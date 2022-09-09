ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

New poll shows Biden with six-point lead on Trump

By Julia Mueller
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o8wVJ_0hpETOFc00

President Biden is leading former President Trump by 6 points in a hypothetical 2024 presidential match-up, new polling shows.

In a Yahoo News-YouGov poll released Wednesday, 48 percent of registered voters said they’d cast their ballot for Biden “if the 2024 election were held today,” while 42 percent said they’d vote for Trump.

Biden held a 3-point lead in the hypothetical 2020 rematch in a similar August poll . Trump’s support was steady across both surveys.

The president’s widening lead over his predecessor comes in the wake of Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” speech last week. During the rare prime-time political address, Biden lambasted Trump and his “Make America Great Again” supporters as a danger to democracy.

Biden’s approval ratings have also been climbing back from record lows earlier this year amid a series of legislative wins for Democrats and declining gas prices. The new poll found the president with a 43 percent approval rating among registered voters.

More Democrats say Biden should run again than shouldn’t, a reversal of results from August.

Last month, 43 percent of Democrats said Biden should not seek reelection, while 35 percent said he should. In the latest poll, 30 percent of Democrats said he shouldn’t and 44 percent said he should.

Democrats are also polling ahead of Republicans by 5 points on a generic congressional ballot, with 45 percent of registered voters saying they’d vote for the hypothetical Democratic candidate and 40 percent saying they’d back the Republican.

At the same time, just 24 percent of registered voters overall said Biden should seek reelection. Fifty-nine percent said he shouldn’t, and the rest were unsure. By contrast, 29 percent said Trump should run in 2024, while 60 percent said he shouldn’t.

Conducted Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, the poll surveyed 1,634 U.S. adults weighted by gender, age, race, education, voter registration status and 2020 presidential vote. The poll had a 2.6 percentage point margin of error.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Eleven facing drug-related charges in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 11 people on various drug-related charges within the past month. 1. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 2. Linwood Whitley, 34 years […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
BUSINESS
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Percent#Republicans#Democrats#Voter Registration#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Yahoo News#Democratic
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Judge pumps the breaks on Lindsey Graham's grand jury appearance in Georgia election probe: Trump ally scores temporary order blocking his testimony

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham scored a temporary reprieve on Sunday when an Atlanta-based federal judge put his testimony before a Georgia grand jury on pause. Graham was due to testify under oath on Tuesday in the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into whether Donald Trump and his allies...
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy