday, Aug. 28, Memphis police responded to a shooting call at the Econo Lodge on 42 S. Camillia Street at 2:20 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after wreck on South Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a wreck on South Parkway East on Monday. The wreck occurred shortly after noon and involved two vehicles. A man was transported to Regional One in critical condition. WREG is working to find out more information. Police said this is now an active investigation and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five arrested after stolen car spotted in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Five people were arrested Monday after police spotted a stolen car in Germantown. Germantown Police said the stolen vehicle was parked near the Dollar Tree on Exeter around 5 p.m. When officers tried to detain the suspects, they ran. Three suspects were caught immediately with the help of a K9. Officers found the […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Six teens charged after downtown car break-in: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six teens are facing charges after police say they broke into a car in the Beale Street area Saturday night. According to police, officers saw several teens wearing black ski masks and hoodies walking past Beale Street down Beale Alley where several cars were parked. The officers saw the teens get into a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating. Millington Police said they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive. When officers arrived they found “several individuals including a female juvenile with […]
MILLINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

One man killed after Sunday shooting in university area, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed in a late-night shooting Sunday, Sept. 11. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 510 S. Highland Street at 10:39 p.m. According to MPD, the man was dead on arrival. MPD does not have a suspect in custody and is asking...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

