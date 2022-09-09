ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 3 Friday high school football scoreboard, updates for Southwest Florida

By Ed Reed, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago

Week 3 is not done just yet. Due to the continued poor weather that seems to hit the area every Friday night, we have two games on the slate Monday starting at 6 p.m.: Cape Coral at Nonita Springs and Lemon Bay at Gateway.

We will have updates here for you tonight so follow along.

UPDATED: HERE'S A ROUNDUP OF FRIDAY NIGHT'S ACTION

Week 3 Football: Lehigh, Dunbar, Fort Myers, Naples among winners on another stormy night

PLUS SCENES FROM LEHIGH:

More: Lehigh Senior High School makes the most of unforgettable night in the national spotlight

And if you want all of this coverage sent directly to you, sign up for our high school sports newsletters which will reach your email inbox each Thursday morning.

Collier County: Sign up for Inside Southwest Florida High School Sports — a newsletter covering area sports

Lee County: Sign up for Inside Southwest Florida High School Sports — a newsletter covering area sports

In-Game Updates

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Week 3 Friday high school football scoreboard, updates for Southwest Florida

